A Full Callaway Set-Up Including A Two-Time Major Conquering Putter: Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Hong Kong Winning WITB
Claiming a three shot victory in Hong Kong, the Legion XIII captain used a full Callaway set-up to earn his first win in 18 months
Going winless for the first time in his career in 2025, Jon Rahm has started 2026 exceptionally on the LIV Golf circuit, earning victory at the third event of the year in Hong Kong.
Firing rounds of 66, 62, 65 and 64 to finish 23-under, the two-time Major winner secured his first win in 540 days, while also claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in Riyadh and Adelaide.
Having been a Callaway staffer since 2021, both Rahm and his Legion XIII side are sponsored by the brand, with the Spaniard possessing a full set-up of Callaway golf clubs.
Check out his full winning what's in the bag and his full specs below...
Driver
Over the last few seasons, Rahm has switched into the newest models of Callaway drivers, previously using the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and the Elyte Triple Diamond.
At the beginning of 2026, he moved into the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond, with it possessing a 10.5° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft, one of the most popular on the professional circuits.
Fairway Woods
Although he uses a modern driver, Rahm's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond HL 3-wood has remained, as has his Ai Smoke 5-wood, which is a regular feature in the bag.
Set at 16.5° and 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shafts are present in the set-up for both clubs, with the fairway woods remaining in the bag since their release in 2024.
Utility Iron
At Hong Kong Golf Club, Rahm regularly used his utility iron to tackle the tight layout, with the Spaniard using a Callaway Apex UT that possesses 21° of loft and sits in between his 5-wood and 5-iron. Shaft-wise, the 31-year-old has a KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X in-play.
Irons
Like most Callaway staffers, Rahm opts for the Callaway Apex TCB in 5-iron to pitching wedge, with the iron model also used by the likes of two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele.
Callaway's number-one model on Tour, Rahm uses Project X 6.5 shafts and has had the Apex TCBs in the bag since his move to the brand, with them helping him rank first in Greens in Regulation for the 2026 season on the LIV Golf League.
Wedges
Moving to the scoring section of the bag, Rahm has changed wedges a couple of times in the last 12 months. Having used Callaway Opus SPs, he now has a full set-up of Jaws Raw.
Ranked as some of the best wedges on the market, his set-up is 52°, 56° and 60°, which is very traditional among the world's best. As the images above show, he also has his wedges stamped, with 'Rahmbo' and references to his wife and kids are also present on them.
Putter
Like many other clubs in the bag, Rahm's putter has remained the same since 2021, with the two-time Major winner opting for the Odyssey White Hot Rossie, one of the best Odyssey putters on the market.
While at TaylorMade, Rahm used a Spider model but, signing with Callaway in 2021, he moved into an Odyssey flatstick, specifically the Rossie. Although the mallet head shape has remained the same, the Spaniard has used a mix of the White Hot and Ai-One versions, with it appearing that the former is his preference.
Golf Ball
Concluding with the golf ball, where Rahm uses the Callaway Chrome Tour, one of the best golf balls on the market. Having previously had the 2024 version in-play, Rahm moved to the 2026 model at the start of this year.
Jon Rahm WITB: LIV Golf Hong Kong Winning Clubs
- Driver: Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond (10.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft
- Fairway Woods: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond HL (16.5°) and Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (18°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shafts
- Utility Iron: Callaway Apex UT (21°) with a KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X shaft
- Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
- Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Project X 125 6.5 shafts
- Putter: Odyssey White Hot Rossie
- Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
