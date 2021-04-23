The Titleist TSi2 Fairway is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

In our full review, we found the TSi2 fairway delivered strong performance on all fronts, making it an easy choice for Editor’s Choice 2021 as well as finding its way into our best fairway woods for mid handicappers list.

The Titleist TSi2 fairway wood was designed to be long, forgiving and high launching and it certainly delivers this on all fronts.

Titleist has introduced the fourth generation of its ARC technology in the TSi2 and it is a clever channel that sits behind the leading edge to deliver greater flex across the face at impact and faster ball speeds. This, alongside the low, deep centre of gravity makes for a club that is easy to launch and forgiving.

Easy to hit

When we tested the TSi2, we found the consistency of ball flight one of the most pleasing things about this club. As with most fairway woods, strike locations tend to vary quite a lot as it is a difficult type of club to hit, but with the TSi2 we found distances and flights were impressively consistent regardless of where we struck it on the face.

The ease of flight allowed us to loft the club down from where we’d normally have a 3-wood, resulting in more distance without any loss of ball flight or strike consistency.

The contact sound the TSi2 makes is very satisfying too and an underrated part of what makes a great fairway wood. It is powerful without being too dull and doesn’t make you feel like you have to swing the club hard to get the ball in the air.

Precise adjustability

As with all Titleist drivers and woods, the TSi2 comes with SureFit adjustability on the hosel giving you 16 different combinations of loft and lie angle. While this certainly sounds like an overwhelming amount of options, it allows you to find an exact fit to suit your game and give precise performance from whichever loft you choose.

A classic, clean and more compact profile rounds off this excellent fairway wood suitable for pretty much all golfers after a fairway wood that is long and forgiving.

