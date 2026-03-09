TPC Sawgrass has provided incredible amounts of drama over its staging of The Players Championship, with some of the game's most notable names winning around its layout.

A course that tests all facets of the game, we've seen ball strikers win at the Florida course, but we've also seen great putters claim the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, with the last 10 winners using a real mix of putters to do so.

McIlroy defends his Players Championship title from 2025, which he won via a Monday playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2026, TaylorMade Spider models are looking to make it a hattrick of wins at The Players Championship and, given their success on the PGA Tour in 2026, they will certainly be favorite to feature among the winner's bag.

Mallet putters are increasing in popularity on the professional circuits and, looking over the last 10 winners at TPC Sawgrass, there's a tilt in their favor, although blade-style flatsticks have been used in four of the wins over the decade.

Check out every Players Championship winning putter from the last 10 years below...

2025: Rory McIlroy - TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After defeating JJ Spaun in a three-hole Monday playoff in 2025, McIlroy claimed a second Players Championship title and pushed on to secure an historic Masters win that earned him the Career Grand Slam.

In the bag was his trusty TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter, which was first put in the bag back in 2019 and has undergone multiple cosmetic changes since, specifically around the finish and alignment aid on the crown.

Ranking 10th for Strokes Gained: Putting for the week, McIlroy's current Spider Tour X putter joined the set-up in 2024 and has a short slant hosel, measuring 34.5 inches in length.

2024: Scottie Scheffler - TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most influential golf club changes in professional golf, Scheffler started using the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he won.

A week later, at The Players Championship, he became the first player to defend the title, with Scheffler continuing to use the Spider Tour X, which has gone on to net him three Majors and multiple Signature Event titles.

Interestingly, the change from a blade-putter to a mallet was suggested by none other than McIlroy and, speaking to Golf Monthly, TaylorMade's Tour Senior Manager Adrian Rietveld claimed that the building of the putter is "probably the biggest equipment project I've ever been involved with."

He added: "We sent (Scheffler) four different putters of different lengths and lie angles to match. Getting the right length, which is 35.5", at his lie angle, means the putter sits in the right position in terms of his set-up and the way the sole sits on the turf...

"The difference between a blade-putter and mallet-putter for someone like Scottie is that your bad days are just that much better."

2023: Scottie Scheffler - Scotty Cameron GSS Tour Prototype

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Securing his sixth PGA Tour win at The Players Championship in 2023, it also proved to be the last win for Scheffler with a blade-style putter, as he underwent a dry run of results that ended at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The putter used for his win at TPC Sawgrass in 2023 was a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype, which had been in the bag for a number of his previous victories.

Claiming a five shot win, Scheffler ranked 48th in SG: Putting for the week, as he later went on to experiment with multiple other models of flatstick, including a wider-bodied Scotty Cameron Timeless Tourtype putter and a prototype Logan Olson putter.

2022: Cameron Smith - Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

During 2022, Smith was one of the best players on the planet, securing both The Players Championship and Open Championship, as well as PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

One of the main reasons was down to his putting, which was showcased regularly throughout the year, as his Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype barely missed as he racked up title after title.

Introducing his putter at the start of 2021, it was an historic week for Smith on the greens at The Players. Not only did he gain 11.521 shots on the greens, but he also finished with the most one-putts ever made by a Players champion with 42.

Such is the performance of the blade-style 009M Prototype, it's remained in the bag to this day.

2021: Justin Thomas - Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas has been a long-time user of Scotty Cameron putters and, during The Players Championship in 2021, he used the X5.5 Tour Prototype to claim the coveted title.

Ranking 42nd in SG: Putting for the week, Thomas' victory proved to be his only success on the PGA Tour in 2021, as he claimed a one stroke victory over Lee Westwood.

Following his victory, Thomas changed the mallet putter at that year's Open Championship, specifically to a Phantom X5 Tour Prototype. He has used other models previously, but the same head shape has remained.

2019: Rory McIlroy - TaylorMade Spider X

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy started using the TaylorMade Spider X in 2019 and, at The Players Championship, a copper prototype model helped him earn a maiden title at the tournament.

Switching to the mallet-style putter at that year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, he went on to win at TPC Sawgrass and the RBC Canadian Open, with it remaining ever since.

Speaking about his putter in 2019, McIlroy stated: "I love it. I loved it from the start. They first showed it to us at this photoshoot that we did in October in Florida, and I loved it.

"It’s a little bit more compact than the original Spider. I love the white channel. For me, one of my bad habits in my putting is that I would address the putter a little out at the toe. So to have that white channel right in the middle – that white channel is the exact same width as a golf ball – I can center the golf ball on that."

2018: Webb Simpson - Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last putter brand to win The Players Champion that wasn't Scotty Cameron or TaylorMade was Odyssey back in 2018, specifically the Tank Cruiser V-Line, which Simpson used for his four stroke win.

A broomstick design, Simpson used to anchor the 40.5-inch putter before a rules change was implemented in 2016. Because of this, the American armlocked the putter, leading to incredible success at TPC Sawgrass.

Topping the SG: Putting stats for the week, Simpson gained 9.368 shots on the field and, speaking after his win, he explained what impact the regulation change had had on him.

"The lowest point ended up being the turning point. It was 2016 at Barclays at Bethpage Black. I thought I missed the cut by one. I ended up making the cut. But Paul (caddie Paul Tesori) and I got in an argument on the golf course, and it was just frustration pent up in both of us.

"We go sit in my car for about an hour. I'm so frustrated, I'm over it, and he is, too, and he kind of encouraged me to really do something about it. So I call certain guys who maybe have struggled and have tried out different putters. I was pretty stubborn. I wanted to go conventional, but I just started trying different things and became a lot more open minded.

"I think I was too closed minded so I just tried to learn a lot about putting and what's important. So talking to great putters helped, Aaron Baddeley and Brandt Snedeker, had tons of conversations with those guys. I didn't start putting better immediately, but it's what led to using the Kuch-style (armlock) putter."

2017: Si Woo Kim - Scotty Cameron 009M

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A second inclusion of the Scotty Cameron 009M, with Kim using it to win in 2017, becoming the youngest Players Championship winner in the process at the age of 21.

Kim's struggles on the green have been noted throughout his career but, at TPC Sawgrass, he used a blade-style 009M, which ranked him 37th in SG: Putting for the week.

Although he used that type of putter for the majority of the year, Kim switched to a long putter late in 2017, with the head shape also moving to a mallet. The reason was down to how the South Korean gripped the putter, with Kim stating: "Since my putting stroke moves in one motion, I can putt more consistently, and worry less about movement while I’m putting."

2016: Jason Day - TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day's run of victories between 2015 and 2016 will go down long in the memory, with one of the wins being at The Players Championship, where he earned a one stroke victory.

Ranking eighth in SG: Putting for the week, gaining 5.822 strokes on the field, Day used a TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider putter for his win, with it featuring in a limited edition matte red finish.

In fact, for his breakout season in 2015, Day had been using a black version of the putter, but asked TaylorMade to create a red version. The move worked and the Major winner has continued to use a Spider design ever since.

Despite being created in 2016, Day still occasionally uses the flatstick, most recently at The Open Championship in 2024.

2015: Rickie Fowler - Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype