Peter Finch: What's In The Bag?

Once a humble coach from Manchester and sidekick to Rick Shiels, Peter Finch has become one of the biggest names in YouTube Golf in his own right. Known for his playing ability and amassing nearly 800k subscribers, Finch has competed in the PGA Tour Creator Classic, YouTube’s Internet Invitational and even made it through to Final Open Qualifying earlier this year.

Despite having previously reviewed and compared the latest golf clubs, Pete signed a contract with Titleist at the start of 2025 which unlocked a wealth of content opportunities, including collaborations with high-profile tour players including Ludvig Aberg, Bob MacIntye and Viktor Hovland.

Finch is still a Golf Monthly Top 50 coach and we recently caught up with him on a visit to Pinehurst courtesy of Golf Pride to run through the clubs and ball in his bag for the 2025 season and the start of the 2026 season too.

WATCH: Peter Finch runs through the clubs and ball in his bag

Driver

Starting with the big stick and cruising at 120 mph of clubhead speed, Finch opts for the Titleist GT3 driver in 9° of loft in the D1 setting with Mitsubishi Tensei 1k Black 75 TX shaft.

“It's a little bit shorter as well," Finch says. "I was swinging hard enough and hitting the ball far enough that I just wanted a tiny bit more control.

"But with a slightly heavy shaft, slightly shorter shaft, it's almost just reminding myself that I don't need to swing too hard."

(Image credit: GMS)

Finch used to hit a fade on most holes but has been partial to a draw more recently having switched into Titleist equipment and the GT3, widely regarded as one of the best Titlest drivers ever made.

“I've been trying to draw it a lot more this year, so I was always a fade ball flight pretty much all my life. And then this year, switched to something a little bit more shallow. I just wanted to see a draw because I couldn't really hit a draw that consistently.

"If you look at some of the best drivers in the world, your Rorys and your Brysons, and so on. The longest drivers will generally still draw it."

Mini Driver

(Image credit: GMS)

Rather than using a three-wood, Pete opts for a Titleist GT280 Mini driver, one of the best mini drivers in the game, with the same shaft make and model as his driver, in a slightly heavier weight.

"I looked at my stats last season, and I'm pretty sure it was only five times that I hit my three wood," Finch explains.

"This GT280 has been my favorite club this year. It's just so good. It's a great option off the tee, and I can still hit it off the fairway. It goes about 270 yards carry but I can get a little bit more out of it if I want to, and I can also kinda hit this beautiful little 250-yard cut as well."

Hybrid

(Image credit: GMS)

Next in the bag, Finch has a Titleist GT3 hybrid in 19°, which he uses more than you might think given the trend of hybrids being phased out on tour in favor of high lofted fairway woods.

"There's there's very few clubs in the bag, which I I could tinker with and I could change, but that's not going anywhere."

Irons

(Image credit: GMS)

In his irons, Finch uses the Titleist T150 irons in 4-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, which we recently put in our Mount Rushmore of golf components.

"If you're playing with slightly stronger lofts than what is deemed conventional, the worry is you're going to have a lack of spin. But for me, when I tested these, and against just a normal T00 iron the numbers were very similar.

"So I was like, why don't I just play something which is probably a little bit more forgiving as well? So I netted out on these."

Wedges

(Image credit: GMS)

In his scoring clubs, Pete uses Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in 49° in 10F, 54° in 14F and 60°, the latter having a raw finish versus the chrome on this other wedges.

"They just gave me a raw in the 60,° and I was kinda like, yeah I like the look of it."

He has them stamped with names of characters from Lord of the Rings.

Putter

(Image credit: GMS)

For his flat stick, Pete chops and changes a bit but is currently in a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9. He has an interesting story about his Golf Pride Pro Only grip...

"It's kind of like a no taper design with a heavy ridge along the back, almost to the point where it felt like it was an error in design. It felt too sharp, and it felt too the ridge was too much. But I started putting with it and I felt like I could square this up so easily."

(Image credit: GMS)

Ball

(Image credit: GMS)

Finch uses the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 as his ball of choice.

"I like the softer feel, just a bit more distance versus Pro V1x ball for me and a slightly lower flight. When I get the Pro V1x, I can I can smash it, but I hit the ball a lot higher this year, and the X was just a bit a bit too much. With Pro V1, I can just control a little bit more."

Grips

(Image credit: GMS)

On his grips, Finch uses the Golf Pride Z Align Max grips on all his club, including his wedges.

"So I started to use them this year. I used a putter grip which had a really heavy ridge on the back and I just like the way that it felt. I like the fact that I could it felt like I could square the club up a lot easier."

"Then I tried a few of the Align Max clubs, and they were really good as well. I just felt quite comfortable. So it's just more of a feeling, and I think going into next season, I'm gonna use it a little bit more."

Full WITB

Driver: Titleist GT3 driver, 9° (D1 setting), Mitsubishi Tensei 1k Black 75 TX shaft.

Mini driver: Titleist GT280, 13°

Hybrid: Titleist GT3. 19°

Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 49°, 54° and 60°, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9, Golf Pride Pro Only grip.

Ball: Titleist 2025 Pro V1.

Grips: Golf Pride Z Align Max.

Footwear: FootJoy

Apparel: Johnnie-O