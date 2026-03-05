Scottie Scheffler Makes Driver Switch Ahead Of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler looks to be back in the TaylorMade Qi4D driver ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, having been pictured using it during the Pro-Am at Bay Hill.

The World No.1 moved into TaylorMade's brand new model in December at the Hero World Challenge but was back in his beloved Qi10 Dot for the American Express in his first start of 2026.

He won his 20th PGA Tour title in Palm Springs with his old faithful and has kept it in the bag, until this week.

The World No.1's Qi4D is fitted with his usual Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore 7 X shaft and also has his own custom blue carbon face, just like the one fitted in the Qi10.

It also doesn't have the white strip at the top like usual TaylorMade driver faces, and the blue helps with his confidence of seeing the face and loft at address.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler rarely changes his driver, having used the Qi10 since early 2024 all through the 2025 season. It was in the bag for three of his four Major wins as well as multiple PGA Tour victories and the Olympics.

He is a fairly late adopter of the new Qi4D driver, with TaylorMade staffers including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson all moving straight into it this year.

"Yeah, for me so far this driver's been a really good fit for my eye and that's always the first test for me," he said of the Qi4D in December.

"So far the performance has been good, my spin numbers have been really consistent, ball flight's been consistent and looking forward to getting it in competition.

"So last year I had a little bit of trouble getting into the Qi35 and I feel like we learned a lot throughout that process of what I like to see in a driver, the way it needs to perform for me specifically.

"Going into this year I feel like Adrian [Rietveld, his fitter] and the whole team at TaylorMade had a really good kind of idea of what my eyes needed to see in order for the driver to be able to work.

"We went through a lot of different kind of options for what the face needed to be specifically for me and felt like we're in a good spot, and then the testing was a lot simpler this time around for sure."

Scheffler ranks 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off the tee this season so far and has been averaging 310.8 yards.