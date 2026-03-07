Daniel Berger WITB 2026: Four Different Manufacturers Represented

Turning professional in 2013, Daniel Berger has been a regular on the PGA Tour for around a decade, earning four victories on the circuit in the process.

A former Ryder Cup player, being part of Team USA's historic victory in 2021, Berger has suffered from injury over the last few years.

In 2023, he missed the whole season due to a back injury and, upon his return somewhat struggled for form until he kicked into gear in 2025. However, in August, a finger injury put him out for three months, with Berger returning in 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, he has two top 16 finishes so far this year, specifically a T6th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T16th at the WM Phoenix Open. What's more, at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the American leads by five.

Joining Ping in 2025, Berger used to be part of Team TaylorMade and Callaway. As of 2026, he uses Ping's clubs predominantly, but also still uses clubs from companies like TaylorMade, Cleveland and Titleist.

Check out his full what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Berger uses the Ping G430 LST with a 10.5° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X shaft. Ranked as one of the best Ping drivers, this set-up has been in the bag for a while, and we believe it was introduced around the time of his return from injury, which would be the beginning of 2024.

Fairway Wood

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like multiple players on the pro Tours, Berger opts for a TaylorMade fairway wood, specifically the standard Qi4D. Originally, he had the TaylorMade Qi10 in-play, but changed it at the start of 2026. Although the head was changed, his Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft remained, as did the 15° of loft.

Utility Iron

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Occasionally using a 5-wood or 7-wood, Berger predominantly uses a Ping iDi utility iron in a 2-iron set-up. Providing exceptional feel, the club was introduced around the middle of 2025 and has an 18° head. Berger then pairs the club with a Project X 6.5 shaft.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Prior to his Ping Blueprint S irons, Berger had been using TaylorMade Tour Preferred MCs, which were released back in 2011.

Using them for the majority of his career, Berger parted ways with the TaylorMade irons in February 2025, replacing them with the Blueprint S. They have remained ever since, and possess the same Project X 6.5 shaft and are in a 3-iron to pitching wedge configuration.

Wedges

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Berger's wedge set-up has changed recently, with the American introducing a Ping S259 at the start of 2026. That club is specifically a 50°, while a Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack is present in 56° and a Titleist Vokey SM11 in 60°.

Shaft-wise, all of his wedges have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s, which were the most popular shafts used on the PGA Tour in 2025 and into 2026.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the last few years, Berger has swapped his putter regularly, using a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Prototype and an Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Mini DB. At one point, in 2025, he even used a TaylorMade Ghost Tour Corza from 2013.

Now though, in 2026, Berger has a Ping PLD Oslo in-play, which is a mallet-design and provides plenty of forgiveness. We believe it was introduced at the beginning of the year.

Golf Ball