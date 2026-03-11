I Tested 38 Drivers This Winter - Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know
Our driver tester Joe Ferguson has been collating his thoughts after a busy launch season and there are some key takeaways you need to know about...
The 2026 season has ushered in some of the most impressive and innovative technology I’ve ever seen in the driver category. However, with innovation comes complexity. The market has never been more crowded or confusing, with manufacturers offering a dizzying array of heads designed for very specific player profiles.
After hitting 38 different models from the best driver manufacturers, here are some of my key takeaways from the driver class of 2026.
1. This is a vintage year for driver releases
If you have been waiting to upgrade your big stick, 2026 could well be the year to do it. In truth, for me, 2025 was a little bit ‘meh’ in terms of new driver releases, but I genuinely think this is a strong year for many of the main players.Article continues below
From aesthetic overhauls to internal geometry, the jump in performance this year feels more significant than the incremental gains or even stagnation we've seen recently. While many (including myself) have suggested in the past that manufacturers may have exhausted the technological advances on offer, as a driver tester, for me, this year has felt like things have picked up again.
While the professional tours aren’t the be-all and end-all, the speed of adoption at that level of new models is normally a strong barometer of the quality of products on offer, and this year, across the board, has seen a much more immediate adoption of new products than I can remember in recent years.
Whether it’s the impressive new Tri-Force face from Callaway delivering quicker ball speed output in the Quantum range, or TaylorMade’s radical aerodynamic changes in the Qi4D family, the "wow factor" is well and truly back in the driver market.
2. Consistency of spin is key
In previous years, a "forgiving" driver usually meant a high-spinning one. In 2026, the narrative has shifted. The most impressive technical feat across the board that has caught my eye is spin consistency.
Even on off-center hits, the 2026 crop - led by the Ping G440 K and TaylorMade Qi4D - maintains incredibly stable spin rates.
Generally speaking, shots struck lower on the face of a driver tend to increase dramatically in terms of spin, and vice versa. This can lead to vast fluctuations in carry distance, peak height, and trajectory. What I have seen in terms of improvements here has been significant.
AI-designed faces and changes in radius in certain models have massively reigned in much of the standard deviation previously present here.
These more predictable spin numbers from a wider area of the face tighten both left-to-right and front-to-back dispersion, making your "miss" much more manageable over the course of the season.
3. The Lowest Spinner Surprised Me
While the low-spin category is traditionally dominated by the "Big Five," the data threw up a fascinating outlier this year. The Mizuno JPX One Select recorded the lowest average spin of the entire test, coming in at a laser-flat 2174 rpm.
While the ball speed it produced maybe didn’t entirely stack up to the ferocious Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max or the rapid TaylorMade Qi4D, if you are a player who is looking purely for the lowest spin on offer, the JPX One Select is a very good place to start your search.
For high-speed players looking to maximize roll-out, it’s a serious contender alongside the Titleist GT3, which, for me, offers the most complete "tour" package, and the TaylorMade Qi4D LS, which was the fastest driver I moved through the air all winter.
Those of you looking to take the left side of the golf course out of play in a low-spinning profile should head straight into the pro shop and pick up a Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond. Low spin, high ball speeds, and heavy fade bias are the order of the day with that one!
4. Draw-bias drivers are more aggressive than ever
The days of "draw-bias" simply meaning a slightly shut face are over. In 2026, these clubs are more aggressive than ever in their mission to kill the slice.
The Cobra Optm Max-D is a prime example; the head I received for testing measured in at a staggeringly upright 64° lie angle, keeping the loft pointing left through impact. Seemingly, no stone has been left unturned in the slice-busting quest this time around, with internal weighting and larger offset than ever before complementing extreme face angles and the aforementioned severely upright lie angles.
Interestingly, the Callaway Quantum Max D has managed to maintain exceptional ball speeds - traditionally a weakness for draw-biased clubs - thanks to its new Tri Force Face, so that is certainly a model worth testing if you’re shopping in this market.
If you struggle with a weak right miss, these clubs are no longer just a "fix" - as of 2026 they are genuine performance weapons.
5. DTC brands are closing the gap (but they’re not there yet)
I am frequently asked about Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands like Vice and Takomo, and my testing shows the gap is undoubtedly closing. The Vice Golf VGD01+, for instance, offers excellent feel, premium aesthetics, and impressive ball speeds.
However, from my testing, there is still undoubtedly a slight quality gulf in this high-tech area of golf equipment.
Honestly, in the iron department, some of the best DTC brands are frankly neck-and-neck with the giants, but for drivers, the massive R&D budgets of the major manufacturers still hold the edge in raw ball speed and off-center stability.
They are closer than ever, but the big names still rule the tee box for now.
The Standout: What’s In My Bag?
After testing 38 drivers, the club I’ll be starting my season with is the TaylorMade Qi4D.
As a higher swing speed player, I need to manage spin without sacrificing "help" on off-center hits. The Qi4D provides that perfect middle ground for me.
It was the longest carrying driver of the entire 2026 test and offered the most consistent spin output I have ever recorded.
As a driver tester, I can’t imagine a world without a bit of tinkering over the year, and my squad for that will be completed by the Ping G440 K and the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max.
