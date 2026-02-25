What Next For Bryson DeChambeau Following His Split With LA Golf?

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest golf stars on the planet, with his approach to the sport and embracing of social media garnering many fans and attention worldwide.

Many know the two-time US Open winner from his YouTube content, but golf fans also admire the American for the ways he pushes the boundaries when it comes to equipment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau is one of the most open-minded players when it comes to his clubs and isn't afraid to try out lesser-known manufacturers in an attempt to gain an advantage on the course.

A Krank driver and fairway woods feature in the top order of his current bag, while one-length Avoda irons are in the middle portion. A SIK armlock putter still remains in the set-up, despite the brand being acquired by LA Golf at the turn of the decade.

LA Golf has previously appeared in his bag in the form of irons and wedges but, where the brand stands out most, is when it comes to shafts, as all 14 of DeChambeau's clubs possess an LA Golf shaft.

First coming to light around 2018, the 32-year-old used LA Golf shafts to decimate Winged Foot at that year's US Open and they've remained ever-since, claiming another US Open crown and multiple titles on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League along the way.

However, in a shock turn of events, DeChambeau has now severed ties with the company, which leads to the question... 'What does he do next?'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeChambeau during the 2020 US Open, where 14 LA Golf shafts were present in his set-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't know the details of what's going on at LA Golf behind the scenes, but we do know that DeChambeau is no longer working with the company on an official capacity.

Speaking to Golf.com, Reed Dickens, the owner and CEO of LA Golf, stated: "Bryson and I actually have some of the same tendencies, and I have nothing but respect for him, but he has this new consultant, a McKinsey-consulting type guy, and this guy says to me that Bryson is gonna walk unless he gets 51 percent.

"Bryson’s got 2 percent of the company. And I think the guy doesn’t realize that he’s dealing with a redneck. And I say, ‘There’s no path for that.’ They played chicken with me, and now we’re going to graciously part ways."

The article later went on to add that DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed that he's "no longer an ambassador for LA Golf," but that "he remains a customer and still has the shafts in his bag."

Golf Monthly has reached out to LA Golf for a comment.

DeChambeau trialed a True Temper Project X D70 Prototype shaft at LIV Golf Riyadh in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That last point is indeed true, with DeChambeau continuing to use the brand in all of his clubs at the start of 2026. The US Open winner did, however, test out a True Temper Project X D70 Prototype shaft in his driver for the first LIV Golf event of the season in Riyadh, where he gained 1.13 strokes per round off the tee.

At that same event, DeChambeau confirmed to the Mirror US Sports, that equipment changes are on the horizon, explaining that "we're close on the equipment. I'm rebuilding my whole entire set, so you'll see some equipment here soon."

There's no doubt that the Crushers GC captain has something in the pipeline and whatever happens will likely come as a surprise, which is why we've come up with some possible predictions for what's next for DeChambeau, as well as LA Golf?

He Remains In LA Golf Shafts

The first prediction is a slightly anti-climatic one, which is that he continues to use LA Golf shafts for the rest of the year.

They've been in play for almost a decade now, so DeChambeau knows what they're capable of, and the fact that his swing dynamics and speed is so suited to them means it could continue to be a temporary fix while he works on something even better.

Current Club Manufacturers He Uses Jump Into The Shaft World

The Krank Formula Fire LD driver has been in DeChambeau's bag since August 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Krank is known for its work in the Long Drive scene, and when DeChambeau put his Krank driver and fairway woods in-play he ended up shooting a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier on their debut.

Avoda, meanwhile, has been a big part of his set-up and, although these irons have been swapped out for LA Golf irons previously, they are still in the bag to this day, detailing that DeChambeau trusts the brand.

Could these companies potentially venture into the world of golf shafts, given that DeChambeau rates their clubs so highly? Again, it's unlikely but, when it comes to the American, anything is plausible.

A move to the mainstream

Again, it's not improbable that DeChambeau returns to the more recognized shaft companies like Fujikura, True Temper or KBS, to name just a few.

He used a True Temper prototype model in Riyadh, so isn't afraid to try these companies, and given that these brands have the resources and money to create something that might suit the LIV golfer, he could make his way back to a more traditional set-up.

For reference, Michael Brennan possesses the fastest club head speed on the PGA Tour and uses Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX and Project X HZRDUS Yellow 80 TX shafts in his driver and woods, as well as Project X 6.5 shafts in his irons.

DeChambeau does have more speed than Brennan, so it's likely the former would use a slightly different spec, but you can get a rough idea from the big hitters.

Direct To Consumer

(Image credit: Takomo Golf)

As mentioned, one option would be to use an independent brand but, with the rise of direct to consumer companies, could DeChambeau venture into that area?

There is some logic behind this prediction. Takomo, which is regarded as one of the best direct to consumer golf brands, is partly owned by YouTube stars Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros.

DeChambeau is fast-becoming the biggest golfer on the platform, so a move to a brand like Takomo would fit the trend of YouTube golfers getting involved in D2C companies.

Obviously, these wouldn't be the exact clubs that a regular Joe would buy, which tend to possess a mix of KBS, Fujikura shafts etc, but a specialized custom-made set wouldn't be out of the question.

What Next For LA Golf?

For the time being, we believe LA Golf hasn't stopped production given that, at the start of the year, Sergio Garcia debuted a combo set of their irons, specifically the CB-26 and MB-26.

Garcia using the LA Golf irons during the Bahrain Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

They've remained in the bag ever since, while Dustin Johnson is another player to continue using its shafts, specifically LA Golf Prototypes, in his fairway woods.

There's still clubs and shafts being sold on its website, but time will tell as to whether these players will be forced to change their set-ups, or if the brand ceases manufacturing altogether.