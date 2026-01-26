A Return To His Trusty TaylorMade Qi10 And A Custom 7-Wood: Scottie Scheffler’s American Express Winning WITB

Scottie Scheffler's reign of dominance continued at The American Express, as the World No.1 cruised to a 20th PGA Tour title.

Claiming a four shot victory in La Quinta, all of Scheffler's wins on the circuit have come since 2021, with the 29-year-old using both TaylorMade, Srixon and Titleist clubs to do so.

Previously an equipment-free agent, the World No.1 made numerous gear changes to his set-up prior to signing with TaylorMade in March 2022.

Since then, his golf bag has remained largely the same, as a mix of TaylorMade woods, irons and putter work seamlessly alongside Titleist wedges and golf ball, as well as a Srixon utility iron.

Check out his full winning what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver and, interestingly, Scheffler opted to move back to his TaylorMade Qi10 Dot at the start of the week, swapping it out for the Qi4D, which was first seen in his set-up at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Keeping with his Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft, the head Scheffler uses is in 8° of loft, but set at 7.5°. What's more, the 'Dot' head is a Tour-only model that is lower spinning than the standard driver.

Although it's unclear as to why Scheffler changed back to his original gamer, we know that his Qi10 Dot features a brighter blue clubface than standard, as well as no hot melt and heavier weighting in the head.

According to TaylorMade's Tour Senior Manager Adrian Rietveld, Scheffler "likes the face to pop," hence why the brighter face and lack of topline on the crown of the big stick.

Fairway Woods

Changing his driver to the older Qi10, Scheffler also opted for a Qi10 3-wood in California, but did put the new TaylorMade Qi4D in-play, specifically a 7-wood that was custom-built for him.

The 3-wood has 15° of loft, while the 7-wood has 20°, with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft featuring in the 3-wood and a Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft in the 7-wood.

TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods money can buy and, with Scheffler's set-up he will swap the 7-wood in-and-out of his set-up for the Srixon ZU85 3-iron.

As mentioned, the TaylorMade 7-wood was custom-built for him and first came into the public eye at the PGA Championship last year, originally in a Qi35 head. It isn't like any other 7-wood, though, as the club was actually built to the specs of a 5-wood, but with the launch and spin numbers of a 7-wood.

Because of this, it allowed Scheffler to hit a club that carried 240-yards, providing the optimal gapping from 3-wood down.

Irons

Mentioning the Srixon ZU85, Scheffler had that club in the bag for The American Express, specifically in a 4-iron configuration.

Like the Srixon ZU85, Scheffler has also had his TaylorMade P7TW irons in the bag for a number of years, specifically a 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Beginning to use them around the 2021 Ryder Cup, the clubs were designed specifically for Tiger Woods, hence the TW aspect, and are used by fellow TaylorMade staffer Tommy Fleetwood.

Another aspect that has stayed the same is the shaft Scheffler uses in the P7TW irons, which is the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, arguably the most popular model on the professional circuits.

Wedges

Moving to the wedges, where we find the slightly older Titleist Vokey SM8 in 50° and 56°, as well as the Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype in a 60°.

Despite being older clubs, Vokey wedges are regarded as the best wedges money can buy, with Scheffler's short game in California showcasing the quality that they possess.

Introducing the SM8 wedges at the same time as his TaylorMade P7TW irons, Scheffler is one of many players to use weaker and heavier shafts in his wedge set-up, opting for the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s.

Putter

Famously, at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler made the change from a blade-style putter to a mallet one, specifically the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, with the advice coming from none other than Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who turned pundit at the that year's Genesis Invitational, offered some thoughts on what Scheffler could do to solve his putting problems, suggesting a change to a mallet-design putter.

Taking his fellow professional's advice, Scheffler not only changed to the mallet, but also added half an inch in length to the putter. The rest, as they say, is history, as Scheffler went from 162nd in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2023, to 22nd in 2025.

Golf Ball

Finishing with the golf ball, with Scheffler using the Titleist Pro V1 throughout the majority of his career.

Arguably the best golf ball money can buy, Scheffler stated: "I started playing Titleist when I was pretty young. I remember my first dozen Pro Vs when I was a kid, my coach gave them to me. And it’s just one of those deals where it was the best back then and I think it’s still the best now."

Interestingly, Scheffler only uses high numbers (5-8) on his Pro V1, due to the fact its easier to identify them. Back in college, the American hit the wrong ball twice, hence the reason why he uses the numbers 5, 6, 7 and 8.

