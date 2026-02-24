Which Top-50 Players Are Still Using A Blade Putter?

Golf equipment is continuously changing and among the big trends is the rise of mallet and zero-torque putters, which appear to be replacing blade-style flatsticks.

Providing more forgiveness at impact, as well as confidence at address, all of the players in the top 10 of the Official Golf World Ranking use a mallet or zero-torque putter.

JJ Spaun claimed the first Major title for zero-torque putters, using a LAB DF3 to do so (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alarmingly, at the DP World India Championship just four players inside the top 45 on the leaderboard were using a blade putter and, since then, one of those players in Ben Griffin has changed to a mallet option.

The demise of blade putters has been a big talking point not just in the equipment world, but the golf world in general; however, there are still notable names still using this type of putter and, below, we've listed which of the world's top 50, as well as notable names, continue to use a blade.

Check out the full list below...

Hideki Matsuyama (12th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even prior to turning professional, Matsuyama was using a blade putter, specifically Scotty Cameron models, such as the 009M prototype and the Newport 2 shape, including the Timeless GSS Tour Prototype.

According to Cameron himself, Matsuyama was a fan of the Scotty Cameron putters from early on, stating to Golf Monthly back in 2021: "He was at school then got into college and our fitting studio in Hamamatsu, Japan is where he would hang out. Hideki has been coming there since he was 16 and he maybe gets the most putters made for him.

"He loves to be surprised with a new putter, he says it energizes him and gets him re-focused and excited on something new. He's always looking for the next greatest Scotty, so I'm gonna say probably Hideki has one of the greatest collections."

To this day, the Major winner still uses a blade-style flatstick, regularly changing Scotty Cameron putters, which have yielded a total of 11 PGA Tour wins, including The Masters in 2021.

Alex Noren (16th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noren enjoyed a fine 2025 that included victories at the British Masters and BMW PGA Championship, where he used an Odyssey O-Works #1W putter, a compact heel-toe weighted model.

Odyssey is known for producing some of the best putters money can buy and, although it's unclear as to how long the particular club has been in the bag, Noren has primarily used a blade-style putter for the majority of his career.

Looking back at his 12 DP World Tour victories, an Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball was used for his maiden win at the 2009 Omega European Masters, before a blade putter was present at the 2011 Wales Open victory.

Since then, blade putters have been used for the remainder of his wins, including the 2018 Ryder Cup, showcasing that a change to a blade putter has been beneficial.

Patrick Reed (18th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Noren, Reed has been primarily in a blade putter for the majority of his career and, being an equipment-free agent, it has been a mix of Scotty Cameron and Odyssey models.

For 2026, Reed has been plying his trade on the DP World Tour and, claiming two wins in just four starts, he has been using a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 1.5 Proto to do so.

This model was first spotted at the Ryder Cup in 2018, but Reed then changed back to his Odyssey White Hot Pro #3, the weapon of choice for the biggest title of his career - The Masters in 2018.

Looking back through his professional career, we can't find any instances where Reed has opted to use a mallet-style putter.

Ludvig Aberg (23rd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg's rise up the rankings in 2023 was quite the story, with the Swede claiming victory on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour five months after turning professional, even making his Ryder Cup debut that same year.

Like others on this list, one aspect that has remained the same is his putter, which is a blade-style design. Previously, he has used either a Scotty Cameron or Odyssey model.

At The Amateur Championship in 2022, he was using a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 design, but changed to his now more traditional Odyssey model in the early stages of 2023, and currently games an Odyssey Ai-One #1.

Remaining with that putter in 2026, it's worth noting that Aberg was recently spotted at the Genesis Invitational toying with a mallet. During his practice round at Riviera Country Club, a prototype Scotty Cameron mallet was spotted on the ground, but it never made it into the bag for tournament play.

Maverick McNealy (25th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the majority of his career, McNealy has been using a blade putter, but was most recently spotted using a mallet-style TaylorMade Spider Tour X at the Genesis Invitational.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether that move is a permanent one, as the American missed the cut in Los Angeles and lost around 3.2 shots on the greens during the tournament.

Prior to the mallet swap, McNealy had been a regular user of the blade-design, even wielding it prior to turning professional in 2017. His most recent flatstick in the bag was the Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype.

Kurt Kitayama (29th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Kitayama has used an array of different mallet and blade-style putters and, throughout the start of 2026 and majority of 2025, he has been using the latter.

For his 3M Open win in July 2025, he had the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Tour Teryllium Prototype in-play but, since then, Kitayama has also used the 009M Tour Prototype.

Having used that style of putter for almost a year, it's worth noting that the American isn't afraid to switch up the putter. At the Valero Texas Open in April 2025, he was seen using a zero-torque model, specifically the L.A.B Golf DF3.

Prior to that, Kitayama had been using the popular TaylorMade Spider, which featured at the tail-end of 2024, as well as for his 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational victory in March of that year.

Bryson DeChambeau (35th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau possesses one of the most unique bags on the professional circuits, with his one-length irons and Krank woods just some of the stand-out features in his set-up.

Another aspect, though, is his putter, with the two-time Major winner using the SIK Pro-C Series, specifically in an armlock configuration, which is designed to help get the putter back to square at impact more consistently by becoming an extension of the lead arm.

One of the first players to ever introduce an armlock method to the pro golf scene, DeChambeau has used a SIK model since around 2017, with it helping him to notable accolades like two US Opens and wins on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.

In 2022, LA Golf acquired SIK Golf, with the latter famed for its Descending Loft Face Technology, which imparts the optimal loft at impact, even when the hands are positioned a little forward through the strike.

Ryan Fox (40th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox is another player who has experimented on the greens throughout his career, with the New Zealander also using a mix of mallet and blade putters, as well as conventional and armlock methods.

Since around April 2021, Fox has been using a blade, with his most recent putter being the Ping Anser 2D, a model used for his victories at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open in 2025.

Primarily, the 39-year-old has been in blade putters, but has used mallets also, including the TaylorMade Spider Tour in 2019 and a Scotty Cameron Futura in 2017.

Sam Stevens (44th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since turning professional in 2018, Stevens has been a blade putter user, specifically a Ping PLD Milled, which is one of the best Ping putters money can buy.

Although it appeared that the American used a mallet while a junior, he moved into the blade-style putter that has remained since, with Stevens using it to jump from the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit to the PGA Tour in two seasons.

A Ping staffer, we can't imagine the PLD Milled coming out the bag anytime soon, given that the American has used it for over five years.

Pierceson Coody (45th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final player inside the world's top 50 to use a blade putter is Coody who, like Stevens, has opted for that style of putter for a significant amount of time, wielding a blade flatstick prior to turning professional in 2022.

Using an array of models from Titleist and TaylorMade, Coody's current gamer is a Logan Olson Prototype, but he has also used a TaylorMade TP Reserve B11.

Interestingly, through his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, when the American registered two victories, he did use an Odyssey fang-style model, but this only lasted for one event before he moved back to the blade.

Notable Names Still Using Blade Putters

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just those inside the world's top 50 who are wielding blade putters, as some big names continue to use that style of flatstick.

Tiger Woods' putter needs no introduction, as it's arguably the most famous club in golf. Using the Scotty Cameron Newport 2, it has been in-play for 14 of his Major titles and, if Woods ever returns to the professional game, we would expect it to remain in the bag.

Major winners Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith are three players who also use blade putters.

Spieth opts for the TP Mills Trad II, while Koepka and Smith use the Scotty Cameron Teryllium Tour Newport 2 and the 009M Tour Prototype. Koepka was recently spotted with the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, but it's unclear as to whether that change is permanent.

Anthony Kim, who completed his comeback to professional golf at LIV Adelaide, claiming an incredible victory, also uses a Scotty Cameron, specifically the TourType Timeless GSS Tour Prototype.

Returning to the game after a 12-year hiatus, he remained in the blade putter, which had similar specs to his old Newport 2 gamer that was in-play for the early stages of his PGA Tour career.