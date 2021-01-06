We look at the clubs and ball currently used by American Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment used by Justin Thomas.

The 27-year-old has used Titleist clubs his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products including ball.

Thomas, despite his slender frame, is one of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters and he currently uses a TSi3 driver. He had been switching between the TSi3 and the older TS3 but right now it looks like the never model is staying in the setup.

He then has a TS3 three-wood in the bag alongside his 915Fd 5 wood.

He has also been seen testing Titleist’s U500 utility iron but at the moment doesn’t have it in the bag. We can assume it will go in and out of his setup dependent on the course, weather conditions and other factors.

The 2017 USPGA Champion uses a Titleist T100 4-iron and 620 MB blades from 5-9 iron.

Thomas carries four wedges in 46, 52, 56 and 60. The first two are Titleist Vokey SM7’s, his 56 degree is an SM8 and finally his 60 degree is a Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks model.

In the past Thomas has used several different Scotty Cameron putters. At one point he used a Phantom X Prototype, and then a Timeless blade however he currently has a Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype in the bag and he has been using it with great success.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wears FootJoy shoes too.

Justin Thomas What’s in the Bag?



*The U500 utility goes in and out of the bag dependent on different factors.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9.5 degrees, B1 setting) with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees at 19.5, B3 setting) with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

*Utility: Titleist U500 (2-iron) with KBS Tour Hybrid Proto 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 (4-iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-9 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F at 47.5 degrees, 52-12F), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F at 57 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T at 60.5 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch