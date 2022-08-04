Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PUNCH GC LIV GOLF TEAM

Punch GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is one of three teams with all four players coming from the same country.

Punch is an all-Australian quartet, with captain Wade Ormsby joined by Matt Jones, Travis Smyth and Ian Snyman.

Open Champion Cameron Smith is said to be "nearing a deal to join LIV Golf" according to a TMZ Sports report (opens in new tab), and he could well find himself captaining Punch GC if the reports turn out to be true.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Wade Ormsby, a one-time DP World Tour winner and three-time Asian Tour winner, has been Punch GC captain from the very start and his compatriot Matt Jones has also been a team member since the opening event.

Blake Windred represented the team for the first two events, with Jediah Morgan coming on board in round two in Portland. Ryosuke Kinoshita, now in the all-Japanese Torque GC team, was originally a Punch member in the opener at the Centurion Club.

The team is yet to find any real success, with a 7th-12th-11th record after the first three events, comfortably missing out on any of the top-three prize money for the teams.

PUNCH GC PLAYERS

Wade Ormsby (captain)

Matt Jones

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Blake Windred (previously)

Jediah Morgan (previously)

Ryosuke Kinoshita (previously)

PUNCH GC RESULTS