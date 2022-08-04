Punch GC - LIV Golf Team
Punch GC is LIV Golf's all-Australian team, captained by Wade Ormsby
PUNCH GC LIV GOLF TEAM
Punch GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is one of three teams with all four players coming from the same country.
Punch is an all-Australian quartet, with captain Wade Ormsby joined by Matt Jones, Travis Smyth and Ian Snyman.
Open Champion Cameron Smith is said to be "nearing a deal to join LIV Golf" according to a TMZ Sports report (opens in new tab), and he could well find himself captaining Punch GC if the reports turn out to be true.
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Wade Ormsby, a one-time DP World Tour winner and three-time Asian Tour winner, has been Punch GC captain from the very start and his compatriot Matt Jones has also been a team member since the opening event.
Blake Windred represented the team for the first two events, with Jediah Morgan coming on board in round two in Portland. Ryosuke Kinoshita, now in the all-Japanese Torque GC team, was originally a Punch member in the opener at the Centurion Club.
The team is yet to find any real success, with a 7th-12th-11th record after the first three events, comfortably missing out on any of the top-three prize money for the teams.
PUNCH GC PLAYERS
- Wade Ormsby (captain)
- Matt Jones
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Blake Windred (previously)
- Jediah Morgan (previously)
- Ryosuke Kinoshita (previously)
PUNCH GC RESULTS
- Centurion Club, London: 7th (+7)
- Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 12th (+7)
- Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 11th (+7)
