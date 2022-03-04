Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi Utility Iron Review

The Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi utility iron name brings back memories for me of their original MP Fli-Hi driving irons, which also offered more forgiveness than a traditional long iron, but kept the accuracy. Whilst the Fli-Hi names has come and gone in Mizuno’s range since the 1990s, the Pro version seems to be the most similar to that original range. There is a choice of three lofts and the shape is very similar with a hollow head, thick top line and rounded sole.

The Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi is meant to bridge the gap to the woods from the irons and is more of a distance club than a precision approach iron. If you want lower iron flight with some extra forgiveness then the long iron options shown in our Mizuno Pro 225 iron review are worth considering.

However for most single figure players the Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi is the one to go for. Unlike the Pro 225 the head is cast from 431 stainless steel and not forged. This allows a 21g tungsten weight to be placed in the sole of the club to drop the CG and improve the launch. The face is a Maraging MAS1C steel insert which comes over from their fairway woods to add some extra ball speed at impact.

The other stand out feature is of course the black colour scheme which Mizuno say is there to make the club look slimmer, not that it is particularly oversized for this category of club. When combined with the black Project X HZRDU shaft the club flows very nicely up from address with just a little offset to improve the forgiveness.

The grey face and top line helps you align the club at address, but this colour scheme might not appeal to blade purists and for many a chrome and brushed steel look would have been just as good.

At impact the feel was very good for a cast club and the internal ribs helped create a pleasing sound that will not disappoint, but is not quite the same as forged. It is equally at home from the tee and the fairway and is one of the better Fli-Hi style clubs that Mizuno has created in recent times.

Whereas my original MP Fli-Hi 2-iron had 18° loft, the Pro Fli-Hi starts at 16.5° but it didn’t feel that hard to get going so anyone with a driver swing speed over 100mph would be able to use this. Alternatively the 3-iron at 19° might be a better option for high single figure players who prefer irons to woods.