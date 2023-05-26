Cool New Golf Gear Unveiled This Week

As the golf season is beginning, we turn our head to some of the coolest golf gear released over the past week. From footwear and clothing, to GPS watches and fairways woods, we have rounded up some of the gear that grabbed our attention and will be seen out on the course this summer.

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch

The Garmin S70 GPS Watch (Image credit: Future)

The new Garmin approach S70 golf watch is a tech packed, pocket-sized device that can deliver yardages to pins and hazards, offer club advice and even give you the weather. For an extra monthly fee you can even get green maps on the watch showing the contours - a feature rarely seen before in the golf-tech space. The S70 is available in two screen sizes to suit your needs and is extremely versatile, performing excellently as a smart/fitness watch. Emails can be read and music can be bluetoothed to speakers. This really is a watch that can do it all and immediately is set to rival the best GPS devices and golf watches.

TaylorMade Stealth Bomber Iron

The Stealth Bomber Iron and head cover (Image credit: TaylorMade)

The latest hardware release from TaylorMade is the Stealth Bomber iron. The stealthed out head and shaft combination makes this strong lofted, cavity back iron perfect for executing low bullet stingers while on the course. The combination of this new club and one of the best drivers is almost a guaranteed way of hitting more fairways. This club has a sweet-spot for most impact locations to deliver fast ball speeds, a penetrating trajectory and plenty of roll for when the driver is just a little too much. This driving iron is a thing of beauty, an alternative to the new TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver and one we’re expecting to see tour players flock towards. Needless to say we can’t wait to get on the course with one ourselves.

The new 'Tour Collection' from TRUE Linkswear (Image credit: True Linkswear)

The new ‘Tour Collection’ from TRUE Linkswear is a collection of five new items packed with technology that every golfer would appreciate and designed through tour player feedback. We have loved some of the latest TRUE Linkswear products released such as the All Day joggers which are one of the best golf pants we have tested. There are two new shoes in the form of the LUX Tour and OG Tour which will have to live up to the already impressive LUX Hybrid golf shoe. The new LUX Tour polo which has a casual yet tailored fit and the new Quarter Zip is made from sustainable materials offering good stretch and mobility, while the 5-panel hat prioritizes moisture wicking materials to keep you cool when on the course. From head to toe, this new collection has you covered and will be seen on the PGA Tour worn by Full Swing star Joel Dahmen.

Vessel Crimson Red Player IV Limited Edition Golf Bag

Vessel Crimson Red Player IV Limited Edition Golf Bag (Image credit: Vessel)

Vessel are known for making some of the best golf bags on the market, such as the Vessel VLS stand bag and Sunday III DXR bag. Vessel look to continue that trend with this new Crimson Red limited edition bag for fathers day. The Player IV bag is the next generation of the popular Player stand bag and features an internal base divider for ease of club removal, as well as increased beverage storage and purposeful pockets. A magnetic towel comes complimentary with any golf bag purchase and there are now bundle deals available to buy with this bag exclusively for fathers day, which include the likes headcovers and some of the other best golf accessories such as alignment sticks and shag bags.

Titleist TSR2+ Fairway Wood

Titleist TSR2+ Fairway Wood (Image credit: Titleist)

The TSR2+ Fairway wood is designed to give golfers the power of a stronger lofted wood while also remaining easy to launch off the turf making it one of the most forgiving fairway woods available. The TSR2+ has a deep face and a larger profiled head compared to some of the best fairway woods, making it the ideal tee-biased fairway wood option, while still producing a ball flight that will stop softly on greens when hit from the fairway. The TSR2+ now being offered in a higher lofted 14.5° head, will appeal to a much wider audience than the already existing 13° head. The TSR2+ was previously a tour-only option and so it will be interesting to see what club golfers make of these two fairway wood offerings.

Titleist Midnight Camo Golf Bag

Titleist Midnight Camo Golf Bag (Image credit: Titleist)

The Midnight Camo golf bag from Titleist released earlier this week, is an alternate color scheme option of the impressive Players 4 stand bag. This lightweight stand bag option is commonly seen as one of the best golf stand bags because of features such as the premium double strap, aluminium high-grade legs and plenty of storage space on hand. As Titleist make some of the best cart golf bags as well, we wouldn't be surprised if the Midnight Camo bag is released in this style at some point. The Midnight Camo golf bag is designed in blue and black tones and with olive-green YKK zippers and Titleist logo running down the side panel. Running as a special edition, we’re sure these bags will fly out of stock, so act fast if you want to snag one.

FootJoy Midsummer Stratos Golf Shoe (Image credit: FootJoy)

The Midsummer Stratos golf shoe from FootJoy was designed to bring some color and comfort to the fairways. This is one of the best golf shoes for walking in thanks to proven FootJoy technology such as StratoFoam for extreme comfort and NappaLuxe leather for both comfort and stability. The Midsummer variation of this already popular Stratos shoe, on of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market and features a white, navy and green colorway that we think looks great and will please those who like to stand out a little on the course.

Ellesse SS23 Golf Collection

(Image credit: Ellesse)

Italian sportswear brand Ellesse are known for their street wear, but have recently ventured into the golf apparel market with some colorful and modern designs that rival some of the best golf shirts and sweaters. The brand's latest spring/summer collection features blade collar polo shirts in black and neon blue designs with the classic Ellesse logo on the chest. English professional footballer Adam Lallana is the face of the brands new campaign after taking up the sport recently and we’re sure will continue to attract a new and younger audience to the game wearing the Ellesse brand.