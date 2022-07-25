FootJoy Stratos Golf Shoe Review
We test out this elegant spikeless pair from FootJoy
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Stratos is a premium, luxurious golf shoe that not only performs on the golf course but is just as at home away from the course too. It’s supremely comfortable, provides good grip and also a stable base from which to swing. The finer details and subtle aesthetic features bolster the appeal to the discerning golfer looking to add a touch of class to their ensemble.
-
+
Premium, elegant design combined with impressive levels of grip, comfort and stability
-
-
Dirt did still gather on the outsole
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
FootJoy Stratos Golf Shoe Review
The new FootJoy Stratos shoe promises sky-high levels of comfort as well as that spikeless, off-course versatility. Having worn it for a few days off the course and for a few holes (limited due to lockdown), we can’t really argue with these claims and it's no wonder Justin Rose wore them for a short time out on Tour.
The styling is both modern and elegant in equal measure. We love the leather patches on the top, the stitched lines in the upper and the two tone material underneath the laces. The laces themselves are quite coarse and the white specs seem a little excessive, but the texture ensures they stay fastened for the duration of your wearing time.
What you do notice as you walk is the rebound with each step, like the floor is pushing back up into your legs as the midsole foam gives and then returns to its original shape. We could see how this would be a huge help during the last few holes of a tough round. The grip on offer from the outsole also impressed in the wet conditions and is certainly a step up on what features on the Flex XP shoe - there was certainly less tendency to slip.
The sole unit generally feels quite rigid, providing good stability, but without feeling like hard work when you walk up hills. We can’t agree that the new outsole design minimises dirt gathering - it built up pretty much straight away, but this might depend on the type of soil the course is built on - you might see less on sand-base courses, for example. It's worth noting the waterproof upper does wipe clean very easily.
We’d certainly be comfortable playing a round in Stratos at most times of the year but given how much we love the Pro SL Carbon, it’s arguably off the course where they will get as much, if not more wear.
Just like the previous VersaLuxe shoe, we could see ourselves wearing Stratos to work, at business meetings with clients (admittedly golf-related ones) and the occasional evening event, such is the distinguished design. You might not see them this way, but it is the off-course versatility for us that provides the value for money given the wear time they will accumulate away and to and from the course as well as on it.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Paul Lawrie On Potential 'Joke' Ryder Cup Captaincy Selection
The Scot thinks it would be a joke if Thomas Bjorn got the job whilst serving on the selection panel
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Justin Rose Launches New Tournament On Ladies European Tour Access Series
The brand new Rose Ladies Open is set to feature the highest prize fund on the regular LET Access schedule
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Ladies European Tour Star Amy Boulden Signs With Motocaddy
The Welsh LET pro has become a global brand ambassador for trolley brand Motocaddy
By Elliott Heath • Published