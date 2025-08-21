What Rasmus Hojgaard Needs At The British Masters To Pinch Final Ryder Cup Spot

The qualification process for the European Ryder Cup team is going down to the wire with Rasmus Hojgaard looking to pinch the final automatic spot at the Betfred British Masters.

Five of the six automatic spots for Luke Donald's side have already been secured, with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton booking their places at Bethpage Black.

Shane Lowry sits in the sixth and final spot, but with no points available for the Tour Championship he can only wait for news from across the Atlantic at The Belfry.

As while Hojgaard sits in eighth in the European Ryder Cup points standings, he needs just a top-30 finish at the British Masters to overtake Lowry and grab that final automatic qualifying spot.

Technically it's a minimum requirement of finishing 29th tied with just one other player needed for Hojgaard to qualify for his first ever Ryder Cup appearance.

Twin brother Nicolai played as a rookie in Rome two years ago.

Rasmus finished second on home soil at the Danish Golf Championship last week to strengthen his bid, and after finishing 16th and third in the last two British Masters he'll fancy his chances.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's an apt tournament to end European qualifying with The Belfry being a four-time host of the Ryder Cup.

It's also a course that obviously suits Hojgaard, and Danish players in particular, as Niklas Norgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen have won two of the last three runnings.

Who is in the running for a wildcard?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry would seem a nailed-on pick for Donald, as the Irishman has been a wildcard for both of his previous Ryder Cup appearances.

Sepp Straka is in seventh but has missed a few events recently, while Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg would seem certain picks along with the obvious choice of Jon Rahm.

Matt Fitzpatrick failed to make the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour so has flown back to England and will hope to impress Donald at the British Masters - with the European captain also playing this week at The Belfry.

Thomas Detry isn't playing this week but has won on the PGA tour this year, while Aaron Rai and in particular Matt Wallace will also hope to impress Donald at the British Masters.

But the man everyone is talking about is playing back over in the USA, with Harry Hall teeing it up in the Tour Championship knowing another good week will increase the noise around him being deserving of a pick.

Nicolai Hojgaard is well down the standings but will also be hoping that having played last time will give him a chance of earning a pick too.

Donald will name his six wildcard picks on September 1 after the end of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.