7 Biggest Equipment Takeaways From The Four Men’s Majors

The four men's Major championships have produced some epic finishes, with Rory McIlroy completing the Career Grand Slam, JJ Spaun winning his home open and Scottie Scheffler continuing his dominance.

Along with the amazing golf being played, there has also been a number of equipment takeaways from the four men's Majors and, below, we have showcased seven of the ones that we have spotted...

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Future)

Starting with the top order of the bag, as all three men had the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood in the bag for their Major victories.

McIlroy has been using the Qi10 in both his 3-wood and 5-wood, as has Spaun, while Scheffler has used the Qi10 in his 3-wood and the more recent Qi35 in his 7-wood.

One of the best TaylorMade fairway woods on the market, we can understand why the world's best have opted to use them as, in our testing, we found them to be extremely forgiving on low-struck shots, while also producing a powerful, towering ball flight.

Along with the fairway woods, both McIlroy and Scheffler have kept the TaylorMade Qi10 driver in the bag, using it since they were released back at the start of 2024.

L.A.B Golf’s First Major Win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Oakmont Country Club, Spaun produced an incredible 64-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole to secure a two-shot victory, earning his first Major title in the process.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with it being his first Major win, it was also a maiden Major for L.A.B Golf, a company that introduced the world to Lie Angle Balance technology.

Using the L.A.B Golf DF3, Spaun picked up around 2.5 strokes on the field on the greens. In fact, his final round saw him pick up 2.67 strokes on the field, which was only beaten by Cameron Young.

Top 10s For Maxfli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Griffin has enjoyed an excellent season on the PGA Tour claiming two victories on the circuit, as well as securing two top 10 finishes at the PGA Championship and US Open.

The American has really started to cement himself in the rankings and one of those reasons is down to his golf ball, specifically the Maxfli Tour X.

Signing with the brand in May 2024, Griffin used the model to claim the best finishes in Majors in his career, specifically a T8 at the PGA Championship and a T10 at the US Open.

At one point, it seemed Griffin was on course to become Maxfli’s first Major winner since Greg Norman in the 90s, with the 29-year-old in contention at the US Open going into the final round.

Speaking about the move, the two-time PGA Tour winner stated: "It was roughly 8-yards additional (distance) during preliminary testing and, around the green... That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority."

History For Fujikura

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fujikura shafts are some of the best golf shafts money can buy and, at all four Major championships, the company created their own little slice of history.

For the first time ever, Fujikura shafts were used to win all four men’s Majors, with McIlroy and Scheffler using the brand in their drivers and fairway woods, while Spaun used Fujikura in his Titleist GT3 driver.

In terms of McIlroy, he used the Ventus Black 6 X in his driver, as well as the Ventus Black 8 X in his 3-wood and the Ventus Black 9 X in his 5-wood at Augusta National.

Scheffler, meanwhile, used the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X in his driver at both the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 followed McIlroy in having the Ventus Black 8 X in his 3-wood for both Major wins, with Scheffler having the Ventus Black 9 X in a 7-wood for the PGA Championship. He would swap that club out for a Srixon ZU85 3-iron at The Open.

Spaun, at Oakmont Country Club, had the Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X shaft in his driver, with the American hitting 63% of his fairways for the week and ranking 26th for the whole field in terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

AeroBurner Making An Appearance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it's best to stick to what you know and, in the case of Robert MacIntyre, that's exactly what he has done in 2025, opting to keep the TaylorMade AeroBurner fairway wood in the bag.

Released in 2015, the decade-old club has a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft, which the Scotsman used to claim a runner-up finish in the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Along with the US Open, MacIntyre also had the club in the bag for The Open Championship, where he finished in T7. The 28-year-old claims that the 3-wood is his "go-to."

SPIDER DOMINANCE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it was Spaun who won with the L.A.B Golf putter, the remaining three Majors were claimed by McIlroy and Scheffler with TaylorMade Spider putters.

In terms of specifics, McIlroy uses the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, a model that has been in the bag of the five-time Major winner for a number of years.

Scheffler, meanwhile, also put the TaylorMade Spider Tour X in the bag, with McIlroy actually playing a part, and being one of the reasons, for Scheffler making the switch in 2024.

During the 2024 Genesis Invitational, McIlroy, who made a guest appearance in the broadcast booth, suggested the World No.1 should switch from a blade putter to a mallet, due to the margin of error it allows.

Making the switch later that year, Scheffler has gone on to claim three more Majors, as well as countless PGA Tour wins, with the American also now ranking 21st on the PGA Tour in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting.

Bryson Continues Strong Major Form Despite Changes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau registered three top 10s at the Majors in 2025, despite the American experimenting throughout the season with his equipment.

At the 2025 US Open, which DeChambeau missed the cut at, he replaced his Avoda Golf irons with a set of LA Golf BAD V3-W irons. Following that championship, he swapped back to his original set.

His wedges also saw a change in 2025, albeit they weren't used at any Major. What we did see used in a Major, this time in a practice round, was a Polara Ultimate Straight golf ball.

Hitting the ball at The Open Championship, the golf ball is non-conforming under the rules of golf and is designed with "self-correcting technology" that claims to "reduce hooks and slices by up to 75%."

Although unclear as to why he was practicing with the golf ball, DeChambeau did change from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x. He has also previously stated that he is working on a prototype model, which could be showcased in future tournaments.