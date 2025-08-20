PGA Tour Creator Classic At East Lake Field, Format, Big Names Missing And How To Watch

The third and final PGA Tour Creator Classic of 2025 is upon us and it's back to where it all started last year at East Lake.

The Tour Championship concludes the PGA Tour season and fate of the FedEx Cup but before that starts tomorrow, 12 well-known creators and influencers will tackle the back nine to try and become the 2025 Creator Classic at East Lake champion.

Luke Kwon is defending champion after winning last year and he is back to defend the title in a star-studded field that includes Good Good members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh, No Laying Up's Chris Solomon and YouTube giant Peter Finch - who made it into Final Qualifying for this year's Open.

Shane Bacon will call the action in the studio alongside Aaron Chewning and Hannah Aslesen from St Andre Golf with Paige Spiranac and Dan Rapaport on the ground.

It is also set to be the best-produced Creator Classic yet, with live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot trails and tracing via drone.

The event will be live streamed on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel, starting at 3.45pm ET and will also be available on Golf Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA Tour FAST Channel network.

PGA Tour Creator Classic Field:

Tisha Alyn

Sabrina Andolpho

Garrett Clark (Good Good)

Brad Dalke (Good Good)

Gabby Golf Girl

Luke Kwon

Micah Morris

Peter Finch

Daniel Saloner (Short Game King)

Roger Steele

Chris Solomon (No Laying Up)

Sean Walsh (Good Good)

Which big names are missing?

While it is still an all-star field, there are certainly some notable creators not teeing it up today.

TPC Sawgrass winner Grant Horvat is not in the field, and neither are Wesley and George Bryan from the Bryan Bros channel. Wesley is currently suspended from the PGA Tour due to his involvement with LIV Golf's 'The Duels' franchise, which Horvat has also appeared in.

Another notable franchise not included this time is Bob Does Sports and particularly its best player, Fat Perez. Perez played in last year's event at East Lake and the first of 2025 at TPC Sawgrass.

Four-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire is another notable not in the line-up this week, having also played at TPC Sawgrass.

Creator Classic format

The format remains the same as last year and very similar to what we saw ahead of The Players Championship in March.

The three groups of four will start on the 10th hole at East Lake and play an eight-hole gross stroke-play format, with the top four making it through to a playoff on the 18th hole.

The winner will take home $100,000.

PGA Tour Creator Classic at East Lake live stream

The live stream begins at 3.45pm ET on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel...