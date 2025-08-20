PGA Tour Creator Classic At East Lake Field, Format, Big Names Missing And How To Watch
The final Creator Classic of 2025 gets underway this afternoon on the back nine at East Lake, where $100,000 is up for grabs
The third and final PGA Tour Creator Classic of 2025 is upon us and it's back to where it all started last year at East Lake.
The Tour Championship concludes the PGA Tour season and fate of the FedEx Cup but before that starts tomorrow, 12 well-known creators and influencers will tackle the back nine to try and become the 2025 Creator Classic at East Lake champion.
Luke Kwon is defending champion after winning last year and he is back to defend the title in a star-studded field that includes Good Good members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh, No Laying Up's Chris Solomon and YouTube giant Peter Finch - who made it into Final Qualifying for this year's Open.
Shane Bacon will call the action in the studio alongside Aaron Chewning and Hannah Aslesen from St Andre Golf with Paige Spiranac and Dan Rapaport on the ground.
It is also set to be the best-produced Creator Classic yet, with live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot trails and tracing via drone.
The event will be live streamed on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel, starting at 3.45pm ET and will also be available on Golf Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA Tour FAST Channel network.
PGA Tour Creator Classic Field:
- Tisha Alyn
- Sabrina Andolpho
- Garrett Clark (Good Good)
- Brad Dalke (Good Good)
- Gabby Golf Girl
- Luke Kwon
- Micah Morris
- Peter Finch
- Daniel Saloner (Short Game King)
- Roger Steele
- Chris Solomon (No Laying Up)
- Sean Walsh (Good Good)
Which big names are missing?
While it is still an all-star field, there are certainly some notable creators not teeing it up today.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
TPC Sawgrass winner Grant Horvat is not in the field, and neither are Wesley and George Bryan from the Bryan Bros channel. Wesley is currently suspended from the PGA Tour due to his involvement with LIV Golf's 'The Duels' franchise, which Horvat has also appeared in.
Another notable franchise not included this time is Bob Does Sports and particularly its best player, Fat Perez. Perez played in last year's event at East Lake and the first of 2025 at TPC Sawgrass.
Four-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire is another notable not in the line-up this week, having also played at TPC Sawgrass.
Creator Classic format
The format remains the same as last year and very similar to what we saw ahead of The Players Championship in March.
The three groups of four will start on the 10th hole at East Lake and play an eight-hole gross stroke-play format, with the top four making it through to a playoff on the 18th hole.
The winner will take home $100,000.
PGA Tour Creator Classic at East Lake live stream
The live stream begins at 3.45pm ET on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel...
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.