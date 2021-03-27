Get to know American, Joel Dahmen, a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen’s story is an extremely inspiring one, with the American recovering from testicular cancer to forge a career on golf’s biggest tour.

Dahmen has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2016. Get to know him here.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Joel Dahmen

1. Joel Dahmen was born on 11th November 1987 in Clarkston, Washington.

2. Dahmen’s mother, Jolyn, was a high school basketball player.

3. The American was a two-time state golf champion at Clarkston High School in Washington, and played one year for the Washington Huskies (University of Washington).

4. Growing up, Dahmen played point guard for his basketball team, as well as quarterback for his American Football team.

5. The American turned professional in 2010, plying his trade on the PGA Tour Canada for four years. During that time, Dahmen was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Related: 11 Things You Didn’t Know About Emiliano Grillo

6. Dahmen is a big sports fan, with his favourite teams being the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners.

7. In 2016, the American made 13 cuts in 20 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Consequently, he earned his PGA Tour card for 2017 by finishing 25th on the money list; claiming the card by only $975.

8. The American’s hobbies include cooking and reading, with Dahmen always travelling with a few books.

9. In his debut PGA Tour season, he finished 176th in the FedEx Cup rankings. Returning to the Korn Ferry Tour finals, he finished 24th to regain his PGA Tour card for the 2017–18 season.

10. Dahmen is married to his wife Lona, with the couple owning a dog called Murphy.

Related: Who Is Danny Willett’s Coach?

11. Since regaining his PGA Tour card, the American has successfully qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs year-on-year.

12. The American is recognised on Tour due to his bucket hat, with Dahmen stating: “It gets hot as hell in Arizona, where I live, so I’ve worn them on and off over the years.”

Related: 13 Things You Didn’t Know About Denny McCarthy

13. Dahmen’s sponsors include MGM Resorts, Tradition Energy, Travis Mathew and PXG. The American uses a Ping driver and fairway woods with a full set of PXG irons, wedges and putter.