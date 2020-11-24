Thinking about getting a smart watch for golf? There's a wide range of options to choose from...

What Is The Best Smart Watch For Golfers?

Smart watches are becoming one of the best golf GPS tools you can use and as a result they are becoming more and more popular in today's world, with the devices offering up plenty of great features on your wrist.

You'll be able to see notifications, track your health, make phone calls and much more.

Lots of active people also use them for exercise and playing music when out and about to save taking their smartphones with them.

Watch vs GPS vs Laser - which is right for you?

On top of all those features, many will also help your golf game.

Whilst there are some excellent golf specific watches out there, it can be argued the best golf GPS watches also double as a smart watch and vice-versa.

Thankfully there really are lots of options to choose from right now.

Here we list some things to consider when purchasing your new smart watch. Also if you would prefer a laser, check out our guide on the best golf laser rangefinders too.

What's your budget?

If you're looking for something at the cheaper end of the scale you will find it, as there are plenty of great devices on the market at some very reasonable prices.

If you're just looking for a smart watch to offer up GPS yardages on the course and tell the time off of it, you won't need to spend much more than £120-£150 ($150).

The Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch also works off the course when synced with the Garmin Connect app.

The Garmin Approach S10 looks sleek and will give you accurate yardages on the course

The Garmin Connect app allows you to track and analyse a wide range of your health and fitness activities from your Garmin device - perfect if you like to run, cycle or swim.

Another great option in that lower price point is the Bushnell Excel.

If you've got more money to play with, a Fenix watch from Garmin or the ultra-premium MARQ will have you covered with a huge amount of features - they each lay claim to being near the top of the list when asking what is the best smart watch for golfers.

Be the envy of your fourball with a Tag Heuer golf watch

Similar to the premium Garmin MARQ, the Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition and the Hublot Big Bang UNICO watches both look and perform great on and off the course, and you'll certainly be the envy of your fourball.

What features do you want?

If you're looking for your standard front, middle and back GPS yardages then a budget watch will do the trick, however there are some incredible watches out there that offer much more.

The GolfBuddy Aim W10, for example, comes with a very impressive 1.3” full colour touch screen, offers up slope measurements and features an in-depth hole view with dual arc distance readings that give you accurate numbers off the tee and into the green from all angles and directions.

If it is a beautiful screen that you're after, the SkyCaddie LX5 may be your preferred option, as it has the largest colour touchscreen of any golf GPS watch (3.5cm).

Despite being a tad chunky, we found the LX5 to offer everything you would want from a golf GPS and more, like the crystal clear hole maps, scoring function, shot measurement and hazard list.

If you're looking for something slightly different, the Samsung Galaxy Active2 watch features technology from GolfBuddy and will work very well for Samsung and Android phone users.

It is undoubtedly one of the most cutting-edge GPS watches on the market, with modern, minimalist styling and features on offer going a long way to justify the price tag of around £230+.

We like the sleek design and features of the Samsung Galaxy Active2

Do you want Apple or Android?

If you're an iPhone user then an Apple watch could be the one to go for.

You might not think of an Apple watch as an out-and-out golf GPS device, but many of the best golf GPS apps can be downloaded to use on your wrist.

The Apple watches look seriously cool and offer some wonderful technologies iPhone users will be used to.

You can make phone calls from them, watch videos, play music, pay for things, send messages and much more.

They also come with customisable straps to ensure that the watch looks and feels just how you want it to.

If you're an Android user then a regular Android smart watch will also serve you well as the aforementioned GPS apps are compatible on both Android and iOS.

Whether it's Samsung, Huawei or your favourite lifestyle watch brand, all smart watches will have certain apps and capabilities to help you play better.

Just make sure you know what you're looking - whether it's a beautiful display, a great battery life or a multitude of features to help you off the course too.

