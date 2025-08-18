We've Tested Everything And These Are 5 Most Underrated Clubs Of 2025

Each year, the big four manufacturers of Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and Ping often steal the limelight with great products that are well marketed and used by some of the biggest names in the game. But there are plenty of clubs from arguably lesser-known brands that undeservedly fly under the radar.

We've tested nearly every new club on the market in 2025 and so below, we've selected the five clubs that don't get the attention they deserve. If you're looking to purchase some fresh equipment this year and want to know about the best sleeper clubs that will pleasantly surprise you, read on! Let us know in the comments as well if you agree with us or if you’ve tried some new clubs this year that you feel should have made the list...

WATCH: We demonstrate the performance of the 5 most underrated clubs in 2025

The Tour Edge Exotics C725 Driver (Image credit: Future)

Let’s kick things off with the top end of the bag, where we’re going to introduce you to the Tour Edge Exotics C725 driver. Both Joe and I fell in love with the Tour Edge product this year, agreeing that we feel they offer premium quality and performance throughout the bag at an affordable price. The Exotics C725 driver is the epitome of this, retailing at $399/£379 - which represents explosive bang for your buck.

The minimal branding, carbon crown, and banner strip across the leading edge provide a beautiful aesthetic at address. The back weight on a rail helps you move the CG location from heel to toe to help dial in a preferred shot shape, and there is a weight port behind the face where the heavier weight can be swapped off the rail and into to knock off spin and lower the flight. The ball speed on test rivalled that of some of the best drivers from major brands, and so when you combine that with all the adjustability and the fact it’s on average around $200 less expensive, the Tour Edge Exotics C725 driver is one that needs more recognition.

The Srixon ZXi fairway wood (Image credit: Future)

Srixon has been somewhat of a ‘sleeper’ brand for a few years now, just going about their work producing outstanding golf clubs that never truly get the recognition they deserve. But in 2025, as I predicted at the start of the year, things have started to change, and following on some incredible success on major professional tours, Srixon and the ZXi range are starting to be put on the same pedestal as some of the major manufacturers.

The ZXi fairway wood produced some of the fastest ball speeds of any of the fairway woods I tested this year, and because of the slightly lower spinning nature of this club, I saw tremendous carry distances with plenty of roll out on the ball. While I understand a ‘rocket’ fairway wood isn’t what everyone is after, the major thing for Srixon this year was adding the adjustable hosel that the previous model was crying out for. This means if you need a touch more launch and spin, you can get that by adding a touch of loft, while still reaping the rewards of the fast i-flex face on the ZXi.

If you needed any more validation of how good this club is, Ryan Fox used a ZXi fairway wood to hit what he described as “The best shot I’ve hit in my life” en route to his maiden PGA Tour Victory at this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

The Ben Hogan Legend Iron (Image credit: Future)

The Ben Hogan Legend iron is for the golfer who wants the visuals of a premium, classic iron with some modern touches. The head has some serious presence both in the bag and in your hands down behind the ball, offering a single-piece forged look but with the playability of a wide dual-bounce sole and a little shaft offset. The addition of slightly longer ferrules and detailing on the hosel are a few extras that are rarely seen on some of the best irons nowadays.

Being a direct-to-consumer brand, you’re not going to see these on the shelves in your local pro shop, so visibility and awareness of these irons is fairly low, hence why we wanted to shout about them. Considering the ball speed these irons produce, the feeling off the face is soft, providing the confidence of distance and power, yet the control needed for precise iron play. Available at around the $900 mark, these irons offer superb value for money and are certainly worth checking out if you’re in the market for a new set this year.

The Cleveland RTZ wedge (Image credit: Future)

As is the case with sister company Srixon, Cleveland is quietly flying under the radar, producing some of the best wedges on the market. The RTZ wedges are ultra-clean, offering a minimalist aesthetic that makes them look superb in the bag. Down behind the ball, they offer a fairly compact look that will please the eye of the more confident short game golfer and is one of the reasons these are so heavily played on tour and are in the bags of Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, and 2025 US Open Champion J.J. Spaun.

The soft Z-Alloy metal these wedges are made from offers complete feel and a buttery soft sensation through impact, all while remaining durable enough that the face doesn’t wear too quickly. Offered in multiple finishes, 4 grinds, and 10 loft options, you can easily tailor and create a wedge setup that is perfect for your game. You can pick these wedges up for $169/£149, slightly cheaper than some of their competitors - just another reason why the RTZ wedges are worth your consideration.

The SeeMore Mini Giant HTX Putter (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

While the SeeMore Mini Giant HTX putter isn’t necessarily new for 2025, I still feel that this putter and even SeeMore as a brand are tremendously underrated. A lot of golfers will know the brand thanks to Zach Johnson being a long-time user of their putters, but other than him, they haven’t truly broken through on the PGA Tour. The Mini Giant HTX is a center-shafted mallet putter that offers extreme levels of forgiveness and superb feel thanks to six weights situated across the perimeter of the head and a milled, deep groove face.

The Rifle Scope technology is a clever alignment system that helps with face alignment. I’m honestly a little surprised other manufacturers haven’t attempted to create a replica of it due to how effective I found it to be, particularly on short putts. The oversized grip that comes on the putter as standard will suit those looking to take the wrists out of play and is a nice addition to an already excellent putter. At $400/£399, these putters are still an investment but are still cheaper than some of the other best putters in 2025.

So there it is, we’ve tested all of the products on the market in 2025 and have chosen what we believe to be the five most underrated products. Some were selected because of their value, and some made the list due to outright performance and tour validation. If you’re in the market for some new equipment this year, these are clubs we’d recommend adding to your list to try.