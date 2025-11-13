Items All Mid-Handicap Golfers Should Have In Their Golf Bags

First of all, what is a mid handicapper? Well it is those golfers in the level below the single-figure golfer category. The definition of single-figure golfers is self explanatory, so the best mid handicappers will have handicap indexes of 10. The highest mid-handicap index? Well definitions vary, but it is around 20.

As this shows, mid handicaps encompass a wide range of abilities. The best mid handicappers get a shot on only around half the holes in a round; the worst get them on all holes, and probably will even get two shots on the lowest stroke indexes.

Mid handicappers’ histories in the game also vary. Some will be on an upwards path, part of a progression from beginner to single-figure golfer. Others may be former single-figure golfers where age has reduced some of their effectiveness. Others are simply those who have found their level and will play most of their golfing lives as mid handicappers.

This will affect their equipment choices - we've outlined some considerations below.

Balanced Drivers

Ping G430 Max 10K Driver (Image credit: Future)

Mid handicappers will almost certainly have their own equipment that they are used to. But if they are on an upwards or downwards path should they think about adjusting this equipment to reflect their changing abilities?

For example, the ex single-figure player may find that their low lofted, low-spinning driver may no longer be the best option for them.

If age has slowed the swing and reduced the drive length, maybe a driver specifically designed to add distance through extra launch and stability would now be a better option. There are also drivers specially designed for slow swing speeds.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But others in this category, with quick swing speeds, may benefit from selecting one of the best drivers for forgiveness, as accuracy, not length, is their main challenge. They could be tempted by drivers such as the Tour Edge Exotics E725 or the Ping G430 Max 10K, the latter of which blends modest spin with ample playability, meaning it suits a broad range of abilities.

Compact Distance Irons

(Image credit: Future)

The mid handicapper will likely be wanting a set of irons which balances forgiveness and speed with a hint of feel and workability. The very best golfers tend to use bladed irons, the most workable type of iron, but mid-handicap golfers rarely get the best results from using blades, as they don’t offer the degree of forgiveness a mid handicap player sometimes needs.

Yet the cavity back game-improvement irons designed for high handicappers, which offer plenty of forgiveness at the expense of workability, may not suit them either.

TaylorMade P790 (Image credit: Future)

The solution is found in compact mid-handicap irons as these aim to balance workability and forgiveness. Excellent sets in this category include the TaylorMade 2025 P790; Ping i530 and Srixon ZXi5.

Or our ageing ex single-figure player may now be well advised to check out one of the best distance irons, such as the Ben Hogan Legend or the Cobra DS Adapt, which are designed to maximize ball and clubhead speeds in order to generate the longest carries.

Chipper

Mazel Golf Chipper (Image credit: Future)

Yes, they don’t have the best reputation as “isn’t that what bad players use?” But this used to be said about hybrids, which are now a standard part of a club golfer's equipment set up.

Designed to help golfers playing from around the green by allowing them to use their putting stroke, chippers are more player-friendly than even the most forgiving wedges.

Chippers are designed to give another option to those who lack a total mastery of wedge shots. Phil Mickelson is never going to need one, but Phil Mickelson isn’t a mid handicapper. Models like the Odyssey Chipper and Ping ChipR have impressed us in testing, and aren't as one-dimensional as you might think.

Bunker Club

Ping BunkR Wedge (Image credit: Future)

Getting out of bunkers first time can be a tough ask for some mid-handicap golfers, which is why some brands offer a very specific solution from the sand to help.

Clubs like the Ping BunkR wedge are specifically built to extract your ball from the sand more often than not, and can be a great addition to the bag should this particular shot become a nuisance for you. Failing that, adding one of the best lob wedges with plenty of loft (58° or above) would be a good starting point.

Vis-Tech Balls

Vice Pro Plus Tracer Golf Ball (Image credit: Future)

Among the best golf balls there is plenty of assistance available to help with your aim and alignment, arguably more than with any other part of your equipment.

Be it lines or stripes, triangles like on the TaylorMade TP5 Pix or split color blocks like on the Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide, there are a host of options worth trying if you're a mid-handicap golfer looking to hole more short range putts - which lets face it, is every mid handicapper!

Accessories

Shot Scope G6 Watch (Image credit: Future)

The difference between a single-figure golfer, mid handicapper and game improver is not visible in the accessories, but if you're missing some of these items below your performance and enjoyment is almost certain to suffer.

The first is some sort of distance measurement device, be that a golf GPS watch or one of the best golf rangefinders. These will provide the crucial information you need to make better decisions before each shot and select the appropriate club. Models like the Shot Scope G6 watch and Bushnell Tour Hybrid rangefinder have stood out to us in testing recently.

G/FORE Paneled Waterproof Hooded Jacket (Image credit: Future)

Mid handicappers get just as wet as any other golfer when it rains, so waterproofs, wet weather gloves and so on are just as appropriate for them as any other. As is the rest of the paraphernalia.

Perhaps if the mid handicapper is an ex single figure golfer, maybe he or she should make sure a towel and perhaps even a grooves brush are in the bag, as they may be playing from, and hitting to, less congenial places on the course than they once used to. Perhaps also, whisper it, a ball retriever could make it into the bag, or an extra sleeve of the best mid-price golf balls should they be having a particularly off day.