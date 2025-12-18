5 Golf Equipment Myths Debunked

Golfers can be a stubborn bunch, set in their ways. When it comes to their games, they have a particular way of doing things and very little can or will change their approach.

How many golfers do you know who continue to go for that carry over the water, even though they haven’t made it since 2015? How many continue to aim further left, to try to counteract their slices?

We know, and they know that they should lay-up in the first instance, and get a series of lessons on the second… But they persevere.

Golfers can also be bloody-minded when it comes to their equipment. They’ve always selected their gear, taking certain factors into consideration. And those factors are set in stone.

But by being closed-minded when it comes to kit, you could be doing yourself a golfing disservice. Some of the so called “givens” when it comes to equipment aren’t so absolute. Here we take a look at five golfing myths that don’t tell the whole truth.

1. Soft Premium ball is always best

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

That’s the ball they play on tour, so that must be the best. Well, not necessarily for your game. The premium balls used by elite golfers, are designed to help elite golfers get the maximum from their games.

They tend to require a certain level of compression at impact to deliver optimum results and only players with a certain swing speed (or above) can do this effectively.

Many players would benefit from using a slightly firmer, lower-spinning ball. Most ball manufacturers offer a range of balls targeting players with differing requirements. There could well be something in the range that would suit you better if you weren’t too stubborn to try it!

Find a ball that offers you the right blend of distance and feel. Try different models and don’t opt automatically for the most expensive.

It’s a failing that you might think only higher handicap players fall foul of, but plenty of lower handicappers with a particular playing style would do better with a firmer, low-spin ball.

2. It’s all about the shaft

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You hear this a lot these days. People saying clubheads are much of a muchness and it’s the shaft that makes all the difference.

In reality, it’s a combination of factors that makes all the difference. Clubheads vary hugely and their design and set-up has a huge impact on launch conditions and resulting ball flight. Whatever club you're using.

Loft, lie angle, grip size, feel, aesthetics… All these things come into it. The shaft is undoubtedly important, but it’s not all about it!

3. Get Custom Fit Once, You’re Fit For Life

This is not a one-off! (Image credit: Future)

People think that if they get custom fit for clubs once and save their specs, they’ll never need to pay for that service again.

Wrong. Your optimal specs may well vary between manufacturer, even between model.

Then, what about your body changing? As you get older your specs alter. Your swing gets slower and your posture may change.

You might have been custom fit when there was a certain flaw in your game. If you iron that out, your optimal specs will change. If you alter your technique at all, your optimal specs will probably change.

If you can afford it, you should be custom fit for every club you buy.

4. All Good players should use stiff shafts

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

“I play off three – stiff shafts are a given for me.” Really? Good players won’t always use or require stiff shafts. You should use the shafts that deliver you the best results.

If you’re looking for extra distance, a softer shaft might help you find it.

If your swing speed has reduced a little, regular shafts might give you more feel and control.

Don’t go straight for stiff… Try a few options and see what works best for you.

5. Putting Badly? Go Face-Balanced Mallet

(Image credit: MHopley)

If you can’t get the ball in the hole, there’s increasingly a temptation/inducement to go for a mallet-style, face balanced, even zero torque putter.

They certainly help, and have helped, a good number of ailing putters out. They're also now the overwhelming choice on tour. But they won’t help everyone.

Putting is all about feel and your technique may not suit the more straight back and through method required by a face-balanced mallet.

Some mallet putters offer a degree of toe hang and that might suit your putting arc an awful lot better.

When it comes to putting, see what feels best and which one you align to your target most consistently – don’t just go for the latest craze!

Which other equipment myth do you think needs dispelling? Rusty wedges provide more spin? Let us know in the comments below!