5 Golf Equipment Myths Debunked
We look at five commonly held beliefs when it comes to golf equipment and explain why they might just be unfounded
Golfers can be a stubborn bunch, set in their ways. When it comes to their games, they have a particular way of doing things and very little can or will change their approach.
How many golfers do you know who continue to go for that carry over the water, even though they haven’t made it since 2015? How many continue to aim further left, to try to counteract their slices?
We know, and they know that they should lay-up in the first instance, and get a series of lessons on the second… But they persevere.
Golfers can also be bloody-minded when it comes to their equipment. They’ve always selected their gear, taking certain factors into consideration. And those factors are set in stone.
But by being closed-minded when it comes to kit, you could be doing yourself a golfing disservice. Some of the so called “givens” when it comes to equipment aren’t so absolute. Here we take a look at five golfing myths that don’t tell the whole truth.
1. Soft Premium ball is always best
That’s the ball they play on tour, so that must be the best. Well, not necessarily for your game. The premium balls used by elite golfers, are designed to help elite golfers get the maximum from their games.
They tend to require a certain level of compression at impact to deliver optimum results and only players with a certain swing speed (or above) can do this effectively.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Many players would benefit from using a slightly firmer, lower-spinning ball. Most ball manufacturers offer a range of balls targeting players with differing requirements. There could well be something in the range that would suit you better if you weren’t too stubborn to try it!
Find a ball that offers you the right blend of distance and feel. Try different models and don’t opt automatically for the most expensive.
It’s a failing that you might think only higher handicap players fall foul of, but plenty of lower handicappers with a particular playing style would do better with a firmer, low-spin ball.
2. It’s all about the shaft
You hear this a lot these days. People saying clubheads are much of a muchness and it’s the shaft that makes all the difference.
In reality, it’s a combination of factors that makes all the difference. Clubheads vary hugely and their design and set-up has a huge impact on launch conditions and resulting ball flight. Whatever club you're using.
Loft, lie angle, grip size, feel, aesthetics… All these things come into it. The shaft is undoubtedly important, but it’s not all about it!
3. Get Custom Fit Once, You’re Fit For Life
People think that if they get custom fit for clubs once and save their specs, they’ll never need to pay for that service again.
Wrong. Your optimal specs may well vary between manufacturer, even between model.
Then, what about your body changing? As you get older your specs alter. Your swing gets slower and your posture may change.
You might have been custom fit when there was a certain flaw in your game. If you iron that out, your optimal specs will change. If you alter your technique at all, your optimal specs will probably change.
If you can afford it, you should be custom fit for every club you buy.
4. All Good players should use stiff shafts
“I play off three – stiff shafts are a given for me.” Really? Good players won’t always use or require stiff shafts. You should use the shafts that deliver you the best results.
If you’re looking for extra distance, a softer shaft might help you find it.
If your swing speed has reduced a little, regular shafts might give you more feel and control.
Don’t go straight for stiff… Try a few options and see what works best for you.
5. Putting Badly? Go Face-Balanced Mallet
If you can’t get the ball in the hole, there’s increasingly a temptation/inducement to go for a mallet-style, face balanced, even zero torque putter.
They certainly help, and have helped, a good number of ailing putters out. They're also now the overwhelming choice on tour. But they won’t help everyone.
Putting is all about feel and your technique may not suit the more straight back and through method required by a face-balanced mallet.
Some mallet putters offer a degree of toe hang and that might suit your putting arc an awful lot better.
When it comes to putting, see what feels best and which one you align to your target most consistently – don’t just go for the latest craze!
Which other equipment myth do you think needs dispelling? Rusty wedges provide more spin? Let us know in the comments below!
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.