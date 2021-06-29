Hybrids
Ping G425 Hybrid
Our verdict on the Ping G425 hybrid having tested it out on the course
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson Staff Utility Iron
Does it deliver the performance and versatility we were hoping for?
By Joel Tadman •
Callaway Epic Flash Hybrid
New to the Epic Flash range, we test out Callaway's brand new hybrid.
By Joel Tadman •
Ping G Crossover review
Golf Monthly's Ping G Crossover review, a new category of club said to offer the spin and flight of a long iron with the distance and forgiveness of a hybrid
By Joel Tadman •
In praise of hybrid clubs
Hybrid clubs have revolutionised the long game for amateurs and top pros alike. Here's why...
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Ping G30 hybrid pictures
The new Ping G30 hybrids are designed to offer a seamless transition from long, or even mid irons, into easier to hit hybrid clubs. Here we reveal all the pictures and give you all the info you need to know
By Nick Bonfield •
Anser hybrid
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan tests the Ping anser hybrid
By Paul O'Hagan •
Ping Anser hybrid pictures
By Golf Monthly •
TaylorMade RocketBallz RBZ Speed Rescue pictures
By Golf Monthly •
TaylorMade RocketBallz RBZ Tour Rescue pictures
By Golf Monthly •
Vega VU-02 hybrid review
A review of the Vega VU-02 hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
Ben Sayers Benny RS21 hybrid
A review of the Ben Sayers Benny RS21 hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
Powerbilt Air Foil hybrid
A review of the Powerbilt Air Foil hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
Ram Evolution hybrid
A review of the Ram Evolution hybrid review
By Paul O'Hagan •
MD Golf Seve Icon hybrid
A review of theMD Golf Seve Icon hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
MacGregor Tourney MFT hybrid
A review of the MacGregor Tourney MFT hybrid
By Paul O'Hagan •
MD Golf Superstrong ST Hybrid
A review of the MD Golf Superstrong ST Hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
Mizuno JPX-800 hybrid pictures
By Golf Monthly •
Cleveland Mashie utility pictures
By Golf Monthly •
Ping G15 hybrid
PING G15 hybrid review. PING G15 hybrid reviews.
By Golf Monthly •
Ram SDX 2 utility
Ram SDX 2 utility golf club review. Ram golf reviews
By Golf Monthly •
PING i15 hybrid
By Neil Tappin •
PING i15 hybrid pictures
By Golf Monthly •
Snake Eyes Quick Strike QS4
By Golf Monthly •
Ram Tour Grind X
By Golf Monthly •
Nicklaus Claw
By Golf Monthly •
Vega RAF-U
By Neil Tappin •
King Cobra Baffler TWS hybrid pictures
By Golf Monthly •
Titleist 909H hybrid pictures
By Golf Monthly •