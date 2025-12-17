'Golf Has Always Been A Game Of Integrity. If Someone’s A Cheat, They Will Cheat. The Old Handicap System Was Also Open To Manipulation'

If you step inside any golf clubhouse, the chances are one of the topics of conversation will be around the World Handicap System (WHS) and ways of improving it.

Implemented in November 2020, the WHS system has been with us for over five years, replacing CONGU. At Golf Monthly, we've produced numerous articles on the subject.

Recently, Fergus Bisset wrote a piece explaining how his home club is taking WHS matters into its own hands.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

"As from next year, if you want to enter one of the main club knockout tournaments at Banchory, you will need to have completed at least four counting rounds towards handicap throughout the previous season," he wrote.

"The email went on to say that although WHS has no set rules on this, we as a club can set the criteria for players to compete in certain competitions and we want to make sure the comps are fair for all players."

By applying this method to competitions, the idea is to stop those with incorrect, or inflated, handicaps from winning events on a regular basis.

Another point made is that, despite the WHS being in place for half a decade, some clubs are still not happy with how it is being used.

In response to Fergus' article, we've had numerous comments and responses, some of which are listed below. If you have a view, don't forget to share it in the comments box below this article.

Positives

"In my view the system, if properly used, should take care of all the issues raised," wrote Theodore Asampong.

"We transitioned to WHS a couple of years ago, and while it had a bumpy start, it is coming together nicely. For handicap competitions, we use groups to make it fair... This allows the lower handicap players, up to say PHCP of 14, to compete amongst themselves.

"We used this during the CONGU days and we continue to use it. So the way to solve the problem is make entry of casual or general play compulsory and use groups or divisions in tournaments."

(Image credit: Future)

Mike Langstaff, meanwhile, wrote: "Golf has always been a game of personal integrity. If someone's a cheat, they'll cheat. Whether that's manipulating their handicap to win a pot, or kicking their ball out of the rough (also, to win a pot).

"The old handicap system still allowed general play scores, and was still open to manipulation (cheating). At least with the new system, it's a reflection of how you're playing at present, rather than your best round, plus penalties for all the times since that you failed to match it."

It's the reflection of the 'how you're playing angle' that makes Langstaff more of a supporter of the new system, with a personal story indicating why there are benefits to the WHS.

"Many years ago I struck a purple patch over a month and got my handicap down from 28 to 21. I'd never been happier," explained Langstaff.

"Then I spent the next four years paying for that. I managed buffer twice. Every Saturday, I'd stand on the Medal tee on the first hole knowing that I was going to go up by 0.1 (a self-fulfilling prophecy, I'm aware). That was demoralizing, I can tell you.

"The WHS may not be perfect (you can beat your handicap on a round and go up!) but it's a fairer reflection on how you are playing."

Negatives

How about the negatives then? According to 142patwalker, who holds a 9-handicap, "the main change from the 'good old days' is that handicaps are far more generous nowadays."

He adds: "I remember the time when my club monitored how well you were playing and gauged your handicap on general play as well as the system. A 28-handicapper shouldn't be regularly parring low stroke index holes, but that seems to be the norm nowadays.

"The old system wasn't right as it relied too much on the bias of a few committee members, but WHS in general has gone too far the other way."

(Image credit: Future)

Under the new WHS, the lowest eight of the most recent 20 scores are used to calculate handicap, with golfers encouraged to put a card in every time they venture out on to the course to get the most accurate index.

"I’m not impressed by the WHS I’m afraid," stated dperkinswcp. "I try to put a card in every time I play the course, as a result of which all my qualifying rounds are within the last 12 months. My handicap has gone through the roof!

"I’m not actually playing that badly, but not scoring too well. The problem is that I’m replacing good scores with slightly worse ones, so up it goes. I’m now off a handicap index of 22.1 and feel an absolute bandit.

"When I play with people I don’t know I get all sorts of comments, but there’s nothing I can do now until next season when I hopefully do the opposite and replace the current scores with lower ones. Under the old system I’d have gone up by 0.1 after each round, so would be several shots lower.

"The theory is great, but as ever it’s different in practice and definitely leaves itself open to manipulation. Got a big competition coming up? Put in a bad score and watch your HI go up, or don’t put cards in so as not to risk cutting an already high HI. Not fit for purpose I’m afraid."

Is WHS The Problem?

So, should golf clubs have to put in measures to overcome the issue of the WHS, or are there other ways around it?

Well, as our Secret Club Golfer alluded to last week, should club golfers have to pass a rules exam before they go out? Certainly, this is something that a few of our commenters picked up on.

Rechnif, for example, wrote: "I agree low handicap golfers are penalized for being our best golfers. They just can’t compete. I also think the real problem is most amateurs don’t know or understand the rules. I don’t think they cheat; they just don’t understand what is the correct process in certain circumstances."

Another user to pick up on players manipulating handicaps is Kirby Laughlin, who wrote: "The WHS is generally fine. It’s not perfect, but it isn’t the main problem.

"The real issue is players who manipulate their scoring – usually by not posting rounds or posting them incorrectly. That’s the toughest problem to solve.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

"Beyond that, there *are* tools that help. Cap Patrol tracks six different indexes along with podium finishes and can flag potential index adjustments before a tournament even starts.

"The USGA Handicap Review Tool is another option; it compares a player’s historical performance to their current index and can also support index modifications.

"At our club, we require at least five posted rounds before an event. We also require that your index reflects the tees (slope and course rating) you play most often...

"Any of these tools and requirements help ensure a more level playing field, which is all any player, especially a lower-index player, wants – fair and accurate handicaps for everyone."