Best Golf Brush

It doesn't make any sense not to look after our clubs better. We pay a lot of money for them but then too many of us don't make sure that they're working to the best of their abilities by cleaning out the grooves.

Remember when you bought those shiny new wedges and they used to check up or even spin back a few feet after a particularly nice strike? Well, those days can be here again if you just try a bit harder with your post-shot routine. Look at all the tour pros – every shot is followed by a good scrub of the grooves.

And how about your shoes – when was the last time they got a decent clean?

Read on and tidy up your game, in every sense.

PGA Tour Deluxe Golf Brush Specifications RRP: £9.99 Reasons to buy + Snap-back chord for ease of use

This features a hybrid of nylon bristles for a more gentle cleaning of your woods and hybrids and wire bristles on the other side for a more aggressive cleaning of your irons. What’s neat about this product is there is a cleaning spike to get into those grooves and also to clean out your spikes in your shoes. There is a snap-back cord so it can sit on your bag before getting to work.

Inesis Golf Club Cleaning Brush Specifications RRP: £4.99 Reasons to buy + Two-sided brush for your woods and irons + Great value

This Y-shaped brush makes it easy to operate and get your clubs all sparkling and spinny again. It has one bristly side to get into your irons and a softer side for your woods. It also has a 60cm carabiner clip so you can quickly and effectively clean your clubs after each shot before it zips back into place.

Clicgear Model 8.0+ Golf Shoe Brush Specifications RRP : £9.99/offers Reasons to buy + Easy to clip onto your trolley

This is perfect for the winter months when your shoes get clogged up with mud. This fits straight on to your Clicgear Model 8.0 trolley so you can clean your spikes as you go so there’s no more excuses for slipping over a shot. It features sturdy bristles and is easy to fit and remove.

Masters 3-In-One Optimiser Golf Brush Specifications RRP: £3.49/offers Reasons to buy + Amazing value

We’re all familiar with this brush, it’s great value and it won’t take up any space. This comprises brass and nylon brushes as well as a very handy club groove cleaner to get stuck into those irons and see those wedges begin to check up once again.

Izzo Aqua Golf Club Brush Specifications RRP: £4.99/offers Reasons to buy + Retractable cord + Great value

This is really effective and also really smart and will brighten up any golf bag. The Izzo aqua brush can be filled with water, or soapy water, and then it can get to work on your clubs. There is a durable retractable cord to make it very easy to use and the heavy-duty nylon bristles will soon rid your grooves of any unwanted dirt.

Callaway Golf Club Cleaning Brush Specifications RRP: £7.95/offers Reasons to buy + Easy to attach/use

This two-sided brush will clip onto your bag, look good and get the job done on your irons and woods. It’s also great to get into those small pockets of dirt on your shoes and the soft/hard bristles means you can have your FootJoys sparkling in no time. Also features an ergonomic grip for ease of use.

PXG Wedge Brush And Ball Marker Specifications RRP: £25 Reasons to buy + Comes with a ball marker

This is certainly in the more pricey end of the range. It features a nylon-bristled brush to maximise your performance and it has a very premium look with the ergonomic grip and polished construction. It also comes with a logged ball marker – one for all the PXG devotees.

Athletic Works Golf Brush Specifications RRP: £6.99 Reasons to buy + Great value and ticks every box

This scores five stars on Walmart and it’s good value and a must to keep everything in order. Again it’s a two-sided brush, metal for your irons and synthetic for your woods and it also has a steel groove and spike cleaner at the end of the crush, along with a plastic cap. And it clips easily onto your bag with a retractable cord.

Champkey Pro Retractable Golf Brush Specifications RRP: £10.99 Reasons to buy + Retractable groove cleaner

This is really smart. The brushes, nylon and wire, are bigger than the usual offerings so you can get everything tidied in no time and it provides a more powerful clean so there’s no build-up of dirt. There is a durable handle for ease of repeated use and the groove cleaner is retractable, unlike many of its competitors, so it offers the highest safety.

ORETG45 Golf Cleaning Brush Specifications RRP: £11.99 Reasons to buy + Just add water

This can be filled with (soapy) water so you can get to the bottom of any dirt and the brush will clean the club without any damage. The brush size is ideal for the size of an iron head and it attaches easily to your bag.