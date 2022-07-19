Best Golf Chippers 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Chippers

For some golfers, playing chip shots and pitches with a traditional wedge can cause all sorts of issues, the most common of which are chunks and skulls. Not only can those shots be frustrating and embarrassing, they can also ruin your score in a hurry when you make a big number from a position where a par or at worst a bogey should have been the result.

If you’re someone who’s all too familiar with the scenarios discussed above, a chipper could be a great option for your game. Chippers were designed to help golfers hit shots around the green by essentially using their putting stroke, and they can be far more player friendly than even the most forgiving wedges. Chippers are not the most versatile clubs out there, but they’re highly effective at eliminating the most debilitating short game misses.

They’re also becoming more popular, highlighted by Ping’s recent release of a new chipper. You can probably expect to catch some grief from your buddies if you put a chipper in the bag, but at the end of the day if it helps you play better, who cares? After all, it wasn’t that long ago that hybrids were often mocked and now everyone uses them. If you think a chipper could help your game, here’s our list of the best options on the market today.

Brand new from Ping is the ChipR, which was designed to help golfers who struggle around the greens with traditional wedges find an alternative and easier way to play chip shots and pitch shots. The ChipR isn’t the first chipper that Ping has released through the years, but it’s the first one the company has come out with in quite some time. And in our testing it proved to be highly effective in terms of its intended use.

The Ping ChipR is offered in a standard loft of 38.5 degrees, which would compare most closely to an 8- or 9-iron, but at a length of 35 inches and lie angle of 70 degrees, numbers that you would most frequently see in a putter. Loft and lie, however, are customizable. While the ChipR was designed to help players use a putting stroke to play shots effectively around the greens, it offers key wedge technologies to optimize performance, including a cambered sole that makes it easier to play from the rough and MicroMax grooves to maximize spin.

Read our full Ping ChipR Wedge Review (opens in new tab)

Cleveland has long been known for making some of the best wedges in golf, and its Smart Sole 4 lineup of products, which includes the “C” model or chipper, was created for higher-handicap golfers who struggle around the greens. In our experience, what makes Smart Sole products so good is that while they were designed for less accomplished players they still feature the face technologies you find in the best Cleveland wedges.

Included in that list are milled grooves, which provide optimal short game spin, and a three-tiered sole that helps promote forgiveness and consistent turf interaction. In our testing, the Smart Sole 4 chipper also provided more versatility than many chippers thanks to its higher loft. That said, it does feel a bit firm off the face, especially on shots that are played from the toe.

When it comes to chippers, Mazel offers more loft options than anyone, with four choices ranging from 35 all the way to 60 degrees. Even at 60 degrees, however, this isn’t going to be a club that you use from deep bunkers or to hit flop shots with. This product was designed to be used like a putter to get the ball rolling forward quickly while taking some of the contact issues that traditional wedges provide out of the equation.

And in that regard, we found in our testing that the Mazel chipper performed quite well. Of particular note was that it exceeded our expectations in terms of spin, and it was also more forgiving on mis-hits than we would have anticipated. What you give up, however, as is the case with most chippers, is the versatility that traditional wedges offer to play a wide array of shots. But that trade off might be worth it for your game.

Read our full Mazel Golf Chipper Review (opens in new tab)

Wilson Harmonized Chipper Clean, classic shape at a value price point Specifications Loft: 32 degrees Length: 35 inches Reasons to buy + Clean, simple shape + Performs well from poor lies Reasons to avoid - Strong loft complicates short shots Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Wilson Harmonized chipper offers the strongest loft on this list, as at 32 degrees it equates most closely to a 7 iron. That will make this chipper a great option on courses where there’s not a lot of rough around the greens and golfers can keep the ball along the ground from more significant distances. Delicate shots, however, may prove to be more difficult.

On the plus side, the Wilson Harmonized chipper has one of the most classic shapes in the category, which will appeal to many, and it also works well from tight lies. Spin rates are also above average with this chipper option, especially at its loft, and its putter-like design makes it easy for golfers to get aligned correctly.

Square Strike Wedge Excels in terms of forgiveness Specifications Lofts: 45, 55, 60 degrees Length: 35.5 inches Lie angle: 68 degrees Reasons to buy + Highly forgiving, especially on toe strikes + Multiple loft options Reasons to avoid - Distance control can be an issue

The Square Strike wedge might be best known for its infomercial-type ads on Golf Channel, which might not paint the most flattering picture. But this is an effective product and one of the few options out there that’s offered in multiple lofts, so you can really target an area of your short game that is especially troublesome. and it’s one of the best options on this list for short, delicate chips.

In terms of playability, where the Square Strike is at its best is when it comes to forgiveness, as mis-hits generally deliver similar distance control results. Be advised, however, that its heavier head weight can take some getting used to when it comes to judging distance. The Square Strike also fares well from mediocre lies, but its bright green color might not appeal to everyone, especially those who’d like to keep the presence of a chipper in their bag more inconspicuous.

Tour Edge Hot Launch HL4 Chipper A top performer on off-center strikes Specifications Loft: 37 degrees Length: 33, 35 inches Lie angle: 67 degrees Reasons to buy + Works well from less than ideal lies + Ample forgiveness on poor strikes Reasons to avoid - Mallet shape won’t appeal to all Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

For some, the rounded mallet shape of the Tour Edge HL4 might be an issue, but this is one of the most forgiving chipper options that you can buy given the extreme perimeter weighting that was incorporated into the design.

In addition to improved performance on mis-hits, the larger, rounded shape also makes it easier to use this club from the rough in addition to the easier shots you face from the fairway or fringe. And at a loft of 37 degrees, while the HL4 won't offer much versatility in terms of shot shape or trajectory, it will enable you to play both long and short shots with equal effectiveness after some practice time.

Inesis Golf Chipper Easy to use and a great value Specifications Loft: 36 degrees Length: 36 inches Reasons to buy + Compact design is aesthetically appealing + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - Not the most forgiving option in the category

The best budget option on this list is the Inesis Golf chipper, and at its price point it provides quality value for golfers who need this type of help around the greens. The Inesis features a more traditional, compact shape that looks appealing in the playing position, but it should be noted that it's not the most forgiving option on this list and one of the least versatile as well with a stronger loft of 36 degrees. But for straightforward chips or pitch-and-run shots, it will work as well as anything out there.

FAQs

Are chippers legal in golf? Chippers are completely legal and fall under the same rules as any other club in your bag. The one exception, however, is that even though chippers were designed to be used like putters, USGA rules do not allow a putter grip to be used on a chipper, just as would be the case with any of the other irons, woods, or wedges in your bag. More specifically, all grips other than a putter grip must be rounded in shape.