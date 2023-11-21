I Have Searched The Internet For The Best FootJoy Golf Shoe Deals... Here Are My 13 Favorites
Looking for a new pair of golf shoes? In this piece, I have collected the best FootJoy deals currently available
When you think of the best golf shoes on the market, the chances are FootJoy will be at the top of that list, with the brand producing some of the best spiked golf shoes and best spikeless golf shoes that money can buy. The company creates a wide variety of models and we have tested pretty much all of them, so we know how good the performance is. Some of the best players in the world use FootJoy shoes because of the combination of comfort, stability, looks, waterproofing, traction and choice. What is worth noting as well is that if you shop for them at the right time, you can often get new shoes with heavy discounts, and it just so happens that November is the right time to look.
With Black Friday fast approaching, I have taken a look through the various sites to find the best deals on the best FootJoy golf shoes and found some unbelievable savings. What's more, during Black Friday, we at Golf Monthly have created this handy hub to keep you updated with the various deals that we have found on various websites.
US
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 41% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $99.95
In our testing, we found this to be a really comfortable and lightweight golf shoe, with the stability through the swing the main stand out when we took it to the golf course. As such it is no surprise to use how much it is used out on Tour!
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro/SL Sport | 41% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $169.99 Now $93.73
An exciting take on the famous Pro SL silhouette. The new upper provides a much lighter and more breathable golf shoe while also enhancing the overall looks. Topped off with a proven outsole and plenty of cushioning. This also comes with a huge 41% saving making it less than $100.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes | 15% off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Was $199.99 Now $169.99
A subtle yet sophisticated pair that will add a touch of class to your outfit. Admittedly, there are softer golf shoes on the market but, if you want a pair that provides class and clean looks, then look no further.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Shoe Review
FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $199.95 Now $149.95
In our test, the Alpha Golf Shoe secured a five star rating, with it providing an excellent blend of comfort and performance. What really stood out was the stability, which came through excellent heel support and grip that allowed us to swing freely on maximum power.
Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Shoe Review
FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes | Up to 23% off at Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $99.95
A shoe that got a 4.5 star rating when we put it to the test, this is one of our favorite sporty offerings on the market in recent years and is available right now for some big savings on various colors and sizes. Its crisp, modern design and waterproof protection is something to admire, especially as some spikeless shoes don't include full waterproof protection.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Review
FootJoy Stratos Golf Shoe | 55% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $220 Now $99
A high-quality spikeless golf shoe, we felt that the Stratos was amongst the most comfortable golf shoes we have tested. What's more, the looks will fit on and off the course, making this an excellent option overall.
Read our full FootJoy Stratos Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe | 19% off at Amazon
Was $199.95 Now $160
When we tested the HyperFlex, we found it to be one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory. Where it really excelled was in the stability it offers, as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort.
Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Flex Golf Shoes | 30% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $99.95 Now $69.95
Providing trainer-like comfort from a shoe with golf-specific traction, this Flex Golf Shoe is the perfect summer shoe, with the mesh upper giving a sporty feel. As mentioned, this is perfect for summer, but we would not recommend wearing this in winter conditions.
Read our full FootJoy Flex Golf Shoe Review
UK
FootJoy Fuel Sport Golf Shoe | Up to 27% off at Amazon
Was £134.99 Now £99
Providing a lightweight and stable feel that should give you a huge confidence boost on the golf course, we found that the Fuel Sport has excellent grip for a spikeless model.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Sport Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoes | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £144.99 Now £119.99
Such was the love for the Pro SL Carbon Shoes, we actually gave them five stars in our testing. Why, you may ask? Well, it's because FootJoy have updated the key areas of this shoe, which has only enhanced the comfort while maintaining the grip and premium look and feel golfers love.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes | 16% off at Amazon
Was £129.95 Now £109
A golf shoe worn by some of the world's best, the Tarlow is an outstanding golf shoe that performs at the highest level, whilst also offering a modern take on a classic golf shoe design. Right now, you can grab it for under £110.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe | 18% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £169.99 Now £139.99
Available in multiple colorways, the Alpha Golf Shoe is now available for under £140. A five-star rated model, it has excellent comfort and stability, with the waterproof protection meaning it can be worn all year-round.
Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Shoe Review
FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe | 20% off at Amazon
Was £189.99 Now £150.96
Like the US deal, buyers in the UK are also treated to the HyperFlex Carbon offer, which is just a smidge over £150. It is one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy and, with 20% off, is excellent value this Black Friday.
Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review
When looking through the sites, it wasn't just FootJoy who caught my eye, but also a number of different manufacturers, with a number of Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals already live in the US and UK on sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf. Be sure to check those out if you want a shoe from brands like adidas, Puma or Under Armour as there are lots of deals out there right now.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
