3M Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

With the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs coming into full view after next week's Wyndham Championship, the 3M Open is the penultimate event of the regular season for players to earn last-minute points and dollars in their bid to make the top-70.

Plenty of star names began the week at TPC Twin Cities with aspirations of moving up in the world of golf, but only one can make the biggest leap via the winner's circle, which comes with the largest rewards.

While there was an $8.1 million total prize purse in 2024, that figure has risen by $300,000 this time around and has resulted in the 2025 champion scooping an eye-watering $1.51 million for their success. The winner is also in line for 500 very important FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

The runner-up will score just shy of $1 million themselves as everyone else in the top-21 will bank a six-figure pay check for their week's work. Anyone who makes the cut in Minnesota is likely to collect at least $17,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

3M Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220

WHERE IS THE 3M OPEN PLAYED?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 3M Open is being played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. A part of the PGA Tour's TPC network and therefore the sister of iconic layouts like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale, Twin Cities opened in 2000 after being designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman.

This course hosted the PGA Tour Champions' 3M Championship between 2001 and 2018, later going on to be replaced by the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. The course record is 60 (-11), and that was recorded by first-round leader, Adam Svensson on Thursday, July 24, 2025.