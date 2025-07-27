3M Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

As the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes into full view, an increased prize purse from 12 months ago is up for grabs at the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities

With the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs coming into full view after next week's Wyndham Championship, the 3M Open is the penultimate event of the regular season for players to earn last-minute points and dollars in their bid to make the top-70.

Plenty of star names began the week at TPC Twin Cities with aspirations of moving up in the world of golf, but only one can make the biggest leap via the winner's circle, which comes with the largest rewards.

While there was an $8.1 million total prize purse in 2024, that figure has risen by $300,000 this time around and has resulted in the 2025 champion scooping an eye-watering $1.51 million for their success. The winner is also in line for 500 very important FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

The runner-up will score just shy of $1 million themselves as everyone else in the top-21 will bank a six-figure pay check for their week's work. Anyone who makes the cut in Minnesota is likely to collect at least $17,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

3M Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,512,000

2nd

$915,600

3rd

$579,600

4th

$411,600

5th

$344,400

6th

$304,500

7th

$283,500

8th

$262,500

9th

$245,700

10th

$228,900

11th

$212,100

12th

$195,300

13th

$178,500

14th

$161,700

15th

$153,300

16th

$144,900

17th

$136,500

18th

$128,100

19th

$119,700

20th

$111,300

21st

$102,900

22nd

$94,500

23rd

$87,780

24th

$81,060

25th

$74,340

26th

$67,620

27th

$65,100

28th

$62,580

29th

$60,060

30th

$57,540

31st

$55,020

32nd

$52,500

33rd

$49,980

34th

$47,880

35th

$45,780

36th

$43,680

37th

$41,580

38th

$39,900

39th

$38,220

40th

$36,540

41st

$34,860

42nd

$33,180

43rd

$31,500

44th

$29,820

45th

$28,140

46th

$26,460

47th

$24,780

48th

$23,436

49th

$22,260

50th

$21,588

51st

$21,084

52nd

$20,580

53rd

$20,244

54th

$19,908

55th

$19,740

56th

$19,572

57th

$19,404

58th

$19,236

59th

$19,068

60th

$18,900

61st

$18,732

62nd

$18,564

63rd

$18,396

64th

$18,228

65th

$18,060

66th

$17,892

67th

$17,724

68th

$17,556

69th

$17,388

70th

$17,220

WHERE IS THE 3M OPEN PLAYED?

The ninth green at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota

The 2025 3M Open is being played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. A part of the PGA Tour's TPC network and therefore the sister of iconic layouts like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale, Twin Cities opened in 2000 after being designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman.

This course hosted the PGA Tour Champions' 3M Championship between 2001 and 2018, later going on to be replaced by the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. The course record is 60 (-11), and that was recorded by first-round leader, Adam Svensson on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

