3M Open 2025 Prize Money Payout
As the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes into full view, an increased prize purse from 12 months ago is up for grabs at the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities
With the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs coming into full view after next week's Wyndham Championship, the 3M Open is the penultimate event of the regular season for players to earn last-minute points and dollars in their bid to make the top-70.
Plenty of star names began the week at TPC Twin Cities with aspirations of moving up in the world of golf, but only one can make the biggest leap via the winner's circle, which comes with the largest rewards.
While there was an $8.1 million total prize purse in 2024, that figure has risen by $300,000 this time around and has resulted in the 2025 champion scooping an eye-watering $1.51 million for their success. The winner is also in line for 500 very important FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.
The runner-up will score just shy of $1 million themselves as everyone else in the top-21 will bank a six-figure pay check for their week's work. Anyone who makes the cut in Minnesota is likely to collect at least $17,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
3M Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,512,000
2nd
$915,600
3rd
$579,600
4th
$411,600
5th
$344,400
6th
$304,500
7th
$283,500
8th
$262,500
9th
$245,700
10th
$228,900
11th
$212,100
12th
$195,300
13th
$178,500
14th
$161,700
15th
$153,300
16th
$144,900
17th
$136,500
18th
$128,100
19th
$119,700
20th
$111,300
21st
$102,900
22nd
$94,500
23rd
$87,780
24th
$81,060
25th
$74,340
26th
$67,620
27th
$65,100
28th
$62,580
29th
$60,060
30th
$57,540
31st
$55,020
32nd
$52,500
33rd
$49,980
34th
$47,880
35th
$45,780
36th
$43,680
37th
$41,580
38th
$39,900
39th
$38,220
40th
$36,540
41st
$34,860
42nd
$33,180
43rd
$31,500
44th
$29,820
45th
$28,140
46th
$26,460
47th
$24,780
48th
$23,436
49th
$22,260
50th
$21,588
51st
$21,084
52nd
$20,580
53rd
$20,244
54th
$19,908
55th
$19,740
56th
$19,572
57th
$19,404
58th
$19,236
59th
$19,068
60th
$18,900
61st
$18,732
62nd
$18,564
63rd
$18,396
64th
$18,228
65th
$18,060
66th
$17,892
67th
$17,724
68th
$17,556
69th
$17,388
70th
$17,220
WHERE IS THE 3M OPEN PLAYED?
The 2025 3M Open is being played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. A part of the PGA Tour's TPC network and therefore the sister of iconic layouts like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale, Twin Cities opened in 2000 after being designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman.
This course hosted the PGA Tour Champions' 3M Championship between 2001 and 2018, later going on to be replaced by the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. The course record is 60 (-11), and that was recorded by first-round leader, Adam Svensson on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.