FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe Review

Part of the immensely successful Premiere Series range from FootJoy, you will undoubtedly have seen several top professionals in the world of golf wear the Tarlow golf shoes. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Billy Horschel are four players who have worn the golf shoes when competing so we decided to get our hands on a pair to test them out for ourselves. Here is how they got on...

First the Tarlow collection comes in three colors, an all-white, all-black, and a cap-toe design pictured, all of which provide a traditional look. In short it is FootJoy's modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area). This combination of traditional and modern is inspired by Bill and Dick Tarlow, who bought the FootJoy business in 1957 and focused the brand primarily on golf. What is interesting about the aesthetics is how they seem to divide opinion, a Marmite shoe if you will. There will be some who love it, and some not so much, but you could probably say that about many of the best golf shoes on the market.

As you would expect, and much like the Flint and Packard models which round out the Premiere Series range, the shoe is not just about looks. We found the shoe to be excellently comfortable thanks to the soft, supple sheepskin linings, and importantly it didn't cause any uncomfortable rubbing or blisters either, which has often occurred when we have taken shoes right out of the box and onto the golf course.

The Tarlow has a cleated sole, with the VersaTrax+ pattern combining well with nine Pulsar low profile cleats to provide impressive grip and stability in a variety of lies. At no point did we feel limited despite testing in different conditions over several rounds. Speaking of different conditions, the shoe's waterproof leather construction performed very well indeed when we got caught in a couple of downpours, as our feet felt nicely cocooned against the elements.

Another big plus point is just the overall quality of construction. The shoes really were durable and sturdy in our testing, whilst every single piece of the shoe felt of a very high-quality.

We love the subtle details on this shoe, like the FJ logo in the heel area and the quality of the stitching. It’s this attention to detail that elevates it above a lot of other shoes in this category, comfortably becoming one of the best FootJoy golf shoes money can buy. As we mentioned above there are three colors available and there are lots of sizes too so if you are looking for a shoe that combines premium performance, craftsmanship, and looks, then the Tarlow is definitely a model to consider. Admittedly the cap-toe and traditional design will put some off and a couple of the Golf Monthly team acknowledged they would prefer a more sporty and versatile kind of design, but others in the team loved these shoes and noted how they are the perfect pair of golf shoes for special rounds of golf.