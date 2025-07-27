LIV Golf UK Leaderboard And Live Updates: Joaquin Niemann Leads By Two As Bubba Watson Makes Serious Charge

Refresh

NIEMANN RESPONDS Watson is within two shots of Niemann but, at the 15th, Watson finds the rough off the tee and puts his approach into the second cut. That will be a tough up-and-down for the American and, to make things worse, Niemann plays a delightful approach that leaves him just six-foot for birdie. Another two-shot swing inbound?

UNREAL GOLF FROM BUBBA 2 DOD’S, 2 EAGLES FOR @bubbawatson 🔥He’s 8-under thru the last 6 holes and 2 back of Joaco on 15-under 😱🇬🇧 Stream on ITV 4🇬🇧 Stream on @daznsport 🇺🇸 Watch on @fs1#LIVGolfUK @rangegoatsgc pic.twitter.com/kYByIuPOSRJuly 27, 2025

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Niemann misses his birdie putt and, in the group, Casey holes his attempt to move into the top 10. The man on fire right now is Watson and, after being seven-under through five holes, he is now eight-under through six holes! Two eagles and four birdies puts him 15-under for the tournament and just two back of Niemann!

GREAT TEE SHOTS AT THE 14TH The 170-yard par 3 is full of fans and, in the final group, all three players find the green and leave good looks at birdie. Niemann is closest, which is impressive considering he had just watched Watson and Casey put their tee shots close. This could be huge with just five holes remaining.

ANOTHER EAGLE FOR BUBBA (Image credit: Getty Images) Stop that Watson! After hitting driver off the deck to 20-feet at the 13th, Watson converts his eagle attempt to be seven-under-par through his last five holes. Seriously good golf. In fairness to Niemann, after having to chip out from the rough, he gets up-and-down to save par, remaining three clear of Watson. Niemann did lead by eight, but has seen his advantage drop following his playing partner's heroics.

SURRATT PARS THE 14TH The par 3 14th is the 'Party-Hole' this week and, after a great approach, Surratt just misses his birdie attempt to stay at 12-under.

ANOTHER DOD FROM BUBBA I'm enjoying this from Watson! After hitting driver off the deck at the 10th, the American produces another outrageous shot from the 12th fairway! Finding the short grass, Watson hits the big stick from 260-yards and, from a downhill lie, it lands on the middle of the green and finishes around 20-foot from the flag. That puts some pressure on Niemann, who is also on the fairway. He, however, pulls his fairway wood well left, finishing in the thicker grass pin-high.

BOGEY FOR MERONK The Cleeks GC player makes a mess of the par 5 13th, with Meronk producing a poor bogey at one of the easier holes on the course. At the same hole, Surratt rolls in a seven-footer for birdie to join Watson in second at 12-under. His Legion XIII side lead the team standings by seven strokes, as they look to defend their title from last year.

LEADER REMAINS FIVE CLEAR After Watson birdies, Niemann has a chance to extend his lead via an eagle putt. However, the 26-year-old's effort slides by, leaving a tap-in birdie. He gets to 17-under, five clear of Watson.

FOUR STRAIGHT BIRDIES FOR BUBBA The hot streak continues for Watson, who very nearly holes out from the middle of the fairway! Playing the par 4 12th, the 46-year-old plays an excellent wedge that finishes on the lip of the hole. He'll tap in for a birdie, which now puts him five-under through his last four holes and 12-under overall. It now means Watson is solo second, one clear of Surratt, Meronk and Burmester.

NIEMANN DRIVES THE 12TH Outrageously good from Niemann at the 320-yard par 4! His driver has been superb this week and, striking his tee shot, the ball finishes around 15-foot from the flag, leaving a great chance at eagle.

MERONK MOVES TO 11-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) Add another player to the 11-under table! Firing in another great approach at the 12th, Meronk rolls in his putt for a third straight birdie. He is now in a four-way tie for second.

BUBBA BIRDIE Watson has come out firing on the back nine, with an eagle at the 10th followed by a birdie at the 11th. He is now 11-under and in a three-way share of second. Alongside the two-time Major winner is Surratt and Burmester, with Meronk one shot back of the threesome at 10-under-par.

MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER Finding the fairway with his tee shot at the 11th, Niemann has just 100-yards into the green. The pin is in a getable area, with a backstop behind it, but the Chilean misses it with his approach. It moves away from the flag, leaving a very tough two-putt coming up.

OUTRAGEOUS SHOT FROM BUBBA .@bubbawatson drives it 320-yards off the deck and onto the green for eagle 😳🇬🇧 Stream on ITV 4🇬🇧 Stream on @DAZN_Sport 🇺🇸 Watch on @fs1#LIVGolfUK @RangeGoatsGC pic.twitter.com/Az01AX3XoZJuly 27, 2025

BIRDIES GALORE Surratt isn't giving up here and, at the par 4 11th, he makes a birdie to get to 11-under and into solo second. At the same hole, Meronk also puts his approach close, with the 32-year-old leaving a great look at birdie. He will move to 10-under if he holes that.

PAR AT THE 10TH FOR NIEMANN (Image credit: Getty Images) It's a par at the par 5 10th, which will feel like a dropped shot for the leader. Niemann puts his second shot short of the green, with his chip coming in fiery. He leaves himself 16-feet for birdie and, although it's a good putt, it slides by the right-side. He remains 16-under, three clear of Burmester, Surratt and Bubba Watson.

BURMESTER MOVES INTO SECOND Excellent birdie at the 13th from Burmester, who rolls in a mid-range putt to jump into a share of second alongside Surratt.

THREE-WAY TIE FOR THIRD Dean Burmester had been solo third but, in the last five minutes, Adrian Meronk has chipped in for birdie, while Talor Gooch rolls in a short putt for a gain. Both men are now nine-under and in a three-way share of third. Caleb Surratt is still 10-under, one clear of the three men.