I’ve got over 50 pairs of golf shoes but this is my new favourite

Much to my wife’s disgust, golf shoes tend to accumulate in my house. By my own admission, I’m somewhat of a hoarder although with golf shoes this goes up a notch or two - I’ve got at least 50 pairs. I like to call upon old models depending on the weather, occasion or how I’m feeling and to do that I don’t throw many pairs away. I have some that I favour over others, like anyone else, but the new FootJoy Pro SL Carbon for 2022 has just gone to the top of the pile.

Last year’s version was undoubtedly one of the best spikeless golf shoes at the time and the subtle tweaks FJ has made to this new version cement its position as one of the best golf shoes of 2022. I tested the white pair (it comes in three colors - white, white/navy (US only) or black) for a round at Burghley Park Golf Club. Sliding them on for the first time in size 9.5 (I come down half a size in FootJoy golf shoes) the feel was very snug. Pro SL is relatively unorthodox shape that won’t necessarily suit everyone. I was worried it was pinching too hard on my toes and the side of my foot but it was amazing how this pressure relieved itself after 30 minutes as the leather upper softened and the Ortholite Impressions fitbed began to accommodate my specific foot shape.

Reassured that the fit and size was bang on, I strolled to the first tee noticing a new sensation. FJ has incorporated the Stratofoam that first appeared in the FJ Stratos shoe in the midsole of the new Pro SL Carbon. This provides a hint of softness underfoot but crucially, a subtle spring in your step as you walk. Make no mistake, this isn’t going to be the most comfortable golf shoe among FJ's expansive range. With the carbon fibre inlay that runs the length of the shoe, the overall feel remains firm to help with stability but the padded ankle collar really helps cushion every stride.

As someone that prefers a more structured shoe, the rigidity of the Pro SL Carbon was perfect and the spikeless outsole ideal for the firmer conditions I was playing in. You’re easily able to forge a strong connection with the ground in these shoes, which allows you to really go after every shot with full commitment. At no point did these shoes slip or slide - if you hit a bad shot, you’ve only got yourself to blame, not the shoes. I’d also be confident these would produce ample grip in damp conditions too based on my prior experiences with Pro SL shoes.

The look is near faultless, too. I love how clean the front half of the shoe is, so when you’re addressing the ball there are no distractions but then moving backwards, there are some design features that provide a modern, sleek look. Even the laces have more substance to them versus the standard Pro SL shoe - at this price point the details matter, and I appreciated this in particular. Visually, the only change that disappoints me is the removal of the white trim from the sole of the black version - I much preferred having this versus an all-black shoe.

Make no mistake, this is a premium golf shoe ($209.99£189.99) but most of the time in golf and life, you get what you pay for and should you spend a little more on a pair like the Pro SL Carbon, I don’t think you’ll regret it. I’d give them seven stars if I could.