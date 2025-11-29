The "Most Complete" Tiger Woods Video Game Has Hit It's Lowest Ever Price On Black Friday

Unfortunately, the fall and winter months mean shorter days and less golf. Or do they...?

Well, you definitely won't get as much REAL golf in given we now have less time to do so, but if you're in need of your golfing fix, why not get it through virtual means?

If you're like me and you're a sports video game addict, these are the months in which my PlayStation is working overtime. It's barely on during the summer considering I'm on the golf course or doing some other outside activity in the evenings, but when the colder, darker evenings roll in, I resort to my gaming chair and fire up one of the many, many sports video games I own.

I rotate through a few - I've loved the new College Football 26 game and I'm prone to a game or two of 'Pro Clubs' with my friends on EAFC 26, but the game I've played the most over the last 12 months has been PGA TOUR 2K26. If you haven't played it then you're in luck, as it's just hit it's lowest ever price on Amazon in their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

I reviewed PGA TOUR 2K25 late last year and was amazed by how much I enjoyed it - that's not to say I didn't expect to do so, but realism is something I value highly in a sports video game and 2K Sports did a brilliant job in delivering that in their latest golf game. PGA TOUR 2K25 has licenses for three of the four Major Championships in addition to a fully licensed PGA Tour season, culminating with the FedEx Cup at East Lake. This licensing paves the way for a fun, immersive MyCAREER experience.

Not only are the best tournaments in golf included, so are a lot of the top courses. The PLAYERS course at TPC Sawgrass, the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club all feature and look fantastic thanks to significantly improved graphics compared to the last iteration of the game.

The licensing and course help, but what sets this game apart from other golf games I've played is how customizable the playing experience is. 2K's new EvoSwing mechanic sets the standard for golf gameplay and allow players to ramp the difficulty up or down in incredible detail, tailoring their experience to how challenging they want the gameplay to be. Want to card as many birdies as possible? You can do that. Want a more realistic, immersive challenge like myself? You can make the swing mechanic punish you with mishits if you don't nail the player's own rhythm and dexterity.

Although Black Friday is technically behind us, the sales will continue throughout the weekend and into next week, with Cyber Monday arriving in a matter of days. To make sure you don't miss a bargain, check out the Buying Advice section of the website.