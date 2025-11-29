The "Most Complete" Tiger Woods Video Game Has Hit It's Lowest Ever Price On Black Friday
In need of a new sports video game for the winter months? PGA TOUR 2K25 has been reduced for Black Friday and is worth a try.
Unfortunately, the fall and winter months mean shorter days and less golf. Or do they...?
Well, you definitely won't get as much REAL golf in given we now have less time to do so, but if you're in need of your golfing fix, why not get it through virtual means?
If you're like me and you're a sports video game addict, these are the months in which my PlayStation is working overtime. It's barely on during the summer considering I'm on the golf course or doing some other outside activity in the evenings, but when the colder, darker evenings roll in, I resort to my gaming chair and fire up one of the many, many sports video games I own.
I rotate through a few - I've loved the new College Football 26 game and I'm prone to a game or two of 'Pro Clubs' with my friends on EAFC 26, but the game I've played the most over the last 12 months has been PGA TOUR 2K26. If you haven't played it then you're in luck, as it's just hit it's lowest ever price on Amazon in their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
If you're like myself, a sports nerd with a passion for video games, then you should give the PGA TOUR game from 2K Sports a go if you haven't already. The new EvoSwing mechanic is both realistic and fulfilling, complimented by an arsenal of official PGA Tour and Major Championship licensing.
Read our full PGA TOUR 2K25 Review
Don't ask me why, but the Xbox version of the game is slightly more expensive. Nevertheless, the discount means the game remains a very reasonable price and is worth a try if you're in the market for an immersive and fun golfing experience on your console.
Read our full PGA TOUR 2K25 Review
I reviewed PGA TOUR 2K25 late last year and was amazed by how much I enjoyed it - that's not to say I didn't expect to do so, but realism is something I value highly in a sports video game and 2K Sports did a brilliant job in delivering that in their latest golf game. PGA TOUR 2K25 has licenses for three of the four Major Championships in addition to a fully licensed PGA Tour season, culminating with the FedEx Cup at East Lake. This licensing paves the way for a fun, immersive MyCAREER experience.
Not only are the best tournaments in golf included, so are a lot of the top courses. The PLAYERS course at TPC Sawgrass, the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club all feature and look fantastic thanks to significantly improved graphics compared to the last iteration of the game.
The licensing and course help, but what sets this game apart from other golf games I've played is how customizable the playing experience is. 2K's new EvoSwing mechanic sets the standard for golf gameplay and allow players to ramp the difficulty up or down in incredible detail, tailoring their experience to how challenging they want the gameplay to be. Want to card as many birdies as possible? You can do that. Want a more realistic, immersive challenge like myself? You can make the swing mechanic punish you with mishits if you don't nail the player's own rhythm and dexterity.
Although Black Friday is technically behind us, the sales will continue throughout the weekend and into next week, with Cyber Monday arriving in a matter of days. To make sure you don't miss a bargain, check out the Buying Advice section of the website.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.