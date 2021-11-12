Best Yellow Golf Balls
With colour now much more in vogue on the golf ball front, we pick out the best yellow golf balls across the performance spectrum
Just a decade or so ago, the yellow golf ball would have been regarded slightly sniffily by some of the golfing community – a lesser alternative that somehow conveyed the wrong message about you as a golfer.
Those days are long since gone!
‘Real’ golfers now play yellow, aided in no small measure by some of the best golf balls on the market introducing yellow options - including the all-conquering Titleist Pro V1. A number of players on the game’s top tours have even ventured away from time-honoured classic white to bring a little colour to the professional fairways.
Now, there are yellow options across the spectrum, from premium balls to the best value balls on the market and, of course, the best distance balls.
But yellow is not just yellow. There’s a whole palette of different yellows that would do Dulux proud, from matte and high-gloss finishes to vibrant, pearlescent and soft shades – though Dulux would no doubt come up with fancier names for them!
The colour of your golf ball is, of course, a personal preference, but on a practical level there’s no doubt that yellow balls can be easier to spot when there’s a dusting of frost on the ground.
Conversely, they might be a little harder to spot in strong sunlight during autumn when the semi-rough is adorned with millions of golden leaves, but then, what ball is easy to spot in those conditions?
Here, we round up some of the best yellow balls on the market taking in a variety of different price points and target audiences…
Most-played golf ball on the world's tours
It really was all change for the Titleist Pro V1 in its latest biennial upgrade. Modifications to every layer have paved the way to more greenside spin, a softer feel and a higher, more consistent ball flight.
A new 2.0 ZG Process Core promotes greater distance, while the cover’s dimple count has increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency.
There’s also a new softer, urethane cover for added greenside spin and short-game control and this is noticeable in testing.
The Pro V1 maintains a more penetrating trajectory and softer feel than the sister Pro V1x, with a vibrant yellow version of both introduced from 2019.
Premium performance at a sub-premium price
The latest Graphene Dual SoftFast core combines a larger inner core for high-launching/low-spinning longer drives with a thinner, firmer outer core for enhanced durability and wedge spin.
The revamped urethane cover promotes increased ball speed on full shots while providing an even softer feel around the greens for maximum control.
Off the tee, we’ve found the Chrome Soft to offer a stable ball flight, even in crosswinds, while well-struck approaches stop promptly, perhaps allowing a more aggressive strategy when playing well.
The Triple Track Technology model (pictured above) uses Vernier Acuity Precision (as used by planes landing on aircraft carriers) to optimise visual alignment assistance. It works particularly well in conjunction with Odyssey's Triple Track putters.
Great all-round performer for the price
The latest 2021 incarnation of this ever-popular Srixon ball has undergone a number of design tweaks, including a lower compression and the introduction of the FastLayer core from Srixon’s Z-Star tour-preferred range.
Straight out of the box it has a classy look to it, particularly in this Tour Yellow version which has a pearlescent, almost shimmery finish.
It delivers good distance, particularly on mid-to-long approach shots, coupled with a strong and consistent flight. Around the greens, that lower compression does bring a noticeably quieter sound and softer feel than the previous version.
Previous AD333 models have perhaps scuffed up a little more easily than some in this sector, and while durability does seem better in that regard, we did notice some wear to the paint finish on the logo after a couple of rounds.
Wilson Staff Duo Optix ball
For those who like a matte finish
Thanks to a smaller polybutadiene core, the latest Wilson Staff DUO Optix promises more distance and accuracy than ever along with enhanced feel around the greens.
In our testing, we found it more than held its own in most departments and had a noticeably softer feel than many balls at this price for greenside recovery work.
The matte finish certainly eliminates sun glare as promised, but our yellow test model did prove a little elusive in among the autumn leaves when we strayed from the fairway, so one of the brighter options might be wiser at that time of year.
The finish and colour also gave it a slightly disconcerting dimpleless appearance over the ball in duller light, but these are minor issues relative to the performance on offer at this price.
TaylorMade 2021 TP5x golf ball
The perfect hi-visibility choice
The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern on the latest TaylorMade TP5x brings improved aerodynamics. New ‘dual-radius’ dimples help to optimise airflow around the ball to reduce drag and promote greater distance.
The five-piece TP5x also uses the High-Flex Material (HFM) as part of a ‘Speed-Layer System’ to deliver added ball speed via optimal energy conversion.
TP5x is firmer than TP5 and is faster, longer and higher-launching in the right hands – namely those of faster swingers. But its new, slightly softer urethane cover provides better wedge-groove grip too for added greenside spin with a lower launch.
The ball performed really well in all conditions on test and this hi-visibility yellow version is one of the most vibrantly coloured around.
Best-value urethane-covered model
The appeal of Decathlon's Inesis Tour 900 ball is 1) a great price for a three-piece urethane-covered ball and 2) excellent spin control and performance on approach shots and chips.
This ball has a lustrous finish with a handy alignment side stamp. We particularly liked the feel of the cover in the hand – slightly tacky to the touch, conjuring up visions of controllability around the greens. In testing, it felt suitably soft off the clubface too.
In essence, it offers performance up there with the best mid-price balls, and not far off some premium models, at more of a budget price – an all-round performer that doesn't scuff up too much and offers plenty of durability.
Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball
Great performance for the price
The Bridgestone e6 is engineered to provide the best of both worlds to those with moderate swings speeds - the extra distance they crave but with plenty of feel.
It achieves this via a reformulated two-piece construction that makes the ball easier to compress to help more modest swing speeds reap maximum benefit.
In out testing, we wouldn’t rank it among the softest-feeling around the greens, but generating distance with a soft feel isn’t the easiest of tasks and overall this ball does it pretty well given its modest price tag.
Volvik Vivid golf ball
Yellow plus a whole host of other vivid colours!
Volvik’s Nano Bi high-energy, resilient core paves the way to the low-spin, high-launch recipe that leads to more distance off the tee at low to mid swing speeds.
Available in a whole rainbow of vibrant colours developed to improve visibility in flight and on the ground, so you will hopefully follow your ball better and find it more easily.
The matte finish may still not yet appeal to all golfers, but we're growing to like it. The yellow version certainly stands out, and we suspect some of other colours may have even more standout.
How we test golf balls
Here at Golf Monthly we have a highly experienced team of testers who are fortunate to play a lot of golf in different conditions and who have all been working in the golf industry for many years.
Some are better at the long game and off the tee; others excel on and around the greens.
We aim to test every ball model on the market as soon as it become available to us, putting in the hours out on the golf course, the practice ground, the short-game area and the putting green so we can get a feel for every ball's strengths and weaknesses from tee to green.
Whenever possible, we will also seek to acquire launch monitor data for a more detailed analysis of each ball model's performance.
Factors to consider when buying golf balls
Soft or firm? - Some players prefer the feel of a softer ball especially around the greens. Some balls undoubtedly feel harder than others, while the best premium golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee.
Cover material - If you're looking for spin and control, urethane-covered balls will be the way to go, but they usually cost more. If you can't notice enough of a difference to justify the extra cost, perhaps the best mid-price golf balls could be an option?
Long game or short game? - Which is more important to you? As much distance as possible regardless, or a ball that lets your short game shine thanks to improved feel?
If you value the former then check out our guide to the best distance golf balls; if feel is your thing, take a look at our guide to the best soft feel golf balls.
Price - Price is obviously a big factor. Thankfully most brands have models at different prices, and by shopping around you'll be sure to find a model that works for you at a price you're willing to pay.
Premium balls may be £40-£50 a dozen, but there are some great options at £20-£25 too. Hopefully, our comprehensive library of guides will help you find just what you're looking for.
