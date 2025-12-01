This Discount On The Tag Heuer Golf Watch Might Just Be The Rarest Price Drop I've Seen On Cyber Monday

With an ultra-premium brand like Tag Heuer, it is rare to find a discount on any of their golf watches, but I have just found the Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch discounted by 13% on Amazon.

Now I know what you are thinking, that doesn't sound like a lot, but the rarity of this deal makes it worth shouting about and putting on your radar!

We tested this watch a few years ago and it really did perform as you would want one of the best golf watches to. The display was crystal clear and detailed whilst the user experience was on the most part, seamless. The setup up on the Google Wear OS app and the TAG Heuer app was a little laborious but at the end of the day you only need to do this once and then off you go.

GPS functionality was also very good. The dial on the side to scroll up and down the 2D view of the hole on the watch screen. This then moves a red dot which then changes the distance number you will see, suggesting clubs for you to hit by factoring in the characteristics of the shot you face.

However, I think the main feature that differentiates this watch from the other best golf watches on the market is it's ability to automatically track your shots, using the accelerometer and gyroscope to mark your tee shot and then subsequent shot. This makes it more seamless to collect the data it requires. Then as you play more, and more data is collected, the watch will create a heat map to show you where your shots have landed. This allows you to see what clubs work best on each tee shot, which is ideal for optimizing strategy if you play the same course most of the time.

The app is another part of the package (along with the free sleeve of TAG Heuer emblazoned Titleist Pro V1 balls) that sets it apart. The detail is excellent here whilst I enjoyed the ability to switch between 2D and 3D maps. Finally I should mention the battery life which was a clear improvement over the previous model. Despite all the features in play, you get 5+ hours of full golf shot tracking, which is one of the longest we’ve tested and 30 percent more than the prior version.

I know the Tag Heuer will not be within every reader's price range, so I have included two more deals below on Garmin and Voice Caddie watches, both of which tested very well for us. If neither of those interest you, we have all the latest and greatest models tested in our best value golf watch guide.