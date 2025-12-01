This Discount On The Tag Heuer Golf Watch Might Just Be The Rarest Price Drop I've Seen On Cyber Monday
We never see discounts on brands like Tag Heuer but right now you can get 13% off their excellent E4 golf watch.
With an ultra-premium brand like Tag Heuer, it is rare to find a discount on any of their golf watches, but I have just found the Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch discounted by 13% on Amazon.
Now I know what you are thinking, that doesn't sound like a lot, but the rarity of this deal makes it worth shouting about and putting on your radar!
A feature-packed, sporty yet elegant golf watch that provides one of the most cutting-edge experiences in golf. The price tag is on the higher side of the scale in terms of the golf watch market, but this watch is both fun and functional - over time it will optimize your strategy by automatically tracking your tee shots.
Read our full TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch Review
We tested this watch a few years ago and it really did perform as you would want one of the best golf watches to. The display was crystal clear and detailed whilst the user experience was on the most part, seamless. The setup up on the Google Wear OS app and the TAG Heuer app was a little laborious but at the end of the day you only need to do this once and then off you go.
GPS functionality was also very good. The dial on the side to scroll up and down the 2D view of the hole on the watch screen. This then moves a red dot which then changes the distance number you will see, suggesting clubs for you to hit by factoring in the characteristics of the shot you face.
However, I think the main feature that differentiates this watch from the other best golf watches on the market is it's ability to automatically track your shots, using the accelerometer and gyroscope to mark your tee shot and then subsequent shot. This makes it more seamless to collect the data it requires. Then as you play more, and more data is collected, the watch will create a heat map to show you where your shots have landed. This allows you to see what clubs work best on each tee shot, which is ideal for optimizing strategy if you play the same course most of the time.
The app is another part of the package (along with the free sleeve of TAG Heuer emblazoned Titleist Pro V1 balls) that sets it apart. The detail is excellent here whilst I enjoyed the ability to switch between 2D and 3D maps. Finally I should mention the battery life which was a clear improvement over the previous model. Despite all the features in play, you get 5+ hours of full golf shot tracking, which is one of the longest we’ve tested and 30 percent more than the prior version.
I know the Tag Heuer will not be within every reader's price range, so I have included two more deals below on Garmin and Voice Caddie watches, both of which tested very well for us. If neither of those interest you, we have all the latest and greatest models tested in our best value golf watch guide.
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. It comes at the lowest price in the Garmin range and you can get even more value right now with a modest 25% off at the moment too. It's the cheapest but also one of the best Garmin golf watches.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
A comprehensive and premium GPS watch that comes with every feature under the sun. For those who value simplicity, this isn't the watch for you. However, if it's one of the brightest, most feature-packed GPS watches you're after, this is one of the best on the market.
Read our full Voice Caddie T11 Pro Golf GPS Watch Review
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.