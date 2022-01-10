Best Black Golf Shoes

A selection of the best black golf shoes for men and women

Modern golf shoes come in a huge variety of colours but the black golf shoe is a classic colour and style that has remained firmly in fashion for decades. Black golf shoes are fantastic for winter, with the colour hiding any mud or other stains that white or lighter colour shoes simply can't. 

Of course, the best black golf shoes still come in plenty of styles, so you're not limited. In this guide, we've grouped them into the best spiked shoes, best spikeless shoes and best women's shoes

If you're after a winter shoe especially, we'd recommend going for a spiked black shoe for the best all-round performance, offering you maximum grip and full waterproof protection alongside the black colourway.  All the shoes we've listed below are available in other colourways as well as black, but we've made sure that you can find an excellent range of black golf shoes to suit all budgets below. If you're after something more specific, you can check out our guide on the best golf shoes for walking or the best golf shoes for wide feet too.

Best Black Golf Shoes

Best Spiked Black Golf Shoes

Under Armour Hovr Drive shoes in black

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

Best For Traction and Stability

Specifications
Sizes: 7-12
Waterproof : 100%
BOA Option : No
Colors: 2 Men's (White, Black)
Reasons to buy
+Excellent grip and stability+Lightweight and comfortable
Reasons to avoid
-White midsole shows mud easily

Under Armour’s HOVR Drive shoe, features new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction and provide all-day comfort. It also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.

Inside the shoe, HOVR technology supports the biomechanics of the golf swing while delivering soft, but responsive underfoot cushioning that is further enhanced by the compression mesh energy web that moulds foam to your foot for maximum comfort step after step. Finally we think the Drive is a really good-looking shoe, especially in this winter-friendly black option, undoubtedly making it one of the best Under Armour golf shoes on the market.

FootJoy Hyperflex men's golf shoe in black

(Image credit: FootJoy)

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

Best BOA Design

Specifications
Sizes: 6-12
Waterproof : 100%
BOA Option: Yes
Colors: 4 Men's (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey) 2 Women's (Black, Grey)
Reasons to buy
+Modern, athletic styling+Extremely comfortable, excellent fit and traction
Reasons to avoid
-Absence of a traditional tongue makes it more tricky to slide your feet in

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel. It also comes in a traditional laced version too.

We tested the BOA option and FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and the laces. We noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot it provided instantly - it was surprisingly pleasant. Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing. The looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta men's golf shoe in black

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Golf Shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 6-12
Colours: 2 (White, Black)
Reasons to buy
+Great support around the ankle+Low-profile, athletic design
Reasons to avoid
-Some may want more stability from the sole unit

The headline with these spiked shoes is all about stability through the golf swing. The shoe has a super supportive insole and we could feel how still and stable our feet and ankles were throughout the golf swing.

This technology in the insole means these shoes are incredibly comfortable out of the box and took us very little time to break in. The full-grain leather upper is soft and breathable too meaning this shoe will be as comfortable during the height of summer as they will be in the depths of winter.

Skechers go golf torque pro men's golf shoe in black

(Image credit: Skechers)

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a spiked waterproof golf shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 6.5-12
Waterproof: 100%
BOA Option: No
Colors: 3 Men's (Black, Grey & White)
Reasons to buy
+Waterproof+Spiked for increased grip
Reasons to avoid
-Lacks wow factor

 If you want a spiked waterproof leather upper shoe then the Go Golf Torque Pro brings this to the course with the usual Skechers comfort. Full grain leather is combined with the synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection to keep your feet dry.

The flexible traction sole features a ‘Dynamic Diamond’ design with 7 replaceable Softspikes to ensure that you have as much grip as possible. The comfort comes from the Ultra Go midsole and GOGA Max insole combining to provide cushioning. An excellent all round shoe with some flashes of colour from the sole brightening up the understated styling.

Cuater The Legend Golf Shoe in black

(Image credit: Cuater by Travis Mathew)

Cuater The Legend Golf Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 8-13
Waterproof: 100%
BOA Option: No
Colours: 3 (Black, White, Navy)
Reasons to buy
+Classic, understated looks+Solid comfort and support
Reasons to avoid
-Not as low-profile as some spiked shoes

One of the most traditional golf shoes to be launched in 2021, The Legend by Cuater offers golfers a technology-packed, classic golf shoe that can be worn all year round. 

It's got to be said that this simple, clean design isn't seen as often in golf shoes anymore as brands constantly try to find the 'new' look to capture a golfer's eye. Alongside the FootJoy Premiere Series line of shoes, we think The Legend is probably the most 'classic' looking brogue you can currently buy.

Premium materials are used throughout and you can feel the quality of The Legend immediately when you pick them out of the box and again as soon they are on your feet. The Legend features what Cuater call its Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System, which is used in the midsole to great effect.

adidas ZG21 men's golf shoe in black

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 6.5-12
Colors: 3 (Cloud White/Acid Yellow/Blue Oxide; Core Black/Dark Silver Metallic/Grey Five; Cloud White/Dark Silver Metallic/Grey Five)
Reasons to buy
+Extremely lightweight+Six specifically placed spikes offer great levels of grip
Reasons to avoid
-Some sections of the shoe are tricky to clean

Inspired by Formula 1 cars and built to be lightweight and comfortable, the new ZG21 shoe from adidas is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes on the market. Tipping the scales at just 13 ounces and featuring adidas' Boost technology as well as a new Lightstrike cushioning, we were blown away by the feeling of weightlessness provided.

But despite being so lightweight, the new Sprint Skin four-layer upper means the ZG21 is waterproof, something we were also keen to put to the test. We weren't disappointed. In terms of grip, adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, resulting in six strategically placed cleats on the outsole. We're not experts on where spikes should go but can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers. It's little wonder it has been such a hit since its release.

Stuburt PCT II men's golf shoes in black

(Image credit: Stuburt)

Stuburt PCT II Shoes

Best Spiked Budget Shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 7-12
Colours: 3 (White/Navy, Grey/Blue, Black)
Reasons to buy
+Out-of-the-box comfort+Lightweight feel
Reasons to avoid
-Waxy finishes takes away from premium look

Stuburt's PCT II golf shoes feature microfibre uppers and are fitted with a lightweight midsole for long-lasting cushioning. They're certainly light, something you'll notice straight away, and they felt extremely comfortable straight out of the box.

Of course, it's not an absolute given that they'll be that way for you, as much will depend on the shape of your foot, but there's plenty of cushioning where you need it, so that box gets a good tick. They also feature the brand's DRI-back technology for full waterproofing, and the shoes come with a one-year waterproof warranty. 

Best Spikeless Black Shoes

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

(Image credit: FootJoy)

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

Best All-Round Golf Shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 6-12
Waterproof: 100%
BOA Option: No
Colors: 2 Men's (Black, White)
Reasons to buy
+Exceptional all-round performance+Leads the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability
Reasons to avoid
-Carbon model makes the standard Pro/SL a little redundant

FootJoy has reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and also added an even more stable version in the form of the Pro/SL Carbon. They look very similar, but the Carbon version has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe as well as a more padded ankle section.

In short FootJoy has somehow taken the most popular spikeless shoe in the world and made it one of the most comfortable golf shoes you can buy thanks to better stability. You don't need to worry about the grip either, even in the winter, because the spikeless outsole is more than up to the task.

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 6.5-12
Colours: 3 (Black, White, White/Yellow)
Reasons to buy
+Class-leading comfort thanks to Boost technology+Seam-sealed waterproof protection
Reasons to avoid
-Not as breathable as some

The chassis of the shoe is a shape and style we think most people will be familiar with, with its profile on the feet of Tour players like Dustin Johnson making this a very desirable looking shoe. You can immediately feel how well made this shoe is out of the box too. The premium full-grain leather upper is incredibly soft and fully waterproof, making for a comfortable fit on your feet with the peace of mind that they'll stay dry no matter the conditions.

Of course, one of the best spiked golf shoes will give you the best grip in wet conditions, but the Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 did a great job in a variety of conditions. We were sure to try it out in dry, damp and wet conditions and are pleased to report a comfortable amount of grip in all conditions.

Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof Shoe in black

(Image credit: Inesis Decathlon)

Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof Shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 5.5-12.5
Colours: 5 (Snow White, Asphalt Blue, Black, White/Ivy Green & White/Whale Grey)
Reasons to buy
+Lightweight and waterproof+Loads of colour and size options
Reasons to avoid
-Slightly clumpy design

If you're looking for a reliable and easy-to-look-after pair of golf shoes for the winter, the Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof shoe is hard to ignore. Simple design meets reliable performance and this spiked shoe should see you through even the worst the weather has to offer. The modern styling of the uppers is very smart indeed and the sheer range of colours should mean there's a style to suit everyone, although the black stands out as a great value option for winter golf. 

Where the sole joins the uppers is perhaps a little more debatable. Depending on the colour scheme, they can appear a little thick/clumpy, especially at the front of the shoe. The upside of this is that this makes them very comfortable to wear and for the price, the user experience is impressive. 

Best Women's Black Golf Shoes

Stunning Women's Traditions shoe from Footjoy

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

FootJoy Traditions Women's Shoe

Specifications
Sizes: 4-10
Colours: 4 (White, White/Navy, Black, Whote/Tartan)
Reasons to buy
+Effortlessly comfortable out of the box+Classic yet stylish design+Great choice of colours
Reasons to avoid
-Midsole is frustratingly thick

This traditionally styled shoe by FootJoy boasts a super-cushioned foam under foot which is extremely light and gives great bounce as you walk. This we’d expect from a more sporty design but it's good to see it in these. Available in four colour choices. All Black, all white, white/blue and the rather snazzy white/tartan. The tartan option are a grey tartan so would be a subtle vintage hint in an outfit but the all black stands out as the choice not just for winter but to match with any black themed outfit all year round. All in all, a really smart, versatile pair with great performance.  

Puma Womens Ignite Blaze Pro Golf Shoes in black

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Women's Ignite Blaze Pro Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 4-8
Colours: 2 (White, Black)
Reasons to buy
+Extremely comfortable+Loads of grip
Reasons to avoid
-Lacking stability

Puma says that this shoe is for women who take their golf seriously. But we think it’s wrong to exclude a host of players who would also enjoy the performance of the Ignite Blaze Pro shoe. For example, in testing we found them to be up there with the most comfortable models we’ve ever worn.

They are also waterproof so will provide full protection should the heavens open and are very grippy thanks to six well-placed spikes on the outsole. One thing we would say is that it isn’t as stable as some of the other models on the list, but if you want comfort, grip and breathability in abundance, this is a great option.

Footjoy Premiere Series Womens Golf Shoes in black

(Image credit: FootJoy)

FootJoy Women's Premiere Series Golf Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 3-9
Colours: 2 (White/Blue, Black)
Reasons to buy
+Elegant looks+Wide and BOA options available
Reasons to avoid
-Some may prefer a softer underfoot feel

This shoe lives up to the reputation the brand has created for itself. Making a splash in both the women’s and men’s sphere, the launch of the Premiere Series was one of the most hotly anticipated in recent memory. Straight away, we loved the overall look as it reminded us of the old FootJoy Classics.  Just feeling the leather upper out of the box is enough to know the upcoming experience is going to be an enjoyable one.

In saying this, with a product as classic-looking we did anticipate a blister on the first outing. However, the stability and OrthoLite FitBed ensure the main sensation is one of extreme comfort. When playing, we found the elements on the outsole - lots of multi-directional traction points and seven cleats - delivered grip in all conditions. 

Skechers GO GOLF Pro V.2 women's shoe in black

(Image credit: Skechers)

Skechers Go Golf Pro V.2 Shoes

Specifications
Sizes: 2.5-8
Colours: 4 (Navy/Turquoise, Grey/Purple, Black/White, White/Pink)
Reasons to buy
+High levels of traction+Excellent comfort straight out of the box
Reasons to avoid
-Lacks shelf appeal

As worn by World No. 7 Brooke Henderson, this spiked model in the women’s Go Golf range is not to be overlooked. In a classic style with side stitching and a perforation detail trim, the Pro 2 boasts a low-profile outsole with replaceable softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions. The brand’s lightweight Ultra Go and Goga Max cushioning guarantees the renowned comfort we've come to expect from Skechers and the synthetic leather upper is waterproof so kept our feet completely dry. 

