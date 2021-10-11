In this guide to the best golf shoes for seniors, we take a look at the best options for golfers in the twilight years of their career

Best Golf Shoes For Seniors

When considering this guide we did wonder if older golfers wanted anything different from their golf shoes than younger golfers. Obviously they would still want value for money, performance and

comfort, but after some further investigation it turns out there are a few key areas.

Firstly having been walking for 50 years or more, senior feet may not be as supple as in their youth so comfort, fit and the ability to incorporate orthotics with removable insoles have a higher priority.

For some a roomier fit also helps, but for if you are looking for some fairway slippers then soft uppers and responsive soles are the order of the day.

Performance will always matter, but maybe not as much as before as golf becomes more social. Value for money also becomes key as you will get what you pay for depending on your budget.

Bright shoe styles, like white belts, are harder to carry of, so conservative styling and lacing convenience also feature high on our list below so hopefully you will find something that meets your

needs.

Best Golf Shoes For Seniors – Comfort

Premium spikeless shoe with contoured insole

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Contoured Biom footbed

+ Waterproof and spikeless

– Not as soft as others underfoot

The Ecco Biom H4 shoe may be at the top end of the market, but you will get what you pay for.

Renowned for their spikeless shoes, Ecco has created the Biom H4 with a fairly neutral and classy style with a couple of colour highlights.

The Biom contoured footbed is based on the movement of your foot and provides lots of support where you need it.

The forefoot of the shoe is roomy and the high quality leather upper is soft and breaks in easily for all day comfort.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Review

An understated, elegant look for the sophisticated senior seeking comfort

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colors: 4 Men’s (Cognac, White, Navy, Grey) 4 Women’s (White, Blue, Silver, Red)

+ Soft and comfortable

+ Versatility

– Quite bulky

Definitely one of the most versatile shoes on the list, the FootJoy Stratos offers no shortage of comfort.

The StatoFoam midsole enhances the comfort provided by the PU FitBed that sits above to deliver an extremely soft feel underfoot that rebounds with each step.

There’s also plenty of grip available thanks to an outsole that is packed with multi-directional nubs, while the soft leather upper rounds out the shoe in style.

Importantly there are also four color choices for both men and women which is good thinking from FootJoy.

Read our full FootJoy Stratos Shoe Review

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes

Ideal for golfers that want a spiked waterproof golf shoe

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

+ Waterproof

+ Spiked for increased grip

– Colours might not be for everyone

If you want a spiked waterproof leather upper shoe then the Go Golf Torque Pro brings this to the course with the usual Skechers comfort.

Full grain leather is combined with the synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection to keep your feet dry.

The flexible traction sole features a ‘Dynamic Diamond’ design with 7 replaceable Softspikes to ensure that you have as much grip as possible.

The comfort comes from the Ultra Go midsole and GOGA Max insole combining to provide cushioning. An excellent all round shoe with some flashes of colour from the sole brightening up the understated styling.

A simple, modern style shoe for the senior that wants a sporty look

KEY INFO

Sizes: 7-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colors: 2 Men’s (White, Black)

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Lightweight and comfortable

– Laces can come undone easily

While packed with performance perks, the new HOVR Drive shoe from Under Armour also delivers when it comes to comfort.

In particular, the upper is both breathable and lightweight, ensuring external water can’t get in while allowing internal moisture created to escape.

Additionally, UA’s HOVR technology supports the natural movement of the foot during the golf swing and provides excellent underfoot cushioning.

And this is only enhanced by the compression mesh energy web that moulds foam to the wearer’s foot shape to eliminate the impact felt step after step.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe review

KEY INFO

Sizes: 7-15 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes

Colors: 4 Men’s (White, Blue, Grey, Black)

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Excellent grip from a variety of lies

– Dirt can get underneath caged section

One of the best spiked golf shoes out right now, the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Crafted footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings.

Comfort comes from the full-length Ignite foam cushioning that makes the underfoot experience very enjoyable.

It definitely offers a more roomy fit in the forefoot area yet the design of the caged area ensures your feet are secure when you pull the laces tight, presuming you have the correct size of course.

Read our full Puma Ignite Caged Crafted golf shoe review

FootJoy Contour Golf Shoes

Generous fit for spiked shoe in updated contemporary styling

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: Four in Men’s (Black, Navy, Grey & White)

+ Generous fit for comfort

+ Spike shoe for greater grip

– Large for their sizing

The Contour has always been FootJoy’s go to comfort shoe in the spiked sector and comes in at a great price point.

The Contour’s generous rounded fit has now been complemented by some understated styling in the latest iteration at

The very soft NappaLuxe leather upper comes with a 1 year waterproof warranty and sits on an Ergo sole with six Softspikes to provide stability and traction.

Best Golf Shoes For Seniors – Spikeless

If you are a fair weather golfer, which most seniors will be when they can play whenever they like, then spikeless shoes will offer the comfort and stability required on firm surfaces.

Some of the more upmarket spikeless shoes will also be waterproof and in soft conditions spikeless soles usually pick up less grass and mud, meaning more traction and less cleaning. With so many to

choose from there are many options, but here are our best picks.

A premium, tour-preferred shoe packed full of performance

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-14 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes

Colors: 5 Men’s (White, Black, Blue, Grey, White) 3 Women’s (Navy, White, Grey)

+ Leads the way on spikeless grip and stability

+ Plenty of walking comfort

– Supple leather does scuff quite easily

We can’t mention spikeless shoes without covering the market leader in the Pro SL. It really is everything you could want for all day comfort and performance and there is a wide choice of styles

and options.

As well as laced versions there is also the BOA lace-less option, which we mention later below, for ease of taking on and off.

It is towards the top end of the market for price, but the Pro SL is worth every penny for great comfort and year round performance.

– Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Glide SL Golf Shoes

A spikeless shoe that is light on the course and your wallet

+ Comfortable and lightweight

+ Fully waterproof

– Styling more on-course than off

For those on a budget the Under Armour Glide SL offers a very lightweight shoe with lots of features for the money.

The microfiber upper is flexible and also breathable and waterproof so an ideal year round shoe.

The spikeless sole gives good grip and with a choice of colours, there should be a style there to suit everyone.

Waterproof soft upper on comfortable spikeless shoe

+ Soft upper

+ Waterproof

– Limited stability and grip

The FootJoy Flex XP golf shoe is ideal for those who prioritise comfort as it has a soft upper that is also waterproof.

The design features a sock-like fit around the foot but is not as structured as other shoes so it will be less stable, but those with more active feet may appreciate that.

The sole is made with an EVA Fit Bed that is very comfortable and the spikeless sole provides good traction on all surfaces.

Read our full FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoe Review

Ideal for golfers that want a spikeless shoe with a little more room

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

+ Roomy fit, ideal for wider feet

+ Comfortable with good grip

– Could be more breathable

The Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL golf shoe features a premium full grain leather upper that combines with a H2GO Shield waterproof membrane to keep the water out and your feet dry. Skechers say that this upper is also breathable, which it is, but our review felt it could be a little better compared to others in the premium end of the market.

The TPU outsole in some bright colours provides excellent levels of grip with a wide range of traction points that should hold you secure in all types of conditions.

The Goga Max cushioned insole is based on the GOwalk Max design and aims to rebound your foot as you walk, which means these are very comfortable shoes to use. Combine that with some classy and understated designs and you have a premium shoe that ticks a lot of boxes for comfort and performance.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes review

Best Laceless Shoes For Senior Golfers

Advancing years are not kind on dexterity but thankfully there are now several different alternatives to laces that mean it easier to get your shoes on and off.

What started as BOA on FootJoy shoes like the Pro SL above, now exists in many different guises with dials on the back, front and side. Easy to turn to tighten and then simple to pull to release,

these wire based systems create the ideal pressure on your foot as well as keeping it secure.

We can’t mention the V word these days, but hook-and-loop fastenings have been around for a long time and several shoes now use them for the ultimate in easy opening and closing. For easy on and off here are some laceless suggestions…

Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA Golf Shoes

Lightweight take on the BOA fastening system

+ Very lightweight shoe

+ BOA laceless system

– Still looks a bit like running shoe

Most people will not associate Mizuno with golf shoes, but they have a long history in running shoes and that technology is now on the fairways.

Mizuno shoes have come on a lot lately and they are always light and very comfortable thanks to the sole design.

The microfiber upper is waterproof and the BOA dial on the outside of each shoe tightens the wire laces for the perfect fit.

+ Able to achieve a snug fit

+ Great stability and style

– Rear dial could be difficult to access

Stylish? Tick. Stable? Absolutely. Comfortable? You bet, thanks to the soft footbed but also the BOA lacing system, which allows senior golfers to achieve perfectly snug fit.

Having the dial at the rear not only hides it from view but it also pulls the tension towards the back of the foot, helping to eliminate any gapping or loose points to limit movement of the feet inside the shoe.

Do this and you have a better connection with the ground and more ability to maximise power – which is something all senior golfers could do with.

Read our full FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon BOA Shoe Review

Ideal for golfers that want a sporty shoe with laceless tightening system

+ Athletic styling

+ Twist Fit dial more responsive than laces

+ Waterproof upper

– Leather look, but not leather

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: Only the upper BOA option: Yes

Colours: 3 Men’s (Black, Grey & White)

Whilst the Go Golf Torque Twist golf shoe shares the same sole as the Torque Pro, which is about all that is the same.

The synthetic upper comes with a 1 year waterproof guarantee and the styling is a lot more athletic and features a ¾ inch high heel too.

The standout feature is the Skechers Twist Fit dial system for tightening the shoe to just the right pressure for your foot. Easy to adjust mid round and also to remove, this is the performance alternative to laces.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Golf Shoes Review

For the senior golfer for which money is no object looking for the ultimate in comfort and convenience

+ Premium, elegant look

+ Dial easy to access

– Not overly soft underfoot

Arguably one of the best Ecco shoes ever made, this new BOA version of the Biom H4 takes performance and fit to a new level.

With the BOA Fit dial on top, golfers can achieve a more snug, micro fit while still experiencing all the other performance benefits that make it one of the best golf shoes on the market this year.

Having the dial positioned on top of the tongue will arguably be easy to access for less mobile senior golfers. It’s expensive, but worth it if you can afford it.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 BOA shoe review

Skechers Go Golf Arch Fit Front Nine Golf Shoes

Good grip with removable insole support

+ Very comfortable Arch Fit insole

+ Option of lace or hook-and-loop closures

– Not fully waterproof

The Go Golf Arch Fit Front Nine golf shoe features Skechers latest innovation of the Arch Fit insole combined with a hook-and-loop closure system for those who would rather not use laces for east on

and off.

Despite the name, Arch Fit is less to do with the arch of your foot and more to do with cushioning the pressure points on your foot where you walk. The removable insole is made from polyurethane

and moulds to the shape of your foot to increase weight distribution and reduce shock.

The rubber outsole will have you racing along as it is made by Goodyear of tyre fame and features lots of nodules to ensure traction and stability.

The mesh and synthetic upper is breathable and water-repellent rather than waterproof, so this is good value summer shoe for those who want more comfort.

Golf Shoe Buying Advice For Senior Golfers

Choosing the right shoe for senior golf will depend on your preference for comfort over

performance. The key points to consider are:

– Is comfort the number one factor? If so find the one that your feet love and go with that.

– If you play mainly in the summer then you have more options for a lighter, more flexible shoe

– Do you want spiked or spikeless shoes? Spiked will give more grip in wet conditions and all year

round, whereas spikeless might be more comfortable on firmer fairways.