What Shoes Does Jordan Spieth Wear?

American Jordan Spieth has a long-term shoe and apparel contract with Under Armour which actually includes his own line of shoes.

Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) wears the latest version of his signature shoe from Under Armour, the Spieth 5. Of course he has worn every shoe from his line for a long time and the 5 is no exception as it continues the development and thinking of the brand in the golf shoe market.

It is the fifth iteration of Under Armour’s signature shoe designed with insights from Jordan Spieth himself as well as leading biomechanist JJ Rivet to unlock new levels of performance and comfort.

When released, the chief design feature to mention is the internal traction, which manifests itself in the form of a new and unique 3D moulded footbed that features an additional wrap over the inside and top of the foot. This creates a fit that is tailored to your specific foot shape.

In our testing of the spikeless version, the grip impressed us as well, in fact, levels of traction seemed to be close to that of some cleated shoes. The Spieth 5 SL has firmer TPU nubs for ground penetration and softer rubber nubs in key areas to create friction, something we noticed testing when the ground was slightly damp.

Overall whilst it felt unique at first, the shoe performed brilliantly which explains why it made our best golf shoes (opens in new tab) guide, and also why it got five stars in our review (opens in new tab).

