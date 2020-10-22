Do your golf spikes need replacing? Brand new cleats will add traction and stability to your game

Best Golf Shoe Spikes

Your golf shoes are the only point of contact between you and the ground so it's crucial that your spikes are in good condition. Therefore not only is it important to give the shoes you wear on the course some thought, but also you need to make sure you have the best golf shoe spikes available. That is where this guide comes in.

Spikes often get damaged and need replacing from time-to-time so a fresh set will certainly give you more traction and may help you hit the ball better.

There are a number of different systems used to connect and replace cleats so it is imperative that you check which one your shoes use.

Most cleated shoes use the Fast Twist 3.0 system, which required a two-pronged tool to remove and replace them with.

They are easy to use and to learn a bit more we recommend taking a look at our guide on the best spiked golf shoes out there right now. A couple of other guides to have a read of are the best golf accessories and best golf shoes too.

Champ Zarma Tour Fast Twist 3.0 Cleats

The Champ Zarma Tour cleats have visible C wear indicators fitted so you know when it's time to replace them. They come with reinforced wrench holes for easy removal and fitting. You get 18 in a pack.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $15.99 - SLIM-Lok system

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £12.99

Champ Stinger Q-Lok Spikes

Using the Q-Lok system, these Champ Stinger cleats come with a wear indicator so you know when it's time to replace them. The yellow and black colorway is very stylish and there's plenty of grip on offer with six legs on each cleat. There's 18 in a pack.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $15.80

UK Buy Now at Golf Tee Warehouse

Champ 18 Stinger Fast Twist 3 Spikes

The Champ Stinger cleats also come in the Fast Twist 3.0 system. The cleats have been created from soft durometer TPU and provide superior comfort and durability.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $15.80

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £10.99

Softspikes Ultimate Cleat Kit

Softspikes make some of the best golf shoe spikes in the business and this kit fits into that narrative too. This brilliant bundle comes with a tool as well as the cleats too. They fit the PINS system, which is used on some of the best FootJoy golf shoes as well as Callaway and Nike.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $18.43

Softspikes Golf- Pivix Spikes

The Pivix cleats from Softspikes come in a range of color options and fit the Fast Twist 3.0 system. They feature lots of technology including reactive web geometry, which enhances energy return for unmatched comfort.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $15.80

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £11.98

Softspikes Pulsar Cleat (FTS 3.0)

These Pulsar cleats from Softspikes use the Fast Twist 3.0 system and are available in a wide range of colors. They feature maximum comfort and performance via a 16 component design that reacts to every angle of force exerted by golfers.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $15.80

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £10.99

adidas ThinTech Exp Clamshell Golf Cleats

adidas is one of the very few, if not only, golf shoe brands that makes their own cleats. If you're an adidas shoe owner then these will be the ones for you. They come in packs of 20 with the tool included and are available in black, white or gray.

Also take a look at our list of the best adidas golf shoes too if you are a fan of the brand.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $19.80

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £19.38

Softspikes Tornado Golf Cleat Spikes

These Tornado cleats from Softspikes work with a range of systems including Fast twist 3.0. It is a multi-material counter-rotational design to help keep you locked in during the golf swing.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $19.99

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £10.99

Softspikes Black Widow Golf Cleat, PINS

These classic-styled Black Widow soft cleats use the PINS system and offer exceptional grip to allow the cleat to flex on putting surfaces for unmatched green friendliness,

US Buy Now at Amazon for $12.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £10.49

