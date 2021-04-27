Check out the latest drivers that Ping has on offer and how the technology differs to suit different player types

Best Ping Drivers

Ping has delivered some of the game’s most innovative products over the years, across a number of equipment categories. indeed given the success of Tour players, Ping has clearly been creating the best golf drivers on the market for a long time now.

In fact, it’s hard not to become a little misty-eyed looking back: the Anser putter, Eye 2 irons, TiSi driver… the list goes on.

The best Ping drivers? Well, the G2 was a favourite and in more recent times there was the popular G driver – and we were also big admirers of the G400 and G400 Max.

When the G425 Max arrived, we were interested to see how performance had been moved on.

Custom fitting is a core principle of the Ping brand, so when we test the product we’re always keen to stress how important one is in order to get the most of out the technology.

In terms of this best Ping drivers guide, be sure to read our reviews below to find out more about each product.

Alternatively if Ping is not for you, we have also created guides for other brands too – such as the best Cobra drivers, the best Titleist drivers, or the best Callaway drivers.

Best Ping Drivers

Ping G425 Max Driver

+ Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410

+ Better fitting options across three models

– No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

Ping G425 Max Driver Review

Ping G425 SFT Driver

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

+ Perfect for slicers seeking a straighter flight

– Not suitable for golfers with a hook

For slicers of the ball, the SFT head in the G425 range is by far the best option.

SFT stands for Straight Flight Technology and a consistently straighter ball flight is achieved by a fixed weight near the heel of the club for maximum slice correction.

It offers even more draw bias than the G425 Max in its draw setting, which means serial slicers of the ball will definitely want to opt for the SFT head.

The rest of the club performs the same as the G425 Plus which we loved when we reviewed it earlier this year.

The whole G425 range comes with an Arccos sensor embedded in the grip, creating a very competitive package for 2021.

Given all this technology we also included it in our guide on the best golf drivers for seniors and best high handicap drivers.

Ping G425 SFT Review

Ping G425 LST Driver

+ Low spin ideal for faster swingers

+ Provides more workability

– Smaller size means it lacks forgiveness versus the other models

The G425 LST model has a more pear-shaped head that the standard Ping G425 Max driver and measures 445cc to deliver spin reductions of approximately 200 rpm compared to the G410 LST and 500-700 rpm versus the G425 Max. It employs a 17-gram CG shifter in the same three settings to fit the launch conditions best suited to the golfer’s swing and desired ball flight.

We found it offered around 300 rpm than the Max model, which did contribute to extra carry distance while maintaining a good level of forgiveness despite its smaller size.

It’s a club you can really dial in to provide the launch conditions and shot shape you want to see, especially when you consider the wide shaft choices available.

Those golfers with fast swing speeds should definitely mark this down as one to try.

Ping G425 LST Driver Review

Ping G Le2 Driver

+ Lightweight for faster swing speeds

+ Excellent and effective adjustability

– Striking looks may not be to everyones taste

This is the second generation of the women’s G Le range and with custom fitting being a core principle of the Ping brand, there are more fitting options in the latest edition to allow players to dial-in for an optimum fit.

It features an adjustable, eight-position hosel to alter the loft – plus there are three different settings for the lie of the club.

The light titanium clubhead is designed to promote faster clubhead speed, whilst the Internal heel-biased weighting helps with right-to-left spin for straighter ball flights.

Meanwhile, a thin, forged face increases flexing for ball velocity and improved launch conditions.

For more information, read our guide to the best golf drivers for women.