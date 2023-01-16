A slice in golf, it's a shot shape which the majority of club golfers have and is mostly caused by an out-to-in swing path and an open face to that path at impact. As a result, sidespin is created which carries the ball in that left to right ball-flight. (Obviously it is the other way around for left-handed golfers).

There are many ways to stop a slice (opens in new tab), such as having lessons with your local professional, with another way to combat the left-to-right shot being an equipment change. There are multiple options out there, with a draw-bias driver specifically designed to help straighten up that shot shape.

How does a club do this though, you may ask? Just how does the driver straighten up that severe left-to-right shape? Well, through countless tests which have been done, golf club designers have been able to shift the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the club towards the heel.

They do this by internal weighting, which is moved around within the head or in terms of adjustable weight on the club-head. The clear benefit here is that the movement of the CG and the weight create a larger area of the face that launches shots with draw spin.

Additionally, there is also evidence to suggest that draw-bias drivers help average golfers get the club square at impact because the CG is closer to the shaft.

So, should you use a draw-bias driver? Well if you struggle with a slice, it is definitely worth testing a driver which will help impart less sidespin on the ball. If you want to spend a lot longer trying to get rid of the slice, then fundamentally changing your swing with a golf coach is the way to go, but a draw-bias driver can often be a quick fix to a problem which could create better scores and a more aesthetically pleasing golf game.

Of course if you are seeking to buy a new driver then we recommend getting a custom-fitting and checking out our best drivers for slicers guide here. (opens in new tab)

Draw-Bias Drivers

Ping G430 SFT Driver

If you’re looking for a draw-bias driver this year, Ping’s offering in the anti-slice category is the Ping G430 SFT (opens in new tab). It features a moveable weight that can be set in either a Draw or Draw + setting. According to Ping, on the Draw + setting, it delivers seven yards more draw bias versus the standard G430 Max (opens in new tab) version in neutral.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD driver is the model from the second generation that has undergone the biggest change since the previous TaylorMade Stealth HD (opens in new tab). It has the same enhancements as the standard TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver (opens in new tab) where the emphasis is on forgiveness. What's more, the brand has given the club a 0.25 inch shorter shaft at 45.5 inches, a 2° upright lie as standard and a deeper more rounded head. All these things will help promote a slight draw bias with a higher flight.

Callaway Paradym X Driver

There are three models of Callaway Paradym driver to choose from for 2023. These include the standard Paradym driver (opens in new tab) and the Paradym Triple Diamond (opens in new tab). The model we are most interested in though is the Paradym X (opens in new tab), which is designed for golfers who need a bit more help. The help comes from a stretched out head profile, more forgiveness and added draw bias.

Titleist TSR3 Driver

The TSR3 (opens in new tab) is a superb performer and the easiest of the three TSR models to shape for the desired flight. It does this by utilising the SureFit CG weight track, which helps keep the ball in play for golfers looking to negate or promote a particular shot shape. Because the flight can be manipulated so easily, it is perfect for those who slice the golf ball and want to straighten their flight up.

Cobra Aerojet Max Driver

Aerojet is an all-new family from Cobra for 2023, and is comprised of three different models: the standard Cobra Aerojet driver (opens in new tab), the Cobra Aerojet LS (opens in new tab), and the Cobra Aerojet Max (opens in new tab). The Max model is predominantly aimed at those golfers searching for one of the most forgiving drivers (opens in new tab) on the market that will also help to straighten up a slice.

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Driver

The Srixon ZX5 Mk II driver (opens in new tab) has a larger footprint than the Srixon ZX7 Mk II driver (opens in new tab) and offers more forgiveness in the same format of head design. Because of its draw-bias, it will certainly find its way into the best drivers for slow swing speeds (opens in new tab) category, with the weight saved by the crown being repositioned to improve the launch of the ball. This also makes it a viable option as one of the best high handicap drivers (opens in new tab) of 2023.

Tour Edge E522 Driver

The E522 (opens in new tab) is designed to help golfers combat a slice. Firstly, it has an offset hosel design and discretionary weight has been moved toward the heel. This allows right-handed golfers who struggle to square the face at impact to release the toe more easily and eliminate that ugly miss to the right. What's more, it also has a more upright lie angle to further encourage a draw, and it comes at a shorter stock length of 44.5 inches to promote improved center-face contact.