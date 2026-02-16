A Putter He ‘Stole’ Off A Fellow Pro, A Mid-Tournament Driver Shaft Change And Three Different Iron Models: Collin Morikawa's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Winning WITB

After claiming the Zozo Championship in October 2023, Collin Morikawa then endured an uncharacteristic winless streak that lasted for two-and-a-half years.

However, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he would break the duck, birdieing the 72nd hole to claim a one stroke victory and the first Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

Using a full TaylorMade bag to do so, there were plenty of interesting little details within Morikawa's set-up, such as his prototype Spider putter, as well as his mid-tournament change of driver shaft.

Signing with TaylorMade in 2019, as he turned professional, the American was back to his old form as he claimed the trophy in the Monterey Peninsula, sparking emotional scenes in the process.

Check out the full specs of his winning what's in the bag below...

Driver

Beginning with the driver, where Morikawa opts for the brand-new TaylorMade Qi4D LS, which was also in Charley Hull's set-up for her victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International over the weekend.

The driver is one of the most changed parts of Morikawa's bag over the last year or so, with the American previously using the TaylorMade Qi35 LS, Qi10 LS and even the TaylorMade SIM in that timeframe.

Now, it appears the Qi4D LS is here to stay, with Morikawa using it for all of his tournaments in 2026. What hasn't been cemented, though, is the shaft, with the 29-year-old reportedly using two different set-ups in California.

At the start of the year, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Morikawa switched to the Mitsubishi Diamana D+ WB 63 TX but, following his first round at Pebble Beach, it appeared he then moved back to his Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX, which has been in the bag since 2020.

Fairway Woods

Like the driver, Morikawa opts for the low-spinning versions of TaylorMade's fairway woods, with a Qi4D Tour 3-wood and 5-wood featuring in the set-up at 15° and 18°.

Ranked among the best fairway woods money can buy, TaylorMade continues to dominate this space, with its models already featuring in the bag of numerous winners throughout 2026, including Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose.

Using Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shafts in both fairway woods, the American introduced them to the set-up in 2026, having previously used the TaylorMade SIM Ti 3-wood and Qi10 5-wood.

Irons

Moving to the irons, where we find three different TaylorMade models in-play for the two-time Major winner, who uses a PDHY 4-iron, P7CB 5-and-6-iron, as well as P730s in 7-iron to pitching wedge.

This set-up has been in the American's bag since 2025, with the PDHY 4-iron added towards the end of that year, where it replaced the P7CB. In fact, Morikawa has gone as far as introducing a 9-wood into his bag, depending on course conditions, as it can replace the 4-iron.

Speaking at the Truist Championship, he stated: "When we were flying here, Joe (his caddie) and I were just talking about 4-irons. It’s kind of a club, not that I struggle with, but I want to find the perfect distance and launch, especially in certain conditions.”

The reason for the move to the 9-wood was down to Morikawa searching for a club that goes around 220-225 yards, with the two-time Major winner regularly switching between the TaylorMade P7CB and P770 4-iron.

The P7CB, which ranks among the best TaylorMade irons on the market, remained in 5-iron and 6-iron, while the P730 blades are in the low-end of the iron set-up. Shaft-wise, Morikawa uses the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, as he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green for the week.

Wedges

Being a TaylorMade staffer, it's no surprise to see Morikawa in the MG5 wedges, which are some of the best money can buy.

Opting for 50°, 56°, 60° gapping, which is incredibly popular among those on the professional circuits, another popular addition is the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

This X100 iron and S400 wedge set-up is used by the likes of Scheffler, with the reason being down to the fact that using a softer flex (S400) promotes more spin, better feel and more control.

These are three key aspects that players are searching for when playing various distances and instigating different power on their shots in the wedges.

Putter

The final club in Morikawa's bag is the putter and, for the week at Pebble Beach, the American had a TaylorMade Spider Tour X in the bag, but a model that was not actually built with his specs in mind.

Originally, the Tour X was built for fellow PGA Tour pro Kurt Kitayama. However, after not getting on with it, Kitayama gave it to his brother, Daniel, who went on to lend it to Morikawa.

Introducing it in Phoenix, he kept it in-play in California, with Morikawa holing some crucial putts down the stretch to win the title. Speaking after his round, he stated: "That's kind of how I stole it (the putter).

"I don't know if he's going to want it back. He looked at it again this week. I think he's trying to replicate it with maybe a different club or whatever. But it's mine now."

Thanks to Morikawa's win, it now means four of the first five PGA Tour wins in 2026 have been with a TaylorMade Spider Tour model, as Scheffler and Chris Gotterup used one for their victories.

Golf Ball

Finishing up with the golf ball, where Morikawa uses the TaylorMade TP5, one of the best premium golf balls.

Recently changing to the 2026 version of the TP5, Morikawa stated to TaylorMade: "The spin numbers are really consistent. It flies better in the wind and has better distance control — and that’s everything in our game."

Noticing a slightly higher launch that was paired with a tight ball flight in the wind, Morikawa used the 2026 TP5 excellently as he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Total for the week at Pebble Beach.

