Justin Rose Seen Using New Scotty Cameron Putter Ahead Of Ryder Cup
The Englishman was spotted using a prototype putter during a practice round ahead of the Ryder Cup, with a new Scotty Cameron model potentially making its way into the bag
Ahead of the Ryder Cup, it's rare that players will make changes to their golf bag, due to the fact that they don't want to introduce something they are not comfortable with.
However, ahead of the 45th edition of the iconic team event, one of Team Europe's players could introduce a new putter to the bag, with Justin Rose spotted using a different Scotty Cameron model.
For the majority of 2025, Rose has used a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype with a unique alignment line but, at Bethpage Black, he appeared to be using a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Prototype.
Although there's not much difference between the two models, with both constructed of 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminum, it would still be an interesting move from Rose, especially just a few days out from the Ryder Cup.
In terms of differences between the Phantom T-5 and Phantom T-11.5, the latter features a larger head and higher level of forgiveness. The standard T-5 also has a low-bend shaft, while the T-11.5 has a lower-bend shaft.
Although it's unclear as to whether the move to the Phantom T-11.5 is a permanent one, it would be slightly surprising given that Rose ranks well in terms of putting across the PGA Tour.
Sitting 24th in Overall Putting Average on the circuit in 2025, he also ranks 10th in Putting Average and is above the Tour's average in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting.
It wouldn't be the first time that Rose has made a putter change this year. Back in May, at The Memorial Tournament, he was using the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT.
The move to the putter worked well for Rose, who led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting after 36 holes. Carding rounds of 80 and 72 over the weekend, he returned back to his Scotty Cameron at the next event, the RBC Canadian Open.
Going into the Ryder Cup, the Englishman has one victory in 2025, claiming the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Making his seventh appearance at the Ryder Cup, Rose possessed one win, one tie and one loss in Rome, with the 45-year-old ranked 11th on the all-time points list with 15.5 total points.
Justin Rose What's In The Bag?
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver)
TaylorMade M6 (5-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons
Titleist 620 CB (4-6)
Miura MC-502 (7-PW)
KBS C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
