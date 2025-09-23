Justin Rose Seen Using New Scotty Cameron Putter Ahead Of Ryder Cup

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, it's rare that players will make changes to their golf bag, due to the fact that they don't want to introduce something they are not comfortable with.

However, ahead of the 45th edition of the iconic team event, one of Team Europe's players could introduce a new putter to the bag, with Justin Rose spotted using a different Scotty Cameron model.

Rose was spotted using a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 prototype during his practice round on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the majority of 2025, Rose has used a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype with a unique alignment line but, at Bethpage Black, he appeared to be using a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Prototype.

Although there's not much difference between the two models, with both constructed of 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminum, it would still be an interesting move from Rose, especially just a few days out from the Ryder Cup.

Rose using a Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype at the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of differences between the Phantom T-5 and Phantom T-11.5, the latter features a larger head and higher level of forgiveness. The standard T-5 also has a low-bend shaft, while the T-11.5 has a lower-bend shaft.

Although it's unclear as to whether the move to the Phantom T-11.5 is a permanent one, it would be slightly surprising given that Rose ranks well in terms of putting across the PGA Tour.

Sitting 24th in Overall Putting Average on the circuit in 2025, he also ranks 10th in Putting Average and is above the Tour's average in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It wouldn't be the first time that Rose has made a putter change this year. Back in May, at The Memorial Tournament, he was using the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The move to the putter worked well for Rose, who led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting after 36 holes. Carding rounds of 80 and 72 over the weekend, he returned back to his Scotty Cameron at the next event, the RBC Canadian Open.

Going into the Ryder Cup, the Englishman has one victory in 2025, claiming the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Making his seventh appearance at the Ryder Cup, Rose possessed one win, one tie and one loss in Rome, with the 45-year-old ranked 11th on the all-time points list with 15.5 total points.

Justin Rose What's In The Bag?