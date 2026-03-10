Justin Thomas Joins Tommy Fleetwood In Becoming Clothing-Free Agent

Although there hasn't been much in the way of changes when it comes to players and club manufacturers, plenty of the world's best have been making moves where apparel is concerned.

Tommy Fleetwood was the big story at the start of this year, following his split with Nike after over a decade, and now it's two-time Major winner Justin Thomas who has become the next big clothing-free agent.

Image credit: Getty Images

Making his return to competitive action at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Thomas finished dead last after missing the cut with back-to-back 79s, the American was spotted without his Greyson Clothiers apparel, a company he signed with in 2022.

Wearing unbranded clothing, Thomas took part in a pre-tournament press conference at The Players Championship on Monday, where the 32-year-old explained what had been going on.

"I'm wearing whatever I want every day I wake up. It's kind of nice," stated Thomas, who claimed the PGA Tour's Flagship Event back in 2021.

"We've kind of joked and seen each other (other players) here and there and we'll kind of look at what they're wearing, kind of look at the tag, see what's going on.

"But, yeah, (it's) just was one of those things that, you know, when it's right and when something makes sense, the timing, it will be what it is. But now, for the time being, yeah, I'm just kind of enjoying what I'm most comfortable in and whatever it is at that specific time."

Justin Thomas speaks to media during his Players Championship press conference

It's currently unclear as to whether Thomas will pen an apparel deal in the near-future, but what he is enjoying is the freedom that comes with being a clothing-free agent, with the Ryder Cup star calling it "refreshing," although "harder" to script what to wear for tournament week.

"My wife will tell you like I'll sit there and just stare in my closet and look and say, okay, I can do this with this. I mean I love clothes. I love fashion. Like I just -- I've always enjoyed it. So that being said, when it comes to like packing I'm not just -- I'm not having her pick the stuff out for me or like I'm not just kind of grabbing some pants and shirts.

"I like to put together outfits and figure it out. But because I'm doing it it's probably taking me quite a bit longer than it did the other way.

"That being said, it's fun to be able to do, to me. And it's not -- yeah, it's just kind of like whatever you're waking up and feeling that day type thing. But may have to put a little more thought of it ahead of time for some weeks."

Thomas claimed The Players Championship via an impressive weekend performance

As Thomas continues to mix up his wardrobe, Fleetwood's theme of wearing the host venue's logo continued on Monday and Tuesday, as the Englishman wore a Players hat during his practice rounds.

Previously, Fleetwood has worn Pebble Beach, Riviera and Bay Hill logos on his cap and clothing, with brands like Sun Day Red, Malbon, Lululemon and Vuori just some of the manufacturers donned by the 35-year-old.

Wearing Players Championship branding, Fleetwood was asked about how he decides on the outfit, explaining: "I've been given the hats, but this one, I actually traveled with this hat when I came out to America a few weeks ago.

"I genuinely think my middle boy, Mo, bought this about two or three years ago when he was here last. He's much more of a hat connoisseur than I am so I trust his judgment.

But I threw this one in. I thought it was a great hat. I sort of didn't even pack with The Players in mind, but I ended up having The Players hat, so this is what I've got on for now."

Image credit: Getty Images

He went on to add: "I've been given a lot of stuff, which has been really kind and very, very cool. But, yeah, I'm just in that period where I have the freedom and the luxury of trying what I want or wearing what I want and seeing what I like.

"So I think there's just such a wide spread of clothes that I probably never paid attention to for such a long time. Like I had what I wore and everything and, so it's pretty cool, really.

"I'm enjoying finding things that I like, whether that be the look or the material or whatever it is, and going out there and wearing that.

"Like I say, I'm one of the few that's in that kind of lucky position at the moment that I just get to experiment and try a bunch of stuff and wear some cool stuff, because there is a lot of great stuff out there."