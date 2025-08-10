Justin Rose Wins FedEx St. Jude Championship After Playoff Drama

Refresh

Get notified of updates

FLEETWOOD REACTION “We’re kind of on this journey together here.” All class, all the time. Despite another close call, @TommyFleetwood1 shows appreciation for fans who stuck by his side today @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/ArFqF71oU5August 10, 2025

CONSOLATION PRIZE Welcome to the team, J.J. Spaun 🇺🇸#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/wGIb5H0E41August 10, 2025

THE WINNING MOMENT FOR ROSEY CLUTCH.@JustinRose99 birdies the third playoff hole to win the first playoff event @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/LCxB3kWL4UAugust 10, 2025

JUSTIN ROSE WINS THE FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

CLUTCH APPROACH SHOTS The pin position has been moved and, with Spaun hitting in first, he plays a great iron to 10-foot. Rose has to respond and, with a wedge in hand, he almost slam dunks it! Rolling out, Rose will putt first from 13-foot. If he holes it, it will put the pressure on Spaun, but this is still anyone's for the taking...

FAIRWAY FOUND Top quality driving from Spaun and Rose, who both find the fairway at the third playoff hole. Once again, Spaun hits 3-wood and finds the short grass, while Rose pushes his tee shot right but holds the fairway, leaving a shorter approach in.

SPAUN LOVES A BIG PUTT J.J. SPAUN LIKES BIG PUTTS!📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/B4c1ihoAoMAugust 10, 2025

BIRDES GALORE What an exhibition of golf! From distance, Spaun rolls in a superb birdie putt to put the pressure on Rose but, with experience behind him, Rose fires back and birdies to force a third playoff hole.

ADVANTAGE ROSEY Spaun hits in first and, from 150 yards, he pushes his second right and on to the green, leaving another 30 footer. Rose, who has been striking his wedges well, puts his shot from 120 yards to 13-foot, leaving a great birdie chance for victory, if Spaun doesn't hole his putt.

CLOSE CALLS Lip-outs for Spaun and Rose! 🫣🫣@FedExChamp heads to a second playoff hole.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/FpOBBHHJxlAugust 10, 2025

FAIRWAY FOUND Excellent tee shots from both Spaun and Rose, who both find the fairway at the 18th. Spaun, who takes out a 3-wood, manages to put his ball on to the right-side, while Rose pounds driver into the center of the fairway.

HOW CLOSE? Those were unbelievable putts! From distance, Spaun grazes the edge and his putt somehow stays out from 30-foot. He taps in for par, leaving Rose a great chance for the win. Stepping up, Rose has a near identical putt for victory but, somehow, it clips the right-edge and spins out. It's a par for the Englishman, as we head back down the 18th.

ROSEY IS CLOSER Rose is around 70 yards closer to the green than Spaun and, from 170 yards, the American finds the short grass and leaves himself 30-foot for birdie. Barely standing upright, Rose hits a peach of wedge to 15-foot, with it resting almost next to where he finished in regulation play. Both men will have putts for birdie at the last.

ADVANTAGE ROSE Wow... Spaun pushes his tee shot right with a 3-wood and, with a driver in hand, Rose barely clears the water on the left... Huge slice of luck from the Englishman, who clears the hazard by a yard. Importantly, he will have a shot into the green and it should be a short one.

18TH REPEATED A playoff during the #FedExCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/Wofzh8K6EtAugust 10, 2025

PLAYOFF TIME Rose has a great chance to win the tournament but, from 14-foot, his putt stays right and fails to break into the hole. It's a tap-in par for the Englishman, who finishes 16-under and will head down the 18th against JJ Spaun, with both men vying for the title and prize money. In the pairing, Fleetwood gets up-and-down from the back of the green and comes up one shot shy, with it being yet another close call for the Englishman.

CHANCE FOR ROSEY After a perfect drive at the 18th, Rose leaves himself 13-feet for victory after a great wedge shot from 120 yards. Fleetwood, meanwhile, finds the right-side of the green with his approach, but will need to hole that putt to, potentially, force a playoff in Memphis.

BOGEY FOR FLEETWOOD That's going to hurt... Fleetwood plays a poor chip at the penultimate hole and, from six-foot, his par attempt never scares the flag. Fleetwood bogeys the 17th and is now 15-under, one back of Rose and Spaun. The English pair are heading down the 18th now.

FOUR IN A ROW Wow... Rose is on a charge here in Memphis! Producing two excellent shots at the par 4 17th, the Englishman rolls in a left-to-right downhill putt for a fourth birdie in a row! He is in now in a share of the lead with Spaun.

SPAUN FINISHES AT 16-UNDER Excellent work from Spaun, who cards a five-under-par 65 to set the clubhouse target at 16-under-par.

FAIRWAY FOUND Playing the tough 17th, both Rose and Fleetwood find the fairway and leave themselves lengthy approach shots in to the par 4.

THREE BIRDIES FOR ROSE Rose isn't giving up and, at the par 5 16th, he makes a third straight birdie to get to 15-under. He is one back of Fleetwood, who makes a gutsy par to remain at 16-under. The bad news is that Spaun, who is one hole ahead, makes a birdie at the 17th to pull alongside Fleetwood at 16-under.

TROUBLE FOR FLEETWOOD Winning isn't easy... Finding the fairway at the par 5 16th, Fleetwood puts his second over the green and has to take relief from the grandstand. Taking a drop, his chip lands on the short grass but runs through, leaving himself an up-and-down for a par. He currently leads by one from Spaun, who has left a birdie putt at the 17th.

TOMMY ON A CHARGE Three birdies in four holes for Tommy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X8yGrQfezcAugust 10, 2025

BIRDIES AT THE 16TH Spaun and Scheffler are both around the green at the par 5 16th with their second shots and, crucially, both make an up-and-down to get to 15-and-14-under. Importantly, behind the American pair, Fleetwood is in the center of the fairway, while Rose is also on the short grass following his drive.

ANOTHER MISTAKE FROM SCOTTIE (Image credit: Getty Images) From the middle of the fairway, Scheffler pushes his approach right and leaves himself a tough up-and-down from the short grass. Behind the World No.1, Rose makes another birdie, this time at the 15th, moving himself 14-under and one back of Fleetwood, momentarily, as the Englishman rolls in a birdie putt of his own to get to 16-under, leading by two.

SCHEFFLER BOGEY This is surprising from Scheffler, who bogeys the par 4 15th after a poor tee shot. Putting it in the trees with the drive, the World No.1 plays a great shot over the back of the green, but a failed up-and-down leads to a bogey, moving him to 13-under, two back of Fleetwood.

ROSEY WITHIN TWO The Englishman was three back of Fleetwood stood on the 14th tee, but Rose makes the first birdie of the day at the par 3, rolling in a glorious putt to get two back of Fleetwood. In his group, Fleetwood makes a great two putt from distance to remain 15-under, one clear of Scheffler and Spaun.

BACK-TO-BACK FOR TOMMY That putt at the 12th has rejuvenated Fleetwood, who makes another great birdie at the 13th to take the outright lead at 15-under!

BIG PUTT FROM FLEETWOOD Breakthrough birdie to tie the lead 💪@TommyFleetwood1 gets his first birdie in 15 holes @FedExChamp.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/TRCP73Zu24August 10, 2025

KITAYAMA CONTINUES GREAT FORM From No. 110 to No. 36 in just 3 weeks!Kurt Kitayama’s hot streak will continue next week @BMWChamps.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/D70SVpjPgoAugust 10, 2025

FLEETWOOD MAKES BIRDIE (Image credit: Getty Images) Go on Tommy lad! After two excellent shots at the par 4 12th, Fleetwood rolls in a birdie putt from 34-feet to get into a share of the lead. Excellent from the Englishman, who is now tied with Scheffler and Spaun at 14-under.

TROUBLE FOR SPAUN Playing the par 4 13th, Scheffler finds the fairway with his tee shot, while Spaun pushes his drive well right and into the second cut. Both men are sharing the lead at 14-under, while Fleetwood and Rose find the green at the 12th following solid approach shots.

FEDEX CUP WATCH How the #FedExCup bubble looks @FedExChamp: 48. Chris Kirk49. @RickieFowler 50. @JT_ThePostman 51. @JhonattanVegas 52. Aldrich Potgieter53. Aaron Rai54. @JordanSpieth Top 50 after today will qualify for @BMWChamps and ALL Signature Events in 2026.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/DZBYnhbJJOAugust 10, 2025 As of writing, Rickie Fowler is 51st in the FedEx Cup standings and would miss the BMW Championship next week. Along with the American, Aaron Rai, Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark are among the big names also outside the top 50.

BUNKER TROUBLE FOR SCOTTIE Despite sharing the lead, Scheffler hasn't had his best stuff today, which you can understand with regular caddie Ted Scott not on the bag. Pulling his tee shot at the 12th, his second shot finds the greenside bunker and Scheffler will have some work left to do for the par. In his group, Spaun finds the middle of the green and leaves a birdie chance from 30-foot.

EXCELLENT FROM ROSEY (Image credit: Getty Images) After a sloppy bogey at the par 4 ninth, Rose plays a delightful approach at the 10th, with his shot from 165-yards finishing inches from the flag. It's a tap-in birdie for the Englishman, who moves back alongside Fleetwood at 13-under. Speaking of Fleetwood, his birdie putt somehow misses, with the 34-year-old remaining at 13-under, one back of Spaun and Scheffler.

PARS ALL ROUND Spaun leaves a lengthy putt at the par 3 11th and, from 45-feet, his attempt just misses on the left-side. It's a solid par from the US Open champion. Making a par, Scheffler has a great chance to take the lead but, from 15-foot, the World No. 1 hits it through the break and it lips out for birdie. Scheffler pars and remains at 14-under, in a share of the lead with Spaun.

SCOTTIE SHARES THE LEAD After an excellent approach, Scheffler rolls in a birdie putt from 16-feet to pull alongside Spaun at 14-under. The World No.1 looks to have re-found some composure after a poor start, with Scheffler birdieing the seventh and 10th to get to get all-square with the US Open winner. Behind the all-American group, Fleetwood makes par at the ninth to remain 13-under, while Rose bogeys to fall back to solo fourth at 12-under.