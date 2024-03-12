Jason Day Takes Equity Ownership In Golf Shoe Brand
The Australian will be wearing the X1 Proto shoe from Payntr throughout the 2024 season ahead of its official release in the Fall
Former PGA Championship winner Jason Day has signed a deal to take equity ownership in footwear brand, Payntr Golf while helping to launch a new shoe collection.
Called the 'X1 Proto', Payntr's latest model will be tested by Day throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season prior to it hitting shelves in the Fall. The Australian is currently wearing the company's 'X 006 RS' shoe.
Based in Portland, Oregon, Payntr was founded by three long-time sports performance footwear experts, Mike Forsey, Michael Glancy, and David Paynter.
The brand - which recently launched the the Trainer X001 at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show - says it is guided by the principle: 'Performance Multiplied.'
Commenting on the deal, Day said: “Over the last several years, Payntr Golf and their footwear has made a name for themselves amongst many professional golfers on Tour.
“When the opportunity to join this team, and their mission to give golfers a true on-course performance advantage, was proposed, it fit perfectly.
"Their golf footwear expertise and attention to detail is unmatched. But for me, having the unique opportunity to work closely as an owner on a collaborative collection from concept to reveal was key to the full partnership coming together.”
Day is said to be "actively involved in the design and development process" of the X1 Proto, a collection which will combine his "signature style elements" with Payntr Golf's proprietary propulsion technology and advanced comfort features.
As a result, the golf footwear brand - which ranks among the best golf shoes available - say the X1 Proto is "both distinctive and performance-driven."
"We are thrilled to partner with Jason on this exciting venture," said Mike Forsey, co-founder and president of Payntr Golf. "His unparalleled expertise and passion for the game will continue to be invaluable in creating a truly innovative golf footwear collection with a new tech classic style to elevate the on-course experience of golfers around the world."
The former Adidas ambassador also signed an apparel deal with Malbon Golf during the off-season and has been wearing a number of eye-catching outfits during the early part of the 2024 PGA Tour season.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
