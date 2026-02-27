Which PGA Tour Courses Can You Pay To Play?

While a number of venues on the circuit are private, two dozen take green fee-paying visitors...

Matthew Wolfe's avatar
By
published
Torrey Pines, Memorial Park, TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach Golf Links
(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour players will tour the globe this season, largely through America, battling on some of the finest 18-holes the world has to offer.

But how many of these wonderful courses can you play yourself?

Surprisingly, you can access a significant proportion of the venues on this year’s calendar, though the price tag attached to some may put you off.

Last Vegas’ Shadow Creek used to be the most expensive club a visitor could play, charging roughly $1,250 per round, though it doesn't currently host on the PGA Tour.

The 17th at TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranging from between $550 – $900+ per round, the home of The Players would be an unforgettable, and potentially bank balance-breaking experience.

It is important to note that these prices do not factor in glory-chasing golf balls lost in the water on the iconic 17th…

At the more reasonable end of the spectrum, visitors can tee it up at the Houston Open’s home, Memorial Park Golf Course, or the John Deere Classic’s TPC Deere Run - both are among the cheapest PGA Tour courses to play.

Rounds here are slightly more affordable, with rates dropping to between $69 - $140 and additional discounts during off-peak hours.

See below the full list of which PGA Tour courses, excluding the homes of the Majors, to consider for your next golfing trip!

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Which PGA Tour courses can you pay yo play?

Course

Tournament

Green Fee Range

Pebble Beach Golf Links

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

$695 – $750+

Spyglass Hill

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

$465 – $525

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)

The Players

$650 – $900+

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

WM Phoenix Open

$350 – $578+

Harbour Town Golf Links

RBC Heritage

$350 – $650

Black Desert Resort

Bank of Utah Championship

$250 – $400

PGA West (Stadium Course)

The American Express

$100 – $450

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

The Arnold Palmer Invitational

$150 – $500+

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

Valero Texas Open

$149 – $450

Innisbrook (Copperhead Course)

Valspar Championship

$175 – $400

PGA National (Champion Course)

Cognizant Classic

$350 – $500

Trump National Doral (Blue Course)

Cadillac Championship

$350 – $600

Vidanta Vallarta

Mexico Open

$195 – $270+

Torrey Pines (South Course)

Farmers Insurance Open

$160 – $322

Memorial Park

Houston Open

$100 – $140

TPC Louisiana

Zurich Classic

$129 – $350

Dunes Golf & Beach Club

Myrtle Beach Classic

$150– $250+

Corales Golf Club (Dominican Republic)

Corales Puntacana Champ

$395 – $500

Grand Reserve GC (Puerto Rico)

Puerto Rico Open

$100 – $250

TPC Toronto (North Course)

RBC Canadian Open

$100 – $250

TPC Deere Run

John Deere Classic

$79 – $189

Port Royal Golf Course

Bermuda Championship

$130 – $180

El Cardonal (Diamante)

WWT Championship

$300 – $500

Sea Island (Seaside)

The RSM Classic

$300 – $425+

Matthew Wolfe
Matthew Wolfe
News Contributor

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh in 2023, Matt is now studying an MA broadcast journalism at City University London. He is a passionate sports journalist and a huge golf fan. Matt is currently an 8-handicap and plays the majority of his golf at The St Enodoc Golf Club.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.