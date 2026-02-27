Which PGA Tour Courses Can You Pay To Play?

PGA Tour players will tour the globe this season, largely through America, battling on some of the finest 18-holes the world has to offer.

But how many of these wonderful courses can you play yourself?

Surprisingly, you can access a significant proportion of the venues on this year’s calendar, though the price tag attached to some may put you off.

There are 46 events on the 2026 schedule, including eight Signature Events, four Major Championships, and three FedEx Cup Playoff events - although we have ruled out the Major hosts. A large chunk of the clubs visited are strictly private, meaning no public access, no matter how big your bank balance.

This leaves a list of 24 that you can book a tee time at.

Last Vegas’ Shadow Creek used to be the most expensive club a visitor could play, charging roughly $1,250 per round, though it doesn't currently host on the PGA Tour.

This exclusive venue has hosted made-for-TV matches, such as The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018 and The Showdown in 2025. It also hosts the Capital One MLB Open, which features legends and current stars of the MLB, as well as the LPGA Tour's Aramco Championship.

Now topping the price charts is TPC Sawgrass, leading the way in the most expensive PGA Tour green fees list.

Ranging from between $550 – $900+ per round, the home of The Players would be an unforgettable, and potentially bank balance-breaking experience.

It is important to note that these prices do not factor in glory-chasing golf balls lost in the water on the iconic 17th…

At the more reasonable end of the spectrum, visitors can tee it up at the Houston Open’s home, Memorial Park Golf Course, or the John Deere Classic’s TPC Deere Run - both are among the cheapest PGA Tour courses to play.

Rounds here are slightly more affordable, with rates dropping to between $69 - $140 and additional discounts during off-peak hours.

See below the full list of which PGA Tour courses, excluding the homes of the Majors, to consider for your next golfing trip!