Which PGA Tour Courses Can You Pay To Play?
While a number of venues on the circuit are private, two dozen take green fee-paying visitors...
PGA Tour players will tour the globe this season, largely through America, battling on some of the finest 18-holes the world has to offer.
But how many of these wonderful courses can you play yourself?
Surprisingly, you can access a significant proportion of the venues on this year’s calendar, though the price tag attached to some may put you off.
There are 46 events on the 2026 schedule, including eight Signature Events, four Major Championships, and three FedEx Cup Playoff events - although we have ruled out the Major hosts. A large chunk of the clubs visited are strictly private, meaning no public access, no matter how big your bank balance.
This leaves a list of 24 that you can book a tee time at.
Last Vegas’ Shadow Creek used to be the most expensive club a visitor could play, charging roughly $1,250 per round, though it doesn't currently host on the PGA Tour.
This exclusive venue has hosted made-for-TV matches, such as The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018 and The Showdown in 2025. It also hosts the Capital One MLB Open, which features legends and current stars of the MLB, as well as the LPGA Tour's Aramco Championship.
Now topping the price charts is TPC Sawgrass, leading the way in the most expensive PGA Tour green fees list.
Ranging from between $550 – $900+ per round, the home of The Players would be an unforgettable, and potentially bank balance-breaking experience.
It is important to note that these prices do not factor in glory-chasing golf balls lost in the water on the iconic 17th…
At the more reasonable end of the spectrum, visitors can tee it up at the Houston Open’s home, Memorial Park Golf Course, or the John Deere Classic’s TPC Deere Run - both are among the cheapest PGA Tour courses to play.
Rounds here are slightly more affordable, with rates dropping to between $69 - $140 and additional discounts during off-peak hours.
See below the full list of which PGA Tour courses, excluding the homes of the Majors, to consider for your next golfing trip!
Course
Tournament
Green Fee Range
Pebble Beach Golf Links
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
$695 – $750+
Spyglass Hill
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
$465 – $525
TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)
The Players
$650 – $900+
TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
WM Phoenix Open
$350 – $578+
Harbour Town Golf Links
RBC Heritage
$350 – $650
Black Desert Resort
Bank of Utah Championship
$250 – $400
PGA West (Stadium Course)
The American Express
$100 – $450
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
The Arnold Palmer Invitational
$150 – $500+
TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
Valero Texas Open
$149 – $450
Innisbrook (Copperhead Course)
Valspar Championship
$175 – $400
PGA National (Champion Course)
Cognizant Classic
$350 – $500
Trump National Doral (Blue Course)
Cadillac Championship
$350 – $600
Vidanta Vallarta
Mexico Open
$195 – $270+
Torrey Pines (South Course)
Farmers Insurance Open
$160 – $322
Memorial Park
Houston Open
$100 – $140
TPC Louisiana
Zurich Classic
$129 – $350
Dunes Golf & Beach Club
Myrtle Beach Classic
$150– $250+
Corales Golf Club (Dominican Republic)
Corales Puntacana Champ
$395 – $500
Grand Reserve GC (Puerto Rico)
Puerto Rico Open
$100 – $250
TPC Toronto (North Course)
RBC Canadian Open
$100 – $250
TPC Deere Run
John Deere Classic
$79 – $189
Port Royal Golf Course
Bermuda Championship
$130 – $180
El Cardonal (Diamante)
WWT Championship
$300 – $500
Sea Island (Seaside)
The RSM Classic
$300 – $425+
After graduating from the University of Edinburgh in 2023, Matt is now studying an MA broadcast journalism at City University London. He is a passionate sports journalist and a huge golf fan. Matt is currently an 8-handicap and plays the majority of his golf at The St Enodoc Golf Club.
