The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Faces Anxious Wait To See If He Makes The Cut

We're getting close to the halfway stage of The Players Championship, and a number of big names are battling to make it through to the weekend - including the defending champion

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Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're well into round two of the 2026 Players Championship, with Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners leading the way on eight under.

Follow along for cut line updates and all the latest:

The Players Championship Leaderboard

  • 1st Xander Schauffele -10 (65)
  • 2nd Cameron Young -9
  • T3 Ludvig Aberg -8
  • T3 Corey Conners -8
  • 5th Sepp Straka -7
  • T6 Lee Hodges -6
  • T6 Jacob Bridgeman -6

View full Players Championship leaderboard

The Players Championship Projected Cut: +1

Notables below the cut line:

  • +2 Sam Burns
  • +4 Ben Griffin
  • +5 Shane Lowry

Live updates from...

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SETBACK FOR SCOTTIE

CUT WATCH

QUALITY FROM HOVLAND

PARS ALL THE WAY FOR KOEPKA

PAR FOR LUDVIG

SCOTTIE EASES AWAY FROM CUT LINE

STRIFE OF BRIAN?

LOOK OUT FOR LUDVIG!

SPIETH DOING SPIETH THINGS

IN THE NICK OF TIME FOR GOTTERUP!

STEADY FROM BROOKS

SHANE SLUMPS

GREAT START FOR ABERG!

BIRDIE AT THE LAST FOR MCILROY

Rory McIlroy at The Players at TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MCILROY GIVES HIMSELF A CHANCE

SCHEFFLER IS OFF

AGONIZING FOR RORY!

BRILLIANT FROM XANDER

COREY'S MOMENT OF MAGIC

KEEGAN RALLIES

WELL PLAYED, SEPP

HEADING HOME EARLY

CAMERON MAKES A MOVE

Cameron Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CHANCE SPURNED FOR RORY

RORY ON THE ROCKS

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