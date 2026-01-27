Where Next For Tommy Fleetwood Following His Split With Nike?

Since turning professional in 2010, we've been used to the sight of Tommy Fleetwood decked out in Nike clothing and footwear, with the iconic Swoosh logo present for every single victory of his pro career.

From the 2011 Formby Hall Classic on the EuroPro Tour, to his most recent victory at the 2025 DP World India Championship, the Englishman has lifted trophies around the world wearing Nike attire, until a surprising turn of events at the Dubai Invitational in 2026.

Enjoying one of his best seasons to date in 2025, wrapping up a maiden PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship and a two-shot win at Delhi Golf Club, Fleetwood arrived fresh for the 2026 season in Dubai, but without the familiar logo adorning his chest.

For the first time in 16 years, Fleetwood wasn't wearing Nike clothing or golf glove, aside from Nike golf shoes. Instead, at the Dubai Invitational, he appeared in Lululemon, before then changing to athletic and performance brand Vuori.

Confusion was sparked even further as, for the first round, Fleetwood appeared to be wearing a G/FORE polo shirt, with unbranded apparel then being used for the rest of the week.

Fleetwood wearing Vuori during a practice round at the Dubai Invitational
Fleetwood wearing G/FORE during the first round of the Dubai Invitational
Fleetwood wearing the Nike 24.7 Collection during a practice round at the Dubai Desert Classic
Fleetwood wearing an Augusta National polo during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic
Fleetwood wearing a Lululemon polo during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic

No announcement was made in terms of clothing between that event and the Dubai Desert Classic the week after, a tournament where Fleetwood had a Nike 24.7 collection 1/4 zip on in a practice round, as well as an Augusta National polo for his second round and Lululemon polo for his third round.

Fleetwood hasn't expressed any details when it comes to what's next for his apparel, but what are the Englishman's options in terms of apparel brands?

His next start will be at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, with Nike no longer listed on Fleetwood's official website under his partners, let's look at some possible options...

Lululemon

Lululemon is known for its activewear and signed Lydia Ko in 2019. Five years on, in 2024, Min Woo Lee became the first male golfer to sign with the company, as Max Homa followed a year later in 2025.

Wearing a few of the brand's polo shirts in 2026, the signing of Fleetwood would be, arguably, Lululemon's biggest ever and, with the company yet to announce any players recently, it might be that it's waiting for the right moment.

If Fleetwood were to join, it would continue the recent yearly trend of one big name signing to Lululemon.

Sun Day Red

Recently, CEO of Sun Day Red and TaylorMade, David Abeles, revealed that Sun Day Red were looking at potentially expanding its Tour-player roster after revenue reportedly grew faster than predicted.

"We’re absolutely working with more Tour players to determine who can fit that criteria and those brand standards. We’ll build a wonderful unified team, much like we have at TaylorMade," stated Abeles.

A TaylorMade staffer, using its clubs and golf ball, could Fleetwood join Tiger Woods and Karl Vilips in becoming a Sun Day Red ambassador?

Certainly, Fleetwood knows Abeles well from his time with TaylorMade, so it would make sense. What's more, following Fleetwood's victory at the Tour Championship, Woods congratulated Fleetwood via X/Twitter.

It might not sound much, but Woods only congratulated a select few players for their wins in 2025 - Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Invitational, an event Woods hosts, Rory McIlroy for his Grand Slam Masters win, and Fleetwood for his Tour Championship victory.

Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!August 24, 2025

There's obviously a lot of respect between the pair, so could Fleetwood make the move to Sun Day Red?

Vuori

Fleetwood was pictured wearing Vuori's apparel in Dubai and, if he were to join, it wouldn't be the first sizeable name the brand has signed in 2026.

Prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy was announced as the company's newest ambassador, with the PGA Tour winner wearing polo shirts, shorts and pants from the brand.

Another player spotted wearing Vuori is Korn Ferry Tour player, Jackson Buchanan, who has made four cuts in four starts on the circuit after turning professional in 2025, even competing in the US Open of that year.

For those that don't know, Vuori was founded in 2015 by Joe Kudla and, according to their website, "produces premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle."

Given that the PGA Tour's first Signature Event, and Fleetwood's next start, is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in mid-February, which can be found on the Monterey Peninsula in California, might that be the moment he's unveiled as Vuori's big signing?

Malbon

Signing the likes of Major winner Jason Day, as well as three-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull, Malbon have started to really expand in the golf sector over the last few years, adding Freddie Couples and Michael Block to its roster in 2026.

There's no evidence to suggest that Fleetwood has worn the brand's apparel over the fortnight run of events, but the baggy pants that have been on show in Dubai are of a similar design to that of Malbon's.

Prior to signing with the company in January 2024, Day was with Nike for eight years, wearing their golf shoes and clothing. Hull, meanwhile, is a TaylorMade staffer like Fleetwood, and signed with the brand at a similar time to that of Day.

Other Brands

Obviously, Fleetwood could go with any brand in the world but, given that he was wearing a G/FORE polo in Dubai, that has to be in the equation.

Even looking at Fleetwood's Ryder Cup teammates, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton currently wear Greyson Clothiers, while Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard are decked out in adidas.

J Lindeberg works alongside Viktor Hovland and has also previously sponsored English players Matt Wallace and Hatton, as well as TaylorMade staffer Nelly Korda.

Only time will tell with what happens to Fleetwood's new apparel sponsor, but be sure to watch this space as an announcement draws nearer.