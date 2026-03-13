What Does Injury Mean For Collin Morikawa's Masters Chances?

Could the back injury Collin Morikawa picked up at The Players Championship hinder his chances at The Masters next month?

An innocuous practice swing on the 11th tee at TPC Sawgrass resulted in Morikawa having to pull out of the PGA Tour's flagship event after completing just one hole.

It was a big blow for the World No.4 who has been in great form and had hoped to launch a big challenge for The Players Championship, but it also could have wider implications.

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"It just sucks, I don't know how to put it in words. I feel terrible," said Morikawa after pulling out at TPC Sawgrass, and that was just watching his Players chances end before he'd even got going.

But with his injury striking exactly four weeks before the first round gets underway at Augusta National the two-time Major champion must have a slight concern about his Masters hopes.

The 29-year-old spoke about having a few back issues before The Players, and after pulling out he said he knew how to deal with it, but did hint that it wouldn't be a quick fix.

"I kind of know the protocols of what to do and kind of dance around it," said Morikawa. "But it's going to take a little bit of time."

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Masters worry for in-form Morikawa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no suggestion that Morikawa could struggle to make The Masters, and he could well be right back in action with it just being a tweak, but his comment that it would take some time could set a few alarm bells ringing for those wanting to back him for a Green Jacket.

Morikawa is +2000 (20/1) with the bookmakers to win The Masters and was in great form this year, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim a first PGA Tour title since October 2023.

He'd then followed up that win with a T7 at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera and a solo fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

That form made him a leading contender at Sawgrass and also put him well in the early conversation about possible Masters champions next month.

Morikawa has a strong record at Augusta National - making all six cuts with three top 10s including his best finish of T3 just a couple of years ago.

A swift return would erase any doubts about him but if he has to miss significant time then it will be a big negative against him as it's an untimely break in his preparations just when he'd want a clear run to Augusta.